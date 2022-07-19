In Focus
-
Mumbai
Wife, lover arrested by Mumbai Police for killing man, stuffing body inside bed19 July,2022 05:41 PM IST | Mumbai | Asif Rizvi According to the police, the dead body of Khan was found stuffed inside the bed and his wife Rubina Khan was missing, making her the prime suspect in the case. Rubina was traced and arrested in the case followed by her lover's arrest who has been identified as Saif Farooqui, 21.
-
-
-
According to the police, the dead body of Khan was found stuffed inside the bed and his wife Rubina Khan was missing, making her the prime suspect in the case. Rubina was traced and arrested in the case followed by her lover's arrest who has been identified as Saif Farooqui, 21.
Priyanka celebrated her 40th birthday with her husband Nick Jonas and close friends on a beach19 July,2022 11:50 AM IST | Washington | ANI
We searched the premises and found 12 ID cards with 12 different people's names, 5 appointment letters, blank stamp papers, rubber seals and stamps, and notary papers which he used to give the victims as appointment letters, said an official19 July,2022 07:20 PM IST | Mumbai | Samiullah Khan
Google on Tuesday paid tribute to Malayalam poet Balamani Amma on her 113th birth anniversary through its doodle. This has brought to light her contributions to the Indian literature. Here’s what you need to know about the renowned writer19 July,2022 02:50 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The net session is part of KL Rahul's regime to get back to full fitness following a groin surgery which caused him to miss the recent series against South Africa as well as England19 July,2022 11:45 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent