Mumbai: All lines at station to shift westward to facilitate new line
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: How advanced camera spotted contamination spot in Bandra
Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: After God, hoarding accused blames netas
Mumbai: Minor leak appears week after Aarey water pipeline was repaired
Mumbai: BMC considers one-day closure of abattoir for Paryushan Parva
Mumbai Police probe alleged misconduct by officers caught planting drugs; watch

In the footage, one officer is seen planting an object in the person's pocket before detaining him for possession of 20 grams of mephedrone

Indian Ocean's Rahul N Ram & Amit Kilam react to police complaint over royalties

31 August,2024 11:01 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
9 Reasons why Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika's song ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ is a success

King Khan is on top yet again! Well, this time, it's not for any film, and no, you're guessing it wrong—it’s not because of his good looks either. This time, he is ruling hearts with his blockbuster song from 'Pathaan'. Yes, the movie that was released back in January 2023 is back in the news because of the famous peppy track, "Jhoome Jo Pathaan." "Jhoome Jo Pathaan" is on the verge of achieving 1 billion views on the official YRF page. So what made this song popular, why people are hooked to this song? Lets dissect 

31 August,2024 01:52 PM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
MVA allies to clash over five Assembly seats in Mumbai?

UBT, Cong eyeing Ghatkopar West, Goregaon, which NCP-SP plans to contest; Uddhav-led party also wants Kurla, Jogeshwari, Dahisar

31 August,2024 07:13 AM IST | Mumbai | Sameer Surve
Mid-Day Premium ‘8-10 lakhs could save your life’: Mumbai experts on building financial shields

Navigating health insurance can be a challenge that not many people are prepared for. While saving up for health is an option, Mumbai experts believe there is a lot people need to know about treatment, costs and insurance while also busting myths and challenges

31 August,2024 12:42 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Jamari for Idar Gold Trophy (Gr 3)

I expect Jamari to catch the judge's eye first

31 August,2024 07:05 AM IST | Pune | Prakash Gosavi

