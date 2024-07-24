-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
The IMD stated that heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places were very likely in Mumbai and Thane
In this film, Sanjay Dutt's son Parth Samthaan falls in love with Khushalii Kumar who is Raveena Tandon's daughter, while Raveena and Sanjay are also in love24 July,2024 12:27 PM IST | Mumbai
The woman and her son suffered burn injuries and are undergoing treatment at Kasturba Hospital24 July,2024 10:48 AM IST | Mumbai | Samiullah Khan
Celebrities are increasingly investing in residential properties, as evidenced by Alia Bhatt's production business purchasing a 2,497-square-foot flat in Bandra for Rs 38 crore and John Abraham acquiring a 5,000-square-foot villa in Khar for Rs 70 crore. Experts decode key real estate trends and their impact on property prices23 July,2024 11:29 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
India will compete in 16 sports at the Paris Olympics 2024 namely, archery, athletics, badminton, boxing, equestrian, golf, hockey, judo, rowing, sailing, shooting, swimming, table tennis and tennis24 July,2024 04:13 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT