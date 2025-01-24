Breaking News
Saif Ali Khan attack case: Police recovers accused's driving license
MMRDA signs 11 MoUs worth USD 40 billion at Davos
Ghatkopar Police busts gang smuggling alcohol in stolen SUVs
At least 28 flights to and from Mumbai disrupted by foggy conditions
Will decide on going solo in local bodies polls at appropriate time: Uddhav
shot-button
Podcast Banner

In Focus

No party-related matter discussed in meeting with Ajit Pawar: Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar were in Pune to attend the annual general body meeting of the Vasantdada Sugar Institute (VSI)

Spotted in the city: Shahid Kapoor, Divyanka Tripathi, Ibrahim Ali Khan & more

Spotted in the city: Shahid Kapoor, Divyanka Tripathi, Ibrahim Ali Khan & more

24 January,2025 07:54 PM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
Entertainment News
Ent Top Stories: Mamta Kulkarni to embrace role of Mahamandleshwar

Ent Top Stories: Mamta Kulkarni to embrace role of Mahamandleshwar

Entertainment Top Stories: End your day with the most happening highlights. It's time to relax and take a look at the latest news and events

24 January,2025 08:30 PM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
Mumbai
Traffic block on Mumbai-Pune Expressway for three days, check details

Traffic block on Mumbai-Pune Expressway for three days, check details

The MSRDC said that it has scheduled the girder installation work for a bridge at (Dongargaon/Kusgaon) on the Mumbai Pune Expressway (Pune bound lane) on January 27, 2025, January 28, 2025, and January 29, 2025

24 January,2025 04:16 PM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent
Lifestyle News
Soumya Swaminathan: Zoonotic diseases, climate change threaten human health

Soumya Swaminathan: Zoonotic diseases, climate change threaten human health

Swaminathan, who is also the former Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research, emphasised the critical role of integrated research, including data from weather, climate, health, and environmental sources, to predict and prevent future outbreaks

24 January,2025 07:39 PM IST | Kochi | PTI
Sports News
Djokovic’s Grand Slam dreams unshaken by injury, vows to keep competing

Djokovic’s Grand Slam dreams unshaken by injury, vows to keep competing

It was the second time in the past four Slams that Djokovic needed to abandon his spot in the latter stages of the bracket

24 January,2025 09:20 PM IST | Melbourne | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK