Breaking News
Mumbai: Friend bound, Virar woman gang-raped
Mumbai: Now, take unlimited trips on Metro’s new lines
Mumbai: Deonar RMC plant owners get last chance for demolition
Mumbai: Kerala, Chennai chefs lured by jobs in US, duped of Rs Rs 50,000 each
Mumbai: Prime city pool in shambles as summer looms
shot-button

In Focus

Man with knife goes on rampage in south Mumbai, injuries five
BREAKING

According to the Mumbai Police, the incident took place under the jurisdiction of DB Marg Police in south Mumbai when a 54-year-old man who was later identified as Chetan Gala got hold of a knife and began attacking people at a residential building. He allegedly attacked multiple people with the knife he was carrying

Vidya Balan, Rani Mukerji and others arrive for last rites of Pradeep Sarkar

Vidya Balan, Rani Mukerji and others arrive for last rites of Pradeep Sarkar

24 March,2023 05:33 PM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Entertainment News
Catch a glimpse of Mani Ratnam's PS 2 starring Aishwarya Rai, Vikram on this day

Catch a glimpse of Mani Ratnam's PS 2 starring Aishwarya Rai, Vikram on this day

On Friday, the makers announced the release date for the trailer of the much anticipated film.The film starring Aishwarya Rai, Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha, Kartik Sivakumar, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala among others will hit the theatres on April 28, 2023

24 March,2023 06:39 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
'Narendra Modi ji, your sycophants...': Priyanka launches attack on BJP

'Narendra Modi ji, your sycophants...': Priyanka launches attack on BJP

"Insulting the whole family and the Kashmiri Pandit community, you asked in Parliament why we don't keep the name Nehru. But no judge gave you a sentence of two years. Did not disqualify you from the Parliament," she said

24 March,2023 06:17 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI
Lifestyle News
National Cocktail Day: Whip up these 3-step cocktails to beat the summer heat

National Cocktail Day: Whip up these 3-step cocktails to beat the summer heat

Are you a cocktail enthusiast who likes experimenting? Mumbai mixologists share 3-step cocktail recipes that are simple, and freshening in equal measure

24 March,2023 02:56 PM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
MI-W vs UP-W, WPL Eliminator Dream11 Prediction: Playing XI, live stream & more

MI-W vs UP-W, WPL Eliminator Dream11 Prediction: Playing XI, live stream & more

Harmanpreet Kaur’s brute power will meet its match in Alyssa Healy’s languid elegance when Mumbai Indians square off against UP Warriorz in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 Eliminator at the DY Patil Stadium on March 24

24 March,2023 03:54 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK