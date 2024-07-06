Breaking News
Budget sops not poll gimmicks, in sync with allocations, says Ajit Pawar
CM Shinde announces Rs 11 crore reward for T20 World Cup-winning Indian team
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Traffic advisory issued by Mumbai Police
Maharashtra: Detention centre for foreign nationals to come up in Navi Mumbai
Over 60 missing phone complaints filed with Mumbai Police
Team India victory parade: How Mumbai cops kept it mishap-free

Around 600 police personnel, two additional commissioners and seven DCPs deployed to manage crowd

06 July,2024 12:42 PM IST | Mumbai
Celebrity Life News
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to tie the knot on July 12 in Mumbai. Here's what the women of the Ambani clan wore for the sangeet ceremony. 

06 July,2024 09:41 AM IST | Oshin Fernandes
Mumbai
Revenue from taxes has come down and the real growth rate at constant prices is only 0.4 per cent

06 July,2024 08:41 AM IST | Mumbai | Agencies
Lifestyle News
As the number of Zika virus cases increases in Maharashtra, mid-day.com spoke to Mumbai doctors to break down the disease and why pregnant mothers need to take care. They not only share the causes and effects but also the precautions that people need to take

06 July,2024 09:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Saina Nehwal says two-month gap in competition before Paris Olympics can make journey to podium difficult

06 July,2024 07:17 AM IST | Mumbai | Neeraj Anand

