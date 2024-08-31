-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
In the footage, one officer is seen planting an object in the person's pocket before detaining him for possession of 20 grams of mephedrone
King Khan is on top yet again! Well, this time, it's not for any film, and no, you're guessing it wrong—it’s not because of his good looks either. This time, he is ruling hearts with his blockbuster song from 'Pathaan'. Yes, the movie that was released back in January 2023 is back in the news because of the famous peppy track, "Jhoome Jo Pathaan." "Jhoome Jo Pathaan" is on the verge of achieving 1 billion views on the official YRF page. So what made this song popular, why people are hooked to this song? Lets dissect31 August,2024 01:52 PM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
UBT, Cong eyeing Ghatkopar West, Goregaon, which NCP-SP plans to contest; Uddhav-led party also wants Kurla, Jogeshwari, Dahisar31 August,2024 07:13 AM IST | Mumbai | Sameer Surve
Navigating health insurance can be a challenge that not many people are prepared for. While saving up for health is an option, Mumbai experts believe there is a lot people need to know about treatment, costs and insurance while also busting myths and challenges31 August,2024 12:42 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
I expect Jamari to catch the judge's eye first31 August,2024 07:05 AM IST | Pune | Prakash Gosavi
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT