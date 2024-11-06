Breaking News
Exclusive | Baba Siddique murder case: Eyewitness gets extortion call
Mumbai: New five-tower station complex will transform Andheri skyline
Mumbai: How hard it is to get a seat in general coach during festival season
Exclusive | Even in his last moments, my father saved me, says Zeeshan Siddique
Mumbai: Another snakebite incident at Aarey colony
Mumbai: All you need to know about new Andheri railway station

Western Railway officials said the station redevelopment includes five towers with three basement-level parking, interconnected office buildings, and multimodal integration with Blue Line 1 Metro passing through here

Sharda Sinha death: Gangs of Wasseypur team mourns loss of 'Taar Bijli' singer

06 November,2024 02:33 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Kamal Haasan turns 70: From ‘Nayakan’ to ‘Indian’, 8 must-watch movies

Kamal Haasan's birthday serves as a perfect time to revisit some of his most iconic movies that showcase his incredible range, commitment to storytelling, and fearless approach to cinema

06 November,2024 12:11 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
PM Modi congratulates Donald Trump on "historic election victory"

Former US President Donald Trump was on his way to winning the White House in one of the most historic political comebacks in American history

06 November,2024 02:50 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Mid-Day Premium Do housewives find a sense of belonging in their roles?

From managing households to nurturing families, two generations of stay-at-home moms discuss their experiences as we commemorate National Housewife's Day on November 3 to recognise their unwavering effort

06 November,2024 10:31 AM IST | Mumbai | Joy Manikumar
Sports News
Sai, Akshansh help IRA Global register 342-run win

Later, medium pacer Akshansh (4-2-13-5) with his hostile pace broke the backbone of the Aditya Birla innings, dismissing five of the six top-order batsmen

06 November,2024 06:58 AM IST | Mumbai | Gordon D’Costa

