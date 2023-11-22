Best Deals on Magic Mushrooms and Amanita Gummies Brands This Black Friday and Cyber Monday [2023]

"Explore top Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2023 deals on Magic Mushrooms, Psilocybin Gummies, Mushroom Gummies, and Amanita Gummies. Exceptional offers from leading brands await!"

Who doesn't love a good deal, right? People wait all year round to get a hold of those enigmatic deals available around Christmas.



Well, guess what? The wait is finally over! The amazing Black Friday 2023 sale is live from November 23 to November 28, allowing you to get your hands on fantastic offers and unbeatable deals.

Many brands have already dropped a ton of codes and enticing offers, which means your long-awaited wish to buy your favorite things has arrived, like mine is finding the best place to purchase high-quality Amanita mushroom gummies.

With so little time, finding the best Amanita Mushroom Gummies brand took a lot of work. But don’t worry; we've handpicked your best deals and offers.

Get Amanita mushroom gummies from your favorite brands at the lowest possible price. So, let's go ahead and make the most of this opportunity to save some money and treat ourselves to something special!

Exclusive Cyber Monday & Black Friday Deals & Coupon On Amanita Gummies

Exhale Wellness: Avail 35% Off Sitewide & On the Best Amanita Muscaria Gummies

Budpop: Score The Best Deals On Amanita Mushroom Gummies This Black Friday

Cheef Botanicals: Biggest Sale: Buy One Get One Mix & Match Sitewide

1. Exhale Wellness: Avail 35% Off Sitewide On the Best Amanita Muscaria Gummies

Exhale Wellness is a prominent player in offering premium Amanita mushroom gummies, and you shouldn’t miss the black Friday sale the brand is offering right now.

This Friday, you can get these delicious Amanita mushroom gummies at a very comfortable price. Just imagine buying these five gummies/packs at a killer price; it's a steal! These gummies are affordable and packed with a powerful dose of 25 mg. You will not find a better deal anywhere else.

And if you are looking for more potent yet flavorful options, Exhale won’t let you go anywhere! Apart from Amanita mushroom gummies, the brand offers Amanita mushroom gummies infused with THCP, HHC, and D9 for an enhanced experience, starting from $34.95 and can go up to $147.88 if you opt for a bundle pack.

From dried Amanita Mascaria to Amanita Mushroom gummies infused with D9, you will get everything you seek.

The brand offers 35% off on all its products with a free dipped pre-roll on every order. To claim this offer, use the coupon code TURKEY at checkout, valid until midnight, 25th November.

The Black Friday sale will be live on November 23 on the website, so be ready to be the first to grab them before anyone else.

Take advantage of the incredible deals and discounts available for a limited time only. Start making your wishlist now, and get ready to shop till you drop on Black Friday!

AMANITA MUSHROOM GUMMIES 25MG

Pricing: $34.95 (Individual pack)

(Individual pack) BF & CM Pricing (35% off): $22.72

Savings: $12.23

AMANITA MUSCARIA DRIED

Pricing: $79.95 (Individual pack)

(Individual pack) BF & CM Pricing (35% off): $51.97

Savings: $27.98

Click here to visit the official website “Exhale Wellness”

2. Budpop: Score The Best Deals On Amanita Mushroom Gummies This Black Friday

If you are looking for delicious Amanita gummies that make the flavor pop in your buds, look no further than Budpop.

Whether you're a fan of fruity or slightly tart flavors, it has something for everyone, providing a satisfying burst of fruity flavors infused with 500mg of Amanita muscaria.

And this Black Friday, Budpop is offering a massive discount on all their products. Customers can enjoy up to 35% off on favorite Amanita Mushroom gummies. And you know what’s more? A 25% extended discount over the next two days of the sale!

And that’s not all. Besides offering tempting discounts for Black Friday, it doesn’t forget the Cyber Monday Sale. You can buy your favorite hemp products and all-time favorite Amanita gummies at a discount of 30%.

Take advantage of this incredible opportunity to stock up on high-quality Magic mushroom gummies at unbeatable prices. Hurry up before anyone can take your spot and enjoy these discounts until 28th November.

Amanita Mushroom Gummies

Pricing: $64.66 ( 2-pack)

( 2-pack) BF Pricing (35% off): $42.03

Savings: $22.63

25% off on your first order

Click here to visit the official website “Budpop”

3. Cheef Botanicals: Biggest Sale: Buy One Get One Mix & Match Sitewide

If you are looking for another hemp industry leader, Cheef Botanicals will be a good fit. It promises clean and vegan Amanita gummies at a super attractive black Friday 2023 offer.

Whether you are a beginner or an experienced user, Cheef offers many options to cater to your needs and preferences. If you are looking for the best Amanita gummies for potential euphoria and stress relief, you are in the right place.

This Black Friday, Cheef has announced its biggest sale yet. A Buy One Get One mix & match sitewide. Order whatever you want, and make a mix and match. Go with gummies and oils, or create a pair of amanita mushroom gummies or THCa flowers.

This BOGO mix & match is valid from November 24 to 26 for Black Friday, and to make it more interesting, they have also introduced Cyber Monday (the same as Black Friday BOGO mix & match), valid till November 27 to 28.

Get ready to snag incredible deals on your favorite amanita gummies, and mark your calendars for this epic shopping event.

Amanita Gummy Cubes

Pricing: $34.95 (Individual pack)

(Individual pack) BF & CM Pricing (35% off): $22.72

Savings: $12.23

Get free shipping on all orders over $80

25% off on your first order

Black Friday Pre-Sale: Up To 75% Off

Click here to visit the official website “Cheef Botanicals”

Why Magic Mushrooms Gummies are Hot Picks This Sale Season?

People are shifting from dried Amanita to Amanita gummies for many reasons. Let us guide you on why you should grab these delicious discreet gummies, which have become the hot pick during Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

1. Convenient and Discreet

Firstly, these discreet gummies offer a convenient and hassle-free way to enjoy the benefits of Amanita Muscaria without any need for preparation.

Whether on the go or in a public setting, these discreet gummies allow you to indulge without anybody knowing what you are having.

2. Precise Dosage

Gummies provide precise dosing, in contrast to dried mushrooms, ensuring that users have better control over their psychedelic experience.

It especially appeals to people who prefer a measured and consistent dose, enhancing the overall safety and predictability of the experience.

3. Offers a New Way of Consuming Magic Mushrooms

Amanita Mushroom gummies are a fun new addition to online headshops, giving you a fresh way to enjoy Magic Mushrooms.

These tasty little gummies come in different flavors and potencies, making them a delightful treat to add to your daily routine.

4. Legal Considerations

The sale and consumption of psilocybin mushrooms may have legal restrictions in most sales. However, Amanita mushroom gummies may offer a legal alternative for people who want to enjoy psychedelics without violating local regulations.

5. Longer Shelf Life

Gummies usually have a longer shelf life than fresh or dried amanita mushrooms. This durability makes them an attractive option for those who want to stock up on these gummies for the next few months.

6. Online Availability

Magic Mushroom Gummies are easily available online. So, they are now accessible to a wider audience. During this Black Friday sale, you can conveniently purchase Amanita gummies online and check out their varieties from the comfort of your home.

7. Mouth-Bursting Flavors and Formulations

Many manufacturers, like Exhale and Budpop, offer a variety of flavors and potencies, enhancing the appeal of Magic Mushroom Gummies and attracting those who appreciate diverse options and a more enjoyable consumption experience.

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals on Amanita Gummies

Many well-known brands, including Exhale, Cheef Botanicals, and Budpop, have begun to promote their products before the Black Friday sale. You can buy these bud-popping Amanita Mushroom gummies at discounted prices during this Black Friday sale 2023.

Exhale offers 35% off on all of its hemp- products, and this irresistible deal can be a jackpot for you if you are a fan of Amanita Mushroom gummies, just like me, which means an individual pack of Amanita gummies, which cost around $34.95 will cost you around $22.72.

And you know what’s more besides this 35% off? A free dipped pre-roll with every order placed during this Black Friday sale and an additional 25% off your first order. The promotional code "TURKEY" is required to receive the 35% discount, which is valid until November 25th at midnight.

The sale will be live on the website on November 23rd, so mark your calendars and set a reminder. This is a great opportunity to save money and stock up on your favorite products before the holiday. Don't miss out on these amazing deals!

If you are looking for more deals & discounts on Amanita magic mushroom gummies, then Cheef Botanicals is a great choice. Grab your favorite mushroom gummies at incredible discounts on Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2023.

Cheef offers a Buy One, Get One Free mix & match on all CBD products! You can even mix and match your favorites to create your customized bundle. Why not go for Amanita mushroom gummies and THCa Flower? What a cool match!

Whether you prefer THCa flower, Amanita mushroom gummies, or topicals, Cheef Botanicals has a wide range of high-quality products to suit your needs.

Don't miss out on this exclusive Black Friday offer, and take advantage of the BOGO deal to stock up on your favorite Amanita mushroom gummies or try something new.

Hurry up, as this offer is only valid for a limited time. For Black Friday, the offers start on November 24 and end on November 26. For Cyber Monday, the offers start on November 27 and end on November 28.

Don't wait too long to take advantage of these amazing deals and get the products you love at a discounted price. Start shopping now and experience the benefits of CBD with unbeatable savings on Cyber Monday!

Psilocybin Gummies vs. Amanita Gummies: Making the Right Choice

Before Amanita Mushroom Gummies became popular, people relied on Psilocybin gummies for a psychedelic experience. But now that Amanita gummies have been established as the legal and safer alternative, many people don’t know about them.

The following points are why you should consider buying Amanita gummies instead of Psilocybin gummies this Black Friday.

1. Psychoactive Compound

Psilocybin Gummies

It contains ‘psilocybin,’ a naturally occurring psychedelic compound known for its hallucinogenic effects.

Amanita Gummies

It contains two major psychoactive compounds- muscimol and ibotenic acid, providing a unique, dreamy experience with calming and relaxing effects.

2. Effects and Experience

Psilocybin Gummies

It may cause euphoria, visual hallucinations, and altered perception of time and space.

Users may experience a sense of interconnectedness and introspection.

Amanita Gummies

The most common effects include sedation, relaxation, and changed sensory perception.

Users may experience vivid dreams and a dreamlike state of consciousness.

3. Duration of Effects

Psilocybin Gummies

Depending on dosage and individual factors, effects usually last 4 to 6 hours.

Amanita Gummies

Effects can last longer as per the amount consumed, often between 6 to 8 hours or more.

4. Dosage and Potency

Psilocybin Gummies

Dosage is critical; users often measure precise amounts for a controlled experience.

Amanita Gummies

Each amanita muscaria gummy packs a certain level of muscimol, making it precise yet potent.

5. Legality

Psilocybin Gummies

Psilocybin gummies are not legal in some states of the USA, which is why Amanita Mascaria has evolved as the legal alternative to it.

Amanita Gummies

Amanita muscaria is legal in most states except Louisiana, making it a legal and safer option.

Personal Experiences: My Crazy Trip on Amanita!

We stumbled upon some fascinating stories on public forums while researching Amanita gummies. These personal experiences shared by people who tried Amanita Mushroom gummies might give you an idea about their craze!

“I tried Amanita gummies one day around lunchtime. I ate ½, and about an hour later, things started feeling dreamy and relaxed. The taste was a bit earthy but nothing crazy. The trip went on for a good 6 hours, like floating on a chill cloud. It was not a wild ride, just a slow and easy journey. It was a mellow experience, making everything feel laid-back. Overall, it was a different adventure, only for some, but I enjoyed the easygoing vibe it brought.”- Dennis Miller, Florida. “I am not a mushroom enthusiast, but my friend is. She ordered these awesome gummies from Exhale Wellness. After having one, the effects took about an hour to kick in. She described it as cozy and dreamy, like being wrapped in a warm blanket of relaxation. The strawberry taste was new to her, and she found it sweet and tasty (maybe going to order more from now on!). The trip lasted around 5 hours, and during that time, my friend felt completely at ease.”- Ronny Martin, California. “I am a working man, and sometimes the work pressure gets to me. So, I shot Budpop’s Amanita gummies on a quiet evening. After about 45 minutes, the effects started, hitting me with a calm and gentle vibe. The taste was unique, like nature in a gummy. The trip lasted 7 hours, and all the negative emotions washed away. It wasn't intense but more like a peaceful drift.”- David Jones, Wisconsin. “I was curious about Amanita gummies, so I ordered them from Cheef Botanicals. The delivery was fast, so I gave them a shot before a hiking trip. The taste was citrusy, and the effects kicked in around 45 minutes later, making the forest seem more vibrant and alive. The whole time, it felt like the surroundings were whispering secrets, and the trip lasted around 6 hours.”- Sandra Paul, Texas.

Shopping Guide for Black Friday and Cyber Monday: Magic Mushrooms and Gummies

Understanding the Basics

It's essential to understand that every magic mushroom offers different effects, especially if it's your first time. Magic mushrooms, like Psilocybin and Amanita, offer different experiences. Psilocybin provides a classic psychedelic experience, while Amanita gummies offer a dreamier, milder vibe.

Quality Matters

Go for well-known sellers with positive reviews. Only purchase Amanita gummies after checking for third-party testing or necessary certifications indicating the product's quality, ensuring an experience that’s both enjoyable and safe.

Dosage and Potency

Closely follow dosage recommendations when trying amanita mushroom gummies. These gummies come in many potencies, and understanding the appropriate dosage is crucial for a controlled and pleasant experience. Start with a lower dose if you're new to magic mushrooms.

Variety of Options

Magic mushrooms are available in several strains and flavors. For example, Exhale is launching its brand new Amanita gummies infused with cannabinoids like HHC, D9, and THCP, offering unique effects compared to normal mushroom gummies.

Legal Considerations

Always check the legal status in your area before buying amanita gummies. While some states allow the sale and use of psilocybin mushrooms, others may have restrictions. Ensure that your purchase aligns with local regulations to avoid any legal issues.

For a legal and safer experience, you can go with Amanita gummies, which provide similar effects to psilocybin mushrooms.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals

Don’t miss special deals during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Many top brands like Exhale and Budpop offer discounts or promotions during this time, making it the right moment to explore magic mushrooms and gummies at a more affordable price.

Read Product Descriptions

Thoroughly read product descriptions before making a purchase. Understand the ingredients, Potency, and any additional information the seller provides. Ensure it contains no artificial colors, flavors, or ingredients.

Shipping and Delivery:

Check the seller's shipping policies. Just be sure they can deliver to your location, and be aware of estimated delivery times. Planning and considering shipping details prevents any unwelcome last-minute surprises.

Customer Support:

Look for sellers with 24x7 customer support. If you have questions or concerns about your purchase, it is handy to have a live chat feature on the brand’s website.

Plan Ahead:

Plan your purchase. With the hustle of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, knowing what you want and being prepared can help you navigate the deals efficiently. Create a shopping list and be ready with your payment method to get your gummies before stock runs out.

FAQs About Amanita Gummies During Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Q1: Are Amanita gummies legal to purchase during Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales?

A: Amanita gummies are a legal and safer option than Psilocybin mushroom gummies, but always check your local regulations before purchasing. Brands like Exhale, Budpop, and Cheef Botanicals may offer legal products.

Q2: What distinguishes Amanita gummies from other psychedelic products?

A: Amanita gummies contain muscimol and ibotenic acid, providing a unique, dreamy experience distinct from psilocybin-containing products. They are a legal and safer alternative to psilocybin gummies and are known for their controlled and relaxing effects.

Q3: How do I choose the right Amanita gummy product during Black Friday sales?

A: Reputable brands like Exhale, Budpop, and Cheef Botanicals offer premium and safe Amanita mushroom gummies with a positive customer experience and rigorous third-party lab testing.

Q4: What are the recommended dosages for Amanita gummies?

A: Gummy dosages can vary, and it's crucial to follow the recommendations provided by the specific brand. Starting with a lower dose is advisable, especially for those new to Amanita products.

Q5: How long do the effects of Amanita gummies last?

A: The effects typically last around 6 to 8 hours, but individual experiences could differ. However, you can consider this duration when planning your usage.

Q6: Can I find special deals and discounts on Amanita gummies during Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales?

A: Black Friday and Cyber Monday often have special promotions. Keep an eye on the official websites of Exhale, Budpop, and Cheef Botanicals for potential discounts and deals on Amanita gummies.

Conclusion:

Before wrapping it up, it is important to note that these holiday season discounts are for a limited time, so you have to act fast.

The Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale starts from November 23, 2023 to November 28, 2023. As told above, every brand is offering tempting discounts and killer deals.

So, what are you waiting for? Go and grab the best black Friday deal now! Don't miss out on the chance and regret it later. Hurry!

