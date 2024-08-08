Breaking News
Thane: Five-year-old dies after labrador falls on her in Mumbra
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde orders Kurla station spruce-up
Mumbai cyber police building nears completion
Maharashtra assembly elections: Will scramble for Assembly seats fracture alliances?
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: Loose tiles on Charni Road FOB removed
Mumbai: Rs 57 cr collected from ticketless travelers on WR in 3 months

In July 2024 alone, Rs. 5.20 crore was recovered from detecting 1.22 lakh ticketless and irregular passengers, including cases involving unbooked luggage

08 August,2024 11:50 AM IST | Oshin Fernandes
Fahadh Faasil is one of the highest paid actors in Malayalam cinema and is considered among the finest talents in India. However, despite being from a film family he had a rocky start in the industry

08 August,2024 01:07 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray visited Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's home on Thursday and met his wife Sunita Kejriwal. The former Maharashtra chief minister was accompanied by his son Aaditya Thackeray and senior party leader Sanjay Raut

08 August,2024 01:21 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
As social media highlights yet another trend that people may want to try, Mumbai-based mental health experts and a dietitian shed light on the effects of following it and why you should rest and eat regularly on flights

08 August,2024 09:45 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Like a perfect athlete, Vinesh has long defined herself as an Olympian, but instead of medals, she measured her career by moments

08 August,2024 10:39 AM IST | Mumbai | Srijanee Majumdar

