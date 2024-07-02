-
The gang used a photocopy centre in Mumbra area of Thane district to produce fake documents including Aadhaar cards, said senior inspector Vijaykumar Deshmukh of Thane Nagar police station
77th Locarno Film Festival: Shah Rukh Khan will be honoured with a lifetime achievement award at the festival. His 2002 film Devdas will also be screened there02 July,2024 03:49 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Staggered work hours, increased train frequency, modernised infra among tips in letter to railway minister02 July,2024 06:22 AM IST | Mumbai | Rajendra B. Aklekar
Plastic Free July: Plastic bags and containers are the obvious items under scrutiny while taking into account the plastic waste we generate. However, other everyday plastic items escape our attention. Eco-champions, who have adopted a low-waste lifestyle, share ways and alternatives to manage the use of such products02 July,2024 10:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
The first match of the five-match T20I series between India and Zimbabwe will be played on July 6 at the Harare Sports Club. The last T20I will be played on July 14 at the same venue, which will host all five games02 July,2024 06:08 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
