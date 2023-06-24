Audien Atom Reviews - Does Audien Hearing Audien Atom Worth Buying?

Although many people depend on hearing aids to operate and perform well, their cost is frequently too high.

A microphone in a hearing aid transmits sound waves to an amplifier and speaker in your ear. Due to their advanced technology, hearing aids frequently have high price tags that might reach several thousand dollars. But hearing devices for people with mild to moderate hearing loss don't have to cost this much.

As mentioned, hearing aids are expensive, frequently costing more than $4,000 for a pair. Even worse, neither Medicare nor insurance will pay for the cost of these gadgets. On the other hand, Audien Hearing tries to address this problem by providing over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids for as little as $99 a pair.

Although Audien's hearing aids lack many of our favorite hearing aids' essential features, such as Bluetooth, slight modifications, and directional microphones, they are still an excellent (and economical) place to start for someone interested in trying out hearing aids for the first time.

Audien, a well-known hearing aid manufacturer, just unveiled the excellent Audien Atom Hearing Aids. By providing consumers with a new level of comfort, usefulness, and affordability, this cutting-edge technology is expected to transform the hearing aid market.

People with mild to severe hearing loss might benefit from Audien Atom Hearing Aids, which are discrete, cozy, and simple to use. It has cutting-edge noise cancellation technology, automatic volume management, and the flexibility to tailor to the individual user's hearing requirements quickly. The device is also exceptionally light and compact, making it comfortable for a long time. With only $99, Audien Atom Hearing Aids provide consumers with the most recent hearing technology.

In the following Audien Atom Review, we have compiled all the information we uncovered about this product through our product research. By reading until the end, you will discover all the details you need to know about the Audien Hearing Audien Atom before you place your orders. This way, you get to confirm that your decision to buy the Audien Hearin Audien Atom is the most suitable for you.

The following areas will be covered in the Audien Hearing Audien Atom Review below.

What Is Audien Hearing Audien Atom? - Audien Hearing Audien Atom Reviews

The most discreet, elegant, comfortable, and portable hearing aid model on the market is called Atom. Audien Atom is the brand name for an advanced hearing aid that Audien Hearing created. It is a wearable gadget to help hearing-impaired people increase their hearing capacity. The Audien Atom has been dubbed the world's tiniest and most reasonably priced hearing aid on the market. Because of its remarkable features and cutting-edge technology can effectively give you the help you need to improve your hearing. Audien Atom's portable, nearly invisible, and fashionable form don't detract from its ability to block out any grating ringing noises you might be exposed to.

Because it uses cutting-edge technology to do away with the extra bells and whistles that make other hearing aids big, inconvenient, and expensive, Atom is an OTC (over-the-counter), prescription-free, and patented device that is more affordable than others on the market. Due to removing salespeople, middlemen, doctor fees, and office visit expenses, Audien Atom has become the most reasonable and economical option for hearing improvement. Audien Atom comes in two variations or models:

the Atom

The Atom Pro

With its many functions, Audien Atom Pro is a fantastic option for people with hearing loss. You can wear the inconspicuous, compact device without feeling self-conscious. It also includes a variety of ear tips to get the ideal fit for your ear. Additionally, the gadget is rechargeable, so you won't need to worry about buying new batteries. The cost of Audien Atom Pro is among its best features. Compared to other solutions, these hearing aids are incredibly inexpensive.

Arthur Garber established the American business Audien or Audien Hearing in 2016. Through its website, the business manufactures and sells Audien hearing aids at reasonable costs. The company claims that because they sell directly to consumers, bypassing audiologists, they can offer their budget hearing aids cheaper than the market average. Audiologists frequently market hearing aids to patients after conducting a hearing test.

Audien Atom Vs Audien Atom Pro

Size comparison –

The Audien Atom was the miniature hearing aid offered by the manufacturer. The Atom is compact, cozy, and ergonomic at 1.4 cm x 0.9 cm on top and 0.4 cm x 0.4 cm on the bottom. Using an ITC design, it slips into your ear with ease.

The Audien Atom Pro has top and bottom dimensions of 1.1 cm H x 0.8 cm L and 0.3 cm H x 0.3 cm L, respectively. Even though it weighs just 1.85 g, it has higher sound capabilities. It fits comfortably within the ear and makes use of ITC technology.

Battery Quality –

The Audien Atom Pro hearing aids have a longer battery life than the Atom hearing aids and come with a wireless charging dock. The Atom Pro is the most effective choice because it can be used continuously for more than 24 hours on a single charge in about 4-6 hours.

It differs from Atom, which has a much shorter battery life and doesn't offer the same charging speed in that it has charging capabilities. If you want to use your hearing aids for an extended period, you might choose the Pro model because it has a longer battery life.

Pricing –

The Audien Atom is $99. The Audien Atom Pro is $249. Since Atom is Audien's most budget-friendly model, it attempts to satisfy the requirements of several users.

The Pro model, however, provides more excellent value for your money thanks to extended charging durations, wireless charging, and more sophisticated sound customization features. If quality and durability are essential to you, the Pro model can be more expensive but worth it.

Significant Features Offered By Audien Atom

As in-the-canal (ITC) devices, all Audien hearing aids are designed to fit nicely in the ear canal. The Atom and Atom Pro, two of the Audien ITC hearing aids, are made for mild to moderate hearing loss and can assist in blocking out background noise.

Audien provides rechargeable hearing aids, most of which have a day-long battery life. The devices are also one-size-fits-all and provide various-sized earbuds to provide a proper fit. However, they lack modern features like water resistance, Bluetooth connectivity, and smartphone apps. Suppose you're looking for an affordable alternative to more traditional hearing aids that doesn't necessitate the help of an audiologist or a nearby hearing specialist. In that case, all Audien hearing aids devices can be a good choice.

The hearing aids are smaller and weigh 1.85 g less than competing models. They are even more compact than the EV1, EV3, and Atom hearing aids, yet they offer higher-quality sound. These hearing aids are in-the-canal (ITC), which means they have an ergonomic fit. They are adaptable to various uses and address mild to severe hearing loss. These hearing aids are rechargeable so you can anticipate a long battery life of about 24 hours and quick charging times of four to six hours.

Audien hearing aids include a manual volume control that must be adjusted with a screwdriver after removing the devices from your ears. Audien's hearing aids, like other over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids, are inappropriate for severe to profound hearing loss.

Audien Atom hearing aids have a discrete design that is almost undetectable, ensuring they won't detract from your appearance. The small and discreet form of the Audien Atom offers excellent comfort because you won't even realize you're wearing them. While Atom PRO is the most miniature version available, Atom is 22% smaller than one of their hearing aid versions known as EV1. The Atom hearing aids' covert design enables you to wear them quickly and self-assuredly while invisible.

Pros And Cons Of Using Audien Atom - Audien Hearing Audien Atom Reviews

Pros

Audien hearing aids are by far the most affordable OTC hearing aids we've found, with prices ranging from $99 to $249 per pair.

Audien hearing aids can be bought without contacting an audiologist or other hearing health professional, unlike conventional hearing aids, which need a prescription.

Batteries that can be recharged: We used both Audien hearing aid types for an entire day on a single charge.

Trial periods of 45 days: If Audien hearing aids don't meet your needs after the trial period, you can return them for a full refund.

Cons

Audien hearing aids include a manual volume control that must be adjusted with a screwdriver after removing the devices from your ears.

If you have slight to severe hearing loss, only: Audien's hearing aids, like other over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids, are not appropriate for severe to profound hearing loss.

What Are The Benefits You Get From Audien Atom?

Clarified Speech And Hearing

Audien Atom hearing aids are made to assist those who are deaf in hearing more clearly and enhance their hearing experience. As a result, wearing Atom hearing aids will help you hear better if your hearing is gradually worsening. Despite your hearing loss, you have a good chance of hearing better.

Convenience And Comfort

Audien Atom hearing aids are lightweight and intended for comfort, making them simple to wear for extended periods. Because Atom hearing aids are simple and convenient, they will comfortably fit in your ear and present no challenges. Thanks to the new Comfort+ design, they are so comfy that you will likely forget you are wearing them.

Better Sound Quality With Advanced Technology

Unlike other hearing aids of inferior quality, Audien Atom hearing aids are outfitted with the most recent Atom Sound Technology, such as noise cancellation and feedback cancellation, to provide a straightforward and pleasurable listening experience. The cutting-edge microphone technology enhances Your total listening experience, contributing to the crisp, genuine sound.

Life Quality Improvement

The Audien Atom hearing aids can assist people with hearing loss to live better lives by enhancing speech clarity and overall listening experience. With the help of Audien Atom hearing aids, you may participate in daily activities and comprehend speech better, thanks to sound amplification and reduced background noise. Their tiny size and discretion boost the convenience and comfort of these hearing aids. These elements work together to enhance your ability to communicate, lessen frustration, and generally enjoy your daily activities.

More Economical

Audien Atom hearing aids are frequently more economical than other manufacturers, making them more accessible to a more extensive range of people. No hearing test or prescription is necessary to use the Hassle-Free Hearing Atom, making it safe for anybody.

Where Can You Buy The Audien Hearing Audien Atom?

The only place to purchase Audien hearing aids is from their online store. Visit the official Audien website, select the desired hearing amplifier model, add it to your shopping basket, and proceed to the payment page—no need to submit personal medical information or undergo a hearing test. But the majority of hearing aid manufacturers provide online hearing exams.

Currently, the Audien Atom costs $99 for a pair, while the Audien Atom Pro costs $249. The following price ranges are also available for anyone looking to buy more than one pair of Audien Atoms:

1 Audien Atom unit costs $999

2 Audien Atom units, each costing $149.98

3 Audien Atom units, each costing $199.98

Final Verdict On Audien Atom Hearing Aid - Audien Hearing Audien Atom Reviews

Adults just starting to have hearing problems can support and improve their hearing with the Audien Atom and Audien Atom Pro over-the-counter hearing aids.

Because the Atom Pro blocks out any whooshing or whisting created by tinnitus, has a longer battery life, is exceedingly compact, and comes with a charging case, it has a few more advantages. Users must closely adhere to the setup, charging, and even cleaning instructions to get the most out of both devices. Maintenance is essential for Atom Pro since, without it. It might not work as intended. Ultimately, the usefulness and cost of Audien Hearing solutions make them appealing.

Frequently Asked Questions – Audien Hearing Audien Atom Reviews

How Reliable Are Audien Hearing Aids?

Audien Hearing receives a B- rating from the Better Business Bureau. The business has received 4 out of 5 ratings on Trustpilot. Many claim that the items are inexpensive and offer crystal-clear sounds.

How Durable Are Audien Hearing Aids?

The battery life of each hearing aid model from Audien is 20 hours. The company does not specify the duration of the hearing aids. When a product does not charge effectively, users may want to change it, and if their hearing changes, they may want to consult a hearing specialist.

What Is Audien Atom Pro's Warranty Period?

The warranty period for the Audien Atom Pro hearing aids is one year. You can ask the business for a replacement or refund if your hearing aids are damaged. Remember that Audien reserves the right to decide if a replacement is necessary, so you might not be eligible. If your goods are broken when it comes, get in touch with the business immediately to ask for a replacement. Each purchase has a 45-day money-back guarantee to guard against such situations, and the helpful customer care team will quickly assist you in finding a solution to your problem.

