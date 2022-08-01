In Focus
-
Mumbai
Maharashtra: Matheran jungle free of plastic again01 August,2022 08:22 AM IST | Mumbai | Ranjeet Jadhav Following a report on plastic sacks discarded in the forest by a contractor, MMRDA issued instructions to promptly clean the area; says will ensure it’s not repeated in the eco-sensitive zone
-
-
-
Following a report on plastic sacks discarded in the forest by a contractor, MMRDA issued instructions to promptly clean the area; says will ensure it’s not repeated in the eco-sensitive zone
Rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra whisked Kiara away to Dubai for her birthday celebration01 August,2022 11:33 AM IST | Mumbai | The Hitlist Team
The accused then furnished fake transaction details to the victims and diverted the profit to their relatives01 August,2022 12:31 PM IST | Mumbai | Shirish Vaktania
If you still haven’t guessed the Wordle word of the day, then don’t worry because we are here to help you. While it may not be the easiest of words, a little nudge and you will be on your way to guessing it correctly01 August,2022 02:47 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
"No one in Formula One today is demonstrating a greater vision and absolute commitment to winning, and that makes it a really exciting opportunity for me," Alonso said of Aston Martin01 August,2022 04:19 PM IST | London | AP