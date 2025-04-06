-
Special NIA court judge AK Lahoti, presiding over the 2008 Malegaon blast case, has been transferred to Nashik ahead of the verdict, prompting families of victims to urge the Bombay High Court to retain him till judgement is delivered
Later in the day, Jacqueline Fernandez was snapped reaching the hospital as she arrived to pay her last respects to her mother. The funeral was a private affair06 April,2025 02:27 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Devotees thronged temples in Maharashtra on Ram Navami to offer prayers and participate in rituals, with major celebrations seen in Nagpur and Mumbai, as leaders shared festive greetings06 April,2025 01:52 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Fashion experts help curate Indo-Western fusion wear to ensure your festive OOTD is the hottest. Try these innovative combinations to elevate your festival outfits06 April,2025 02:41 PM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene admits his decison to take struggling Tilak Varma off during 12-run defeat to LSG was tough, but it was in the team’s interest06 April,2025 07:41 AM IST | Lucknow | Santosh Suri
