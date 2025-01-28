Breaking News
Mumbai: Gone in nine months! Contractor told to fix broken Aarey road
Mumbai: Green panel docks biomedical plant polluting Govandi
Baba Siddique murder case: ‘Bishnoi gang used patriotism bait to recruit shooters’
Mumbai: Property tax to be levied on commercial floors of slums
Mumbai: 20-year-old man, 15-year-old girl found dead on railway tracks in Vikhroli
Kandivali man strangles wife, kills son over infidelity suspicion

In a shocking incident in Kandivali East, a man killed his wife and 8-year-old son over suspected infidelity. He initially claimed it was a suicide but later confessed during police questioning

28 January,2025 12:37 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Nayanthara accused Dhanush of harbouring a personal grudge against her and Vignesh Shivan, as he had sent her a legal notice seeking Rs 10 crore in damages

28 January,2025 01:44 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS
Mumbai
Passengers heading to the Maha Kumbh created chaos at two railway stations in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district after failing to board overcrowded Prayagraj-bound trains. Authorities promise stricter security and special trains to manage the rush.

28 January,2025 01:19 PM IST | Bhopal
Lifestyle News
Lunar New Year will be celebrated on January 29 this year. As people around the world get ready, cities across the world are abuzz with activity as they are not only decorated but can also see people shopping for food among other things

28 January,2025 02:11 PM IST | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Kerr is not only the first New Zealander to win the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy but also the first Kiwi to be recognised as ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year in any category

28 January,2025 12:10 PM IST | Dubai | PTI

