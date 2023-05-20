Breaking News
How did CCTV footage from day of Aryan Khan’s arrest go missing?
Mumbai: 12-man gang behind Rs 25-cr like-and-earn scam arrested
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde assures Gokhale Road bridge will open by October
Mumbai: Labourer dies at site of Uddhav Thackeray’s new house
Mumbai: City roads become safer, surroundings get deadlier
shot-button
Weather News

In Focus

Mumbai: Cops net spidermen who robbed homes in suburbs

The two robbers would recce homes in affluent areas and slip into flats through bathroom windows

Dimple Kapadia: We have done our own stunts

Dimple Kapadia: We have done our own stunts

20 May,2023 07:24 AM IST | Mumbai | Mohar Basu
Entertainment News
Fast x (Hindi dub) Movie Review: Toretto ko tadapna hoga!

Fast x (Hindi dub) Movie Review: Toretto ko tadapna hoga!

The audiences’ cackles are louder, visceral, and real, rather than subdued, hushed, and ‘multiplexy’! The demographic is not the same

20 May,2023 07:09 AM IST | Mumbai | Mayank Shekhar
Mumbai
Thane: Man held for duping acquaintance of Rs 1.11 lakh in Mumbra

Thane: Man held for duping acquaintance of Rs 1.11 lakh in Mumbra

The accused, who was was arrested on May 18, is also accused of forging government documents, an official said on Saturday

20 May,2023 12:11 PM IST | Thane | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Get groovy with musical gigs in Mumbai this weekend

Get groovy with musical gigs in Mumbai this weekend

Farhan Akhtar's Echoes India Tour, Anthracite’s metal act and MaMoGi grooves are set to tick off your weekend with high energies. If music is what your soul has chosen, head to these groovy performances taking place in Mumbai

20 May,2023 01:02 PM IST | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
Former Australian Test cricket captain Brian Booth passes away

Former Australian Test cricket captain Brian Booth passes away

The middle-order batter played 29 Tests for Australia between 1961 and 1966, including twice as captain during the 1965-66 Ashes series against England when regular skipper Bob Simpson was absent

20 May,2023 01:21 PM IST | Sydney | AFP

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK