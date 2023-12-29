BEST 5 NMN SUPPLEMENTS IN 2024 - Top 5 Brands for Longevity

Nicotinamide Mononucleotide, or NMN for short, is a compound that serves as a precursor to Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide (NAD), a vital coenzyme crucial for cellular functions.

In recent years, NMN (nicotinamide mononucleotide) has emerged as a promising supplement renowned for its potential to elevate levels of youth-enhancing molecules. This surge in popularity is attributed to its association with healthy aging and longevity. As this market expands, it's important to focus on finding the best NMN supplements to avoid fake or low-quality products.

When it comes to selecting the best NMN supplements, key considerations lie in purity, dosage, third-party testing, and bioavailability. These factors are paramount in ensuring that you're investing in a product that delivers tangible benefits. It's worth noting that relying solely on NMN supplement reviews from a brand's website may not always provide a comprehensive view of product quality.

To address this, our team conducted thorough research across numerous supplement brands. From this investigation, we've identified the top 5 NMN supplements currently available in the market. This selected list is designed to empower you to make an educated and well-informed choice for your NMN supplementation needs.

What is NMN and How Does It Work?

Nicotinamide Mononucleotide, or NMN for short, is a compound that serves as a precursor to Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide (NAD), a vital coenzyme crucial for cellular functions. NAD plays a key role in energy metabolism, particularly in the production of ATP (adenosine triphosphate), the primary energy currency of the cell. This process is essential for maintaining the health and efficiency of cells. However, as we age, our body's NAD levels naturally decline, leading to decreased cellular efficiency and vitality. This is where NMN steps in - by boosting NAD levels, NMN enhances energy production, slows age-related cellular decline, and supports overall cellular health.

Top 5 NMN Brands'

This list of best NMN supplements is based on factors like how well the body absorbs NMN, the price, the amount of NMN, quality, trustworthiness, and ingredients.

1. Wonderfeel Youngr

2. Wonderfeel NMN Capsuls

3. Awakened Alchemy Revitacell

4. Elevant Prime

5. Verso Cell Being

Comparison Table

Brand Serving Size Serving per Container NMN Dose per Serving Price Price per 1000mg NMN Wonderfeel Youngr 2 capsules 30 900 mg $73 $2.70 Wonderfeel NMN Capsuls 2 capsules 30 1000 mg $48 $1.60 Awakened Alchemy Revitacell 2 capsules 30 250 mg $110 $14.67 Elevant Prime 1 capsule 60 125 mg $54 $7.20 Verso Cell Being 2 capsules 30 250 mg $60 $8.00

As our top pick for a longevity solution, Youngr NMN by Wonderfeel sets itself apart with a significant 900mg of NMN per serving, exceeding industry norms for potency.

Developed under the expertise of a Harvard MD, Professor Andrew Salzman, this supplement is at the forefront of longevity innovation. Furthermore, it's endorsed by renowned health expert Dr Mark Hyman, making it the most credible NMN in the market.

Youngris enriched with potent antioxidants and sirtuin activators, targeting cellular aging effectively. Adhering to stringent quality standards in the USA, Youngr NMN undergoes third-party testing for maximum safety.

This formula is not only effective but also mindful of various dietary needs – being GMO-free, preservative-free, and devoid of soy, gluten, and dairy. This combination of high-quality ingredients, advanced formulation, and a higher dosage makes Youngr an outstanding choice in the longevity supplement market.

Benefits

As we grow older, the production of NAD, a crucial molecule for cellular health, declines. Youngr is here to reset the balance with its potent dosage and unique ingredients. With just two capsules of Youngr in the morning, you can revitalize your cells from the inside out, harnessing the power of NMN to rejuvenate your body.

Youngr NMN boosts energy and vitality, aiding in improved aerobic performance and faster recovery. This supplement enhances oxygen delivery to muscles, benefiting those seeking to optimize physical performance and recuperation.

Wonderfeel Youngr NMN may enhance sleep quality by aiding in the regulation of circadian rhythms. Its formula supports a healthier sleep-wake cycle, leading to more restful sleep, crucial for overall well-being.

Youngr offers a solution for maintaining mental clarity and focus. Combining NMN with Ergothionine, this formula enhances your brain's ability to think clearly, helping you tackle tasks with renewed concentration.

Wonderfeel NMN also enhances insulin sensitivity, supporting metabolic health and aiding in diabetes risk reduction. Clinical studies(1) show that NMN positively affects insulin response.

Ingredients

Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN)

Ergothioneine

This naturally occurring amino acid acts as a powerful antioxidant. It helps protect cells from oxidative damage, supports mitochondrial function, and is considered beneficial for cognitive health.

Trans-Resveratrol

Resveratrol is known for its anti-aging and anti-inflammatory properties. It supports cardiovascular health, helps protect brain function, and may aid in regulating blood sugar levels.

Olive Fruit Extract (40% Hydroxytyrosol)

Rich in hydroxytyrosol, this extract is a potent antioxidant that supports cardiovascular health, reduces inflammation, and may protect against oxidative stress and certain chronic diseases.

Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol)

Vitamin D3, often regarded as one of the most essential vitamins, not only improves bone health but also enhances calcium absorption, boosts immune system function, and plays a crucial role in mood regulation. Its benefits extend to reducing the risk of certain diseases and aiding in neuromuscular functioning, making it a key component for overall health and wellness.

Wonderfeel Youngr NMN is formulated to be non-GMO and free from preservatives, ensuring a pure experience. Additionally, it's devoid of major allergens, including soy, gluten, and dairy, offering pure vitality encapsulated for your wellness.

Pros and cons of Wonderfeel Youngr NMN

Pros:

Strong dose: 900mg NMN + antioxidants

Developed by Professor Andrew Salzman

Increases energy levels

Improves sleep quality and focus

Excellent customer reviews

It’s vegan, soy gluten, and dairy free

Cons:

Doesn't offer money-back guarantee.

Pricing and Dosage

Wonderfeel Youngr contains 60 capsules, intended for a month's usage. The product is priced at $88 per bottle, but there's a subscription option available which reduces the price to $73 per bottle. Each capsule contains 450mg of NMN, with the recommended dosage being two capsules per day.

Wonderfeel offers free standard shipping within the USA for orders over $70. Wonderfeel offers a 30-day return policy for unopened items. If unsatisfied, customers should contact customer service within 30 days to start the return process.

Wonderfeel NMN Capsuls, with 99% purity, delivers 1000mg of NMN per serving, meeting the recommendations of aging expert David Sinclair. These vegan, non-GMO capsules are free from common allergens and preservatives, making them suitable for a wide range of users. They are rigorously third-party tested, ensuring quality and safety, and are ideal for boosting energy, enhancing mental clarity, and supporting overall well-being.

Benefits

Wonderfeel NMN Capsuls are key to a longer, healthier life. By boosting NAD levels, they help keep cells healthy and repair damage. This means your body can better maintain its vitality over the years, supporting a longer, healthier life.

NMN Capsuls are known for their ability to enhance skin health. They contribute to skin hydration and elasticity, reducing signs of aging such as wrinkles and fine lines. This is due to NMN's role in supporting key skin cell functions.

These capsules also significantly boost energy levels. NMN aids in improving mitochondrial efficiency, leading to enhanced energy production at a cellular level. This results in increased physical stamina and reduced fatigue, making daily activities more manageable and energetic.

In a recent study (2), hypertension patients who were supplemented with 800 mg of NMN daily for six weeks experienced a significant reduction in blood pressure. This suggests that NMN supplementation could be a beneficial approach in managing high blood pressure, potentially offering a natural and effective way to improve cardiovascular health and reduce hypertension-related risks.

Wonderfeel NMN Capsuls demonstrate effectiveness in enhancing liver health by reducing collagen deposits and liver enzymes, key factors in preventing scar tissue formation. This is particularly significant considering the diminished regenerative capacity of the liver with age.

Ingredients

Wonderfeel NMN Capsuls feature a minimalistic formula, comprising pure NMN for cellular health benefits and Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) for stability. This simple blend ensures each capsule delivers its potent anti-aging benefits effectively.

Pros and Cons of Wonderfeel NMN Capsuls

Pros:

Strong Dosage: 1000mg NMN per capsule

High purity: 99% pure NMN

Enhanced cognitive function, clearer thinking

Better sleep quality

Helps in quick recovery from hangovers and jet lag

Cost-effective: Offers a lower price per gram

Cons:

Results can vary from person to person

Pricing and Dosage

Wonderfeel NMN Capsuls, offering 500mg of NMN per capsule, are ideal for supporting youthful vitality. Each bottle, containing 60 capsules, is designed for a month's use with two capsules recommended daily. Priced at $58, with a subscription reducing it to $48, these capsules are a cost-effective, pure NMN supplement choice.

Wonderfeel offers free standard shipping in the USA for orders over $70, highlighting their customer-friendly approach. They also have a 30-day return policy for unopened ite

3. Awakened Alchemy Revitacell

Revitacell, containing NMN as its main ingredient, is designed for cellular health and energy support. RevitaCell's formulation consists of ingredients focused on promoting cellular health, with Pterostilbene, and CoQ10 involved in energy production within cells. Separately, similar to Wonderfeel, RevitaCell incorporates Ergo, known for its use in various longevity-focused supplements

Awakened Alchemy suggests that consistent use over a month may lead to increased energy and improved response to infection and inflammation.

Benefits

Revitacell is designed to fortify cellular integrity and functionality by replenishing NAD levels. By boosting NAD, Revitacell aims to enhance the cells' ability to repair and regenerate, leading to improved overall cellular function and longevity.

The formula supports enhanced energy metabolism, crucial for maintaining daily vitality and endurance. By optimizing the function of mitochondria, Revitacell helps ensure that cells efficiently convert nutrients into energy, leading to a feeling of increased energy, alertness, and sense of well-being.

Ingredients

Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN)

Ergothioneine

Shilajit

Shilajit is a natural substance from the Himalayas, rich in fulvic acid and minerals, used in traditional medicine to enhance vitality and health.

Ubiquinol

Ubiquinol is the active form of Coenzyme Q10, involved in energy production and antioxidant defense in cells.

Pros and cons

Pros:

Supports NAD production, DNA repair

Increases energy

60 days money-back guarantee

Cons:

Low dosage

Very few reviews

It may take time to see the results

Pricing and dosage

Revitacell supplement comes in a 60-capsule bottle for $129, with a monthly subscription option at $110. Each capsule contains 125 mg of NMN, with a suggested daily dose of two capsules. However, ongoing research indicates that higher doses might be more effective for optimal wellness and longevity benefits.

Elevant offers a nutritional supplement named Prime, which contains NMN-C. This supplement aims to support cellular health and general wellness. The company indicates that NMN-C might assist in sustaining energy levels and promoting a healthier lifestyle, with claims of increased cellular energy and improved defense against infection and inflammation over time.

Benefits

An intriguing aspect of NMN supplements is their potential role in supporting heart health. Preliminary research (3), particularly in mice, has hinted that boosting NAD levels in the blood could reverse some age-related arterial damage. This finding is promising for heart disease prevention, as it suggests that maintaining higher NAD levels might help keep our arteries healthier as we age.

Elevant's NMN supplement aims to support circadian rhythm and may help with irregular sleep patterns. The effectiveness of Elevant Prime in regulating sleep and circadian rhythm, however, varies among individuals and is best viewed as part of a broader wellness strategy.

Elevant capsules with NMN-C® aim to assist in supporting the immune system, particularly targeting the natural decline due to aging. They are intended to increase cellular functions to help enhance immune response.

Ingredients

Nicotinamide Mononucleotide

Other ingredients: isomalt, hydroxypropyl-methilcellulose, microcrystalline cellulole, magnesium stearate

Pros and cons

Pros:

Improved general health and energy

Support for cellular restoration and lifespan extension

Encourages graceful aging

Strengthened immune function

Cons:

Low Dosage

Some users may experience mild side effects like upset stomach

Pricing and dosage

Elevant Prime markets itself as a rejuvenation supplement, offering a month's supply of youth-enhancing benefits in each 60-capsule bottle. It's priced at $59.90 per bottle, but a subscription brings it down to $53.91 per bottle. Each capsule has 125 mg of NMN, and it's advised to take two capsules daily.

Additionally, the brand provides free delivery on all orders exceeding $150. Should you be dissatisfied, you can take advantage of the straightforward 30-day refund policy.

Verso Cell Being incorporates ingredients commonly found in anti-aging supplements, including NMN and TMG. Additionally, like Wonderfeel, Verso NMN also contains Resveratrol, a component known for its role in cellular health.

Made in the USA in facilities adhering to GMP standards and FDA registration, Verso NMN undergoes independent third-party testing to ensure quality. This supplement is intended for those seeking to support their overall health and maintain energy levels.

Benefits

Verso Cell Being's formula is intended to support cellular vitality and overall health by increasing NAD levels and energizing mitochondria, the components responsible for energy production, which may affect physical and mental stamina.

Like Wonderfeel Youngr NMN, Verso incorporates Resveratrol in its formula, recognized for its immune-supporting properties. Research shows it effectively reduces influenza virus replication, enhancing the body's natural defenses and supporting overall immune health.

It has shown promising effects on sleep quality. In a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study, participants who consumed NMN, experienced a notable improvement in sleep quality. This was accompanied by a significant decrease in feelings of drowsiness, potentially enhancing physical performance.

Ingredients

Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN)

Trans-Resveratrol

Trimethylglycine (TMG)

Trimethylglycine (TMG), also known as betaine, is a compound known for its role in reducing homocysteine levels in the body, which is beneficial for heart health. It also aids in liver function and detoxification processes. Additionally, TMG can enhance physical performance by promoting muscle endurance and recovery.

Pros and cons

Pros:

Increases energy

Improves sleep

It’s vegan and gluten-free

Free Shipping in the US

Cons:

No subscription option. It is sold as bundles.

Price per 1000 mg NMN is high.

14-day money-back guarantee returns are subject to a $12 return fee.

Pricing and dosage

Verso Cell Being, designed as a youth-rejuvenating supplement, available in packages offering a month's supply with each bottle containing 60 capsules, priced at $60 per pack. Each capsule contains 125 mg of NMN, and the recommended dosage is two capsules daily. It's important to note, however, that this dosage is on the lower side compared to some other NMN supplements. Emerging scientific evidence (4) suggests that higher doses of NMN may yield more significant benefits.

Ver.so provides free shipping within US borders. For U.S. customers, the company provides a 14-day money-back guarantee for their products. However, customers should be aware that a $12 return fee applies for this service.

Major Factors While Choosing NMN Supplements

When selecting an NMN supplement, it's crucial to consider several key factors that ensure its efficacy and safety. Let's delve into the major considerations to keep in mind while making this important choice.

Doses of NMN in the product

When selecting NMN supplements, the dosage is also a critical factor to consider, especially to appreciate the effectiveness of higher doses. Renowned experts like David Sinclair advocate for substantial NMN dosages, with a personal daily intake of 1000mg highlighting its potential benefits. Supplements offering 500 to 1000mg of authentic NMN per day are ideal (5), as they align with these recommendations. Doses below 400mg may not provide significant benefits, underscoring the importance of opting for products with higher NMN content. This ensures you are choosing a supplement that maximizes the potential advantages of NMN.

Purity

The foremost consideration in choosing NMN supplements is undoubtedly purity. Top-tier NMN supplements typically boast a purity level of no less than 98%. Products falling below this threshold may not deliver the desired efficacy. Verifying the product's purity, ideally through lab reports and website information, is key to understanding its potency, with a 98% concentration being a reliable indicator of its effectiveness.

Bioavailability

Bioavailability refers to the rate and extent to which the active ingredients of a supplement are absorbed and used by the body. For NMN supplements, high bioavailability is crucial to ensure that the body efficiently absorbs and utilizes NMN, thus maximizing the supplement's benefits. Select supplements with proven high bioavailability for the most effective results.

Third-party testing

The importance of third-party testing in evaluating NMN supplements cannot be overstated. It serves as an unbiased validation of the supplement's quality, purity, and potency. Independent testing by third-party laboratories provides assurance that the product meets stringent safety and efficacy standards. This extra layer of verification helps to confirm that the supplement contains exactly what it claims, free from contaminants or inaccuracies in dosage. Opting for NMN supplements that have undergone rigorous third-party testing is essential for ensuring you receive a reliable and effective product.

Benefits of NMN

When evaluating NMN supplements, it's crucial to also acknowledge the research surrounding NAD, the compound NMN helps produce in the body. Understanding the scientific studies and findings about NAD's benefits offers a clearer picture of the potential health impacts and efficacy of NMN supplementation. Here are the potential benefits of NMN:

It may increase longevity: Within your cells, NAD plays a pivotal role by activating a set of proteins known as sirtuins. These sirtuins are instrumental in repairing DNA, a process crucial for maintaining cellular health and function. The activity of sirtuins has a strong connection with longevity, as they contribute to the preservation and repair of vital genetic information. Conversely, low levels of NAD are often associated with the onset of age-related diseases. This correlation highlights the importance of maintaining adequate NAD levels for overall health and longevity, further emphasizing the potential benefits of NAD in combating age-related health issues.

Within your cells, NAD plays a pivotal role by activating a set of proteins known as sirtuins. These sirtuins are instrumental in repairing DNA, a process crucial for maintaining cellular health and function. The activity of sirtuins has a strong connection with longevity, as they contribute to the preservation and repair of vital genetic information. Conversely, low levels of NAD are often associated with the onset of age-related diseases. This correlation highlights the importance of maintaining adequate NAD levels for overall health and longevity, further emphasizing the potential benefits of NAD in combating age-related health issues. It may increase energy levels: NMN, important in NAD biosynthesis, is linked to increased energy levels. Early studies and user experiences suggest benefits like enhanced stamina and energy. With NAD levels declining with age, NMN supplements appear effective in raising these levels, often improving energy and reducing discomfort. Preliminary research supports NMN's efficacy in energy enhancement, particularly at higher doses, making it a noteworthy choice for natural energy boosting.

NMN, important in NAD biosynthesis, is linked to increased energy levels. Early studies and user experiences suggest benefits like enhanced stamina and energy. With NAD levels declining with age, NMN supplements appear effective in raising these levels, often improving energy and reducing discomfort. Preliminary research supports NMN's efficacy in energy enhancement, particularly at higher doses, making it a noteworthy choice for natural energy boosting. It may regulate insulin levels and reduce the risk of diabetes: NMN may improve insulin sensitivity, aiding in the effective use of blood sugar and reducing the risk of insulin resistance, a precursor to diabetes. This aligns with maintaining healthy blood sugar levels and metabolic balance, essential for overall health. As research progresses, the role of NMN in metabolic health is becoming increasingly significant, highlighting its potential value in metabolic management.

NMN may improve insulin sensitivity, aiding in the effective use of blood sugar and reducing the risk of insulin resistance, a precursor to diabetes. This aligns with maintaining healthy blood sugar levels and metabolic balance, essential for overall health. As research progresses, the role of NMN in metabolic health is becoming increasingly significant, highlighting its potential value in metabolic management. It may increase your sleep quality : NMN is recognized for improving sleep quality, as shown in research and user reports. Supplementing with NMN for higher NAD levels often leads to better sleep and less fatigue, enhancing overall performance. A 2022 study (6) indicated that NMN, particularly when taken later in the day, improves sleep in older adults and reduces daytime sleepiness. This underscores NMN's dual role in cellular health and sleep regulation, promoting restful nights and more active days.

: NMN is recognized for improving sleep quality, as shown in research and user reports. Supplementing with NMN for higher NAD levels often leads to better sleep and less fatigue, enhancing overall performance. A 2022 study (6) indicated that NMN, particularly when taken later in the day, improves sleep in older adults and reduces daytime sleepiness. This underscores NMN's dual role in cellular health and sleep regulation, promoting restful nights and more active days. It may increase cognitive functions: NMN supplementation is increasingly recognized for its cognitive benefits, contributing to a sharper and more focused mind. As a NAD precursor, NMN supports brain health, with studies suggesting benefits in cognition and focus. Users often report a noticeable uplift in mental sharpness and concentration, highlighting NMN's potential as a valuable aid in maintaining cognitive health and combating age-related mental decline.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are NMN supplements safe to consume?

NMN is considered safe for use, with a human study at Keio University showing no toxicity at 500 mg daily doses. Additionally, studies on mice indicate no adverse effects even at high doses. Expert Professor David Sinclair notes that ongoing human trials of NMN have revealed no toxicity concerns.

How much NMN should I take in a day?

The ideal daily dosage of NMN can vary, but according to the studies(1) the optimal dose is between 600 mg to 1200 mg. This dosage is considered effective and safe, with some researchers, like Professor David Sinclair, advocating for doses around 1000mg for optimal benefits.

When is the best time to start using NMN supplements?

NAD levels naturally start to decline from our late 20s to early 30s and continue to decrease with age. Considering this decline, many experts recommend beginning NMN supplementation in one's 30s. This proactive approach aligns with the onset of NAD reduction, potentially offsetting age-related cellular changes and maintaining overall health as we age.

When do NMN supplements show results?

The timeframe for seeing results from NMN supplements can vary. Some individuals may notice changes in energy levels and overall well-being within a few weeks of regular use. However, for more significant benefits, such as improved metabolic and cognitive functions, it might take a few months of consistent supplementation. The effects of NMN are often subtle and gradual, emphasizing the importance of long-term use for optimal results. Individual experiences will differ based on factors like age, lifestyle, and health status.

Which is the most effective method for NMN intake: capsules, liposome, or sublingual application?

As of now, there's no scientific evidence indicating that NMN delivered in sublingual or liposomal forms offers higher bioavailability compared to other forms. In fact, leading research institutions primarily utilize oral capsules for NMN administration in studies aiming to enhance NAD levels. This preference for oral capsules in research settings underlines their efficiency and widespread acceptance as the standard format for NMN delivery.

Who is David Sinclair? And which NMN brand he suggests?

Dr. David Sinclair is a Professor of Genetics at Harvard University and a pioneer in the field of aging. He takes a daily dose of 1 gram of NMN, but does not endorse any specific brand.

Conclusion

NMN supplements have garnered attention for their role in promoting healthy aging and overall well-being through the enhancement of NAD levels. Consumers are now presented with a plethora of NMN supplement choices. However, to truly reap the benefits, it's essential to understand the key components of an effective product. Quality ingredients, high purity, appropriate dosage, and reliable third-party testing are paramount. Among the various offerings, Wonderfeel Youngr NMN stands out due to its superior formulation, including potent antioxidants, and a 900mg NMN dosage. This makes it a top pick for those seeking a supplement that not only supports healthy aging but also boosts energy and cognitive functions, all backed by positive customer feedback and proven safety. With Wonderfeel Youngr NMN, you're choosing a product that promises comprehensive benefits for your health and vitality.

