Breaking News
Mumbai: Antilia threat behind SC’s decision on security to Ambanis
Mumbai police issue gun licence to Salman Khan
India records 19,673 Covid-19 cases, 39 fatalities
Mumbai: Rs 2.5cr worth objects lost and found on local trains
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut arrested in money laundering case after ED raids

In Focus

Maharashtra: Matheran jungle free of plastic again

Following a report on plastic sacks discarded in the forest by a contractor, MMRDA issued instructions to promptly clean the area; says will ensure it’s not repeated in the eco-sensitive zone

I am proud of Sanjay Raut, says Uddhav Thackeray; slams vendetta politics

Ranbir-Alia, Saif-Kareena, Arjun-Gabriella: Couple who broke stereotypes

Entertainment News
Have you heard? Birthday getaway for Kiara Advani

Rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra whisked Kiara away to Dubai for her birthday celebration

01 August,2022 11:33 AM IST | Mumbai | The Hitlist Team
Mumbai
Brokerage firm director, owners held for duping investor of Rs 1.54 crore
Mumbai Crime

The accused then furnished fake transaction details to the victims and diverted the profit to their relatives

01 August,2022 12:31 PM IST | Mumbai | Shirish Vaktania
Lifestyle News
Wordle 408 for August 1: Haven’t guessed the word yet? Use these tips

If you still haven’t guessed the Wordle word of the day, then don’t worry because we are here to help you. While it may not be the easiest of words, a little nudge and you will be on your way to guessing it correctly

01 August,2022 02:47 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
F1: Fernando Alonso to replace Sebastian Vettel at Aston Martin for 2023 season

"No one in Formula One today is demonstrating a greater vision and absolute commitment to winning, and that makes it a really exciting opportunity for me," Alonso said of Aston Martin

01 August,2022 04:19 PM IST | London | AP

