Dharavi rehabilitation: Kurla land survey on July 26
Mumbai: Six girls leave college that banned burqa
Mumbai: Vile Parle flyover deteriorates in 4 months
Mumbai rains: Finally, rain over city’s lakes!
Mumbai: BMC and Railways clash over hoarding regulations
IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai and Thane, red alert for Palghar
The IMD stated that heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places were very likely in Mumbai and Thane

At 39, Sonam Kapoor reveals she was offered a school girl’s role

24 July,2024 02:45 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Ghudchadi trailer: Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon reunite in new romantic comedy

In this film, Sanjay Dutt's son Parth Samthaan falls in love with Khushalii Kumar who is Raveena Tandon's daughter, while Raveena and Sanjay are also in love

24 July,2024 12:27 PM IST | Mumbai
Mumbai: Man throws acid on estranged wife

The woman and her son suffered burn injuries and are undergoing treatment at Kasturba Hospital

24 July,2024 10:48 AM IST | Mumbai | Samiullah Khan
Celebrity investments: Hot spots in Mumbai's Western suburbs revealed

Mid-Day Premium Celebrity investments: Hot spots in Mumbai's Western suburbs revealed

Celebrities are increasingly investing in residential properties, as evidenced by Alia Bhatt's production business purchasing a 2,497-square-foot flat in Bandra for Rs 38 crore and John Abraham acquiring a 5,000-square-foot villa in Khar for Rs 70 crore. Experts decode key real estate trends and their impact on property prices

23 July,2024 11:29 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Paris Olympics 2024: Mirabai Chanu starts training in France

India will compete in 16 sports at the Paris Olympics 2024 namely, archery, athletics, badminton, boxing, equestrian, golf, hockey, judo, rowing, sailing, shooting, swimming, table tennis and tennis

24 July,2024 04:13 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

