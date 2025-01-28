-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Events
In a shocking incident in Kandivali East, a man killed his wife and 8-year-old son over suspected infidelity. He initially claimed it was a suicide but later confessed during police questioning
Nayanthara accused Dhanush of harbouring a personal grudge against her and Vignesh Shivan, as he had sent her a legal notice seeking Rs 10 crore in damages28 January,2025 01:44 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS
Passengers heading to the Maha Kumbh created chaos at two railway stations in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district after failing to board overcrowded Prayagraj-bound trains. Authorities promise stricter security and special trains to manage the rush.28 January,2025 01:19 PM IST | Bhopal
Lunar New Year will be celebrated on January 29 this year. As people around the world get ready, cities across the world are abuzz with activity as they are not only decorated but can also see people shopping for food among other things28 January,2025 02:11 PM IST | Nascimento Pinto
Kerr is not only the first New Zealander to win the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy but also the first Kiwi to be recognised as ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year in any category28 January,2025 12:10 PM IST | Dubai | PTI
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT