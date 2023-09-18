Breaking News
Thane: 32-year-old man injured after tree collapses near Wagle Estate
Mumbai: 33-year-old man found dead at guest house in Mahim
India's Aditya-L1 solar mission spacecraft commences collecting scientific data
Fresh plea in SC questions expert committee panel in Adani-Hindenburg case
Why drugs keep flowing free on Mumbai streets
Ganesh Chaturthi

In Focus

Mumbai: 33-year-old man found dead at guest house in Mahim

The body of a 33-year-old man was found in a room at a guest house in central Mumbai on Monday

Vicky Kaushal reacts to Allu Arjun winning the National Award for Best Actor

Vicky Kaushal reacts to Allu Arjun winning the National Award for Best Actor

18 September,2023 04:16 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
Entertainment News
Dharmendra shares throwback pic with Pran, says he asked some naughty questions

Dharmendra shares throwback pic with Pran, says he asked some naughty questions

Dharmendra shared an old picture with Pran on his social media handle

18 September,2023 04:31 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS
Mumbai
Thane: 32-year-old man injured after tree collapses near Wagle Estate

Thane: 32-year-old man injured after tree collapses near Wagle Estate

On Monday, a 32-year-old man was injured after a tree fell on him in Thane, a Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) official said

18 September,2023 03:07 PM IST | Thane | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
IN PHOTOS: Mumbaikars are making Ganpati idols with millets, chocolate, paper

IN PHOTOS: Mumbaikars are making Ganpati idols with millets, chocolate, paper

As more people switch to eco-friendly methods of making Lord Ganesha idols for Ganeshotsav this year, there are others who are making use of chocolate to make the idols, while some are making use of clay, along with paper, and even books to decorate the pandal

18 September,2023 01:33 PM IST | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Final: Mohammed Siraj’s reign of terror

Mid-Day Premium India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Final: Mohammed Siraj’s reign of terror

India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Final: Mohammed Siraj returned figures of 6-21 to lead India's rout of Sri Lanka by 10 wickets as they took home their eighth Asia Cup title on Sunday

18 September,2023 11:08 AM IST | Mumbai | Srijanee Majumdar

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK