Breaking News
Maharashtra govt considering ban on Anil Deshmukh's book, claims Sule
Turtle Rehabilitation Project: 340 Indian Star Tortoises released in wild
Water supply to be disrupted in BKC on April 8
Ram Navami: Mumbai Police to deploy heavy security cover in city
BMC demolishes unauthorised structure of bungalow in Madh
IPL 2025

In Focus

Malegaon blast case: Judge transferred before verdict, families seek retention

Special NIA court judge AK Lahoti, presiding over the 2008 Malegaon blast case, has been transferred to Nashik ahead of the verdict, prompting families of victims to urge the Bombay High Court to retain him till judgement is delivered

Confirmed! Parth Samthaan to replace Shivaji Satam as new ACP in CID

Confirmed! Parth Samthaan to replace Shivaji Satam as new ACP in CID

06 April,2025 02:50 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Jacqueline Fernandez's mother passes away; Sonu Sood attends funeral

Jacqueline Fernandez's mother passes away; Sonu Sood attends funeral

Later in the day, Jacqueline Fernandez was snapped reaching the hospital as she arrived to pay her last respects to her mother. The funeral was a private affair

06 April,2025 02:27 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Devotees throng temples across Maharashtra to celebrate Ram Navami

Devotees throng temples across Maharashtra to celebrate Ram Navami

Devotees thronged temples in Maharashtra on Ram Navami to offer prayers and participate in rituals, with major celebrations seen in Nagpur and Mumbai, as leaders shared festive greetings

06 April,2025 01:52 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Fusion fever: The indo-fusion festive style guide

Fusion fever: The indo-fusion festive style guide

Fashion experts help curate Indo-Western fusion wear to ensure your festive OOTD is the hottest. Try these innovative combinations to elevate your festival outfits

06 April,2025 02:41 PM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News

"I just needed someone fresh to go in": Jayawardene on retiring out Tilak Varma

MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene admits his decison to take struggling Tilak Varma off during 12-run defeat to LSG was tough, but it was in the team’s interest

06 April,2025 07:41 AM IST | Lucknow | Santosh Suri

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK