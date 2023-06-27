Best Sleep Apnea Mouth Guard - Top Oral Appliances for OSA and Sleep Apnea Mouthpieces 2023

Using a mouth guard is one of the best ways to manage the symptoms of sleep apnea.

It's also one of the cheapest and safest routes to take and, more importantly, research shows mouthguards can provide effective treatment for sleep apnea and snoring.

Normal snoring does not always signify the presence of sleep apnea but both happen for the same reason. In fact, snoring is a common symptom of sleep apnea.

Snoring occurs when a partial blockage restricts airflow through the throat during sleep. This results in turbulence that causes the relaxed nearby flesh to vibrate and make a noise.

An apnea (period of non-breathing) only occurs if things go too far. People who suffer from sleep apnea may have between four and 14 apneas per hour.

Which Sleep Apnea Mouth Guards Work Best?

Although this technology has been around for a long time, many of the best modern mouthguards boast additional features and refinements that can improve their effectiveness and/or ease of use.

The top sleep apnea mouthpieces and oral devices are made from high-quality materials and have superior build quality. All of them cost less than $100 and are marketed by reputable companies that provide money-back guarantees.

Here are the top 4 sleep apnea mouthguards (in 2023):

AirSnore (editors choice)

VitalSleep

ZQuiet

SnoreRX

All four brands can work well for controlling mild to moderate sleep apnea and snoring.

However, depending on your personal preference and requirements, certain choices may be more appropriate than others.

1 - AirSnore - Best Sleep Apnea Mouth Guard

The AirSnore mouth guard may be the best oral device if you need help controlling sleep apnea but have a tight budget.

At just $49.95 (including shipping), AirSnore is the cheapest mouthpiece on our list.*

Sure, you may be able to buy a cheaper option in a bargain basement or find one online but not of the same quality.

The only way manufacturers can provide mouth guards for $10-$20 is to use low-grade materials and production techniques.

Bargain basement options will likely hurt the inside of your mouth and may fall out during sleep. Airsnore doesn’t hurt nor will it fall - it is a quality piece of kit and the best sleep apnea mouthpiece on the market in our opinion.

AirSnore mouth guards are manufactured to high-quality standards and have the backing of a 60-day money-back guarantee.

How to Use AirSnore to Treat Sleep Apnea

AirSnore is a boil and bite anti-snoring mouthpiece or MAD (mandibular advancement device) that's easy to set up at home. Before you use it for the first time, you need to immerse the device in warm water. The heat causes the special thermoplastic in the upper and lower trays to become soft.

After the plastic softens, you place the device in your mouth, advance your lower jaw and then bite down. As your teeth sink into the plastic, it molds around them. This ensures the dental device will fit your teeth perfectly during use.

If you are not happy with the first impression, you can repeat the boil and bite process, remembering to make the necessary jaw adjustments.

AirSnore also produces some aromatic drops that help clear congestion and may aid restful sleep. However, although the drops can be a useful addition, they are not strictly necessary and push up the cost. Unless you have regular issues with congestion, the AirSnore mouth guard should be all you need.

AirSnore Pros

Best budget-friendly sleep apnea mouth guard

High-quality materials and build quality

Easy home set up via boil and bite

Oral appliance and drops

The manufacturer offers rapid free shipping

Backed by a 60-day money-back guarantee

AirSnore Cons

Only available from the manufacturer's website

More basic than any of the other top-ranking mouthpieces

2 - VitalSleep - Oral Appliance for OSA

Like AirSnore, VitalSleep is a boil and bite mouth guard. However, this option boasts some extra refinements the Airsnore mouthpiece does not have.

One of the most notable advantages is that the VitalSleep mouth guard utilizes a patented system called Accu-Adust. This makes it possible to modify the level of jaw advancement without repeating the boil and bite.

The VitalSleep mouthguard also has a vent at the front. This is a very useful design feature because, if nose breathing becomes difficult or impossible during the night, it's possible to breathe through the vent instead.

Although it's still possible you may try to open your mouth as a reflex action, thanks to the vent, the chances of this happening are pretty slim.

It's also worth noting this option comes in two sizes. The standard mouthpiece tends to be the best option for most men. The other version is slightly smaller and is generally better for women.

The VitalSleep mouth guard costs $69.95*. Although that's $10 more than AirSnore, bearing in mind the additional design features, there's not a lot to grumble about when it comes to the price.

How to Use VitalSleep for Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Regardless of whether you choose this oral device or AirSnore, the boil and bite process is the same. After you have softened the plastic in warm water, you advance your lower jaw and press your teeth into it.

The Accu-Adjust mechanism is operated via a special tool that comes with the device.

To work the system, you need to insert the tool into the adjuster screws that are situated on either side of the device and then move each side forward or backward 1mm at a time.

Depending on how successful you were with your boil and bite, this type of fine-tuning may not be necessary but will be very useful if it is.

The system permits a maximum adjustment of 8 mm. If you move the tray to the 4 mm mark before you do your boil and bite, this will allow you 4 mm of movement on either side

VitalSleep Pros

High-quality materials and build quality

Easy home set up via boil and bite

Has a special mechanism that provides further jaw adjustment

Vented to enable mouth breathing

Comes in a choice of two sizes

Has a lifespan of 1-3 years

Works for 90% of users

Doctor recommended

FDA Cleared

Hypoallergenic

Free from BPA, latex, and metal

The manufacturer offers rapid free shipping

Backed by a 60-day money-back guarantee

1-Year Warranty

VitalSleep Cons

Costs a little more than the cheapest mouthpiece

You can only buy it from the manufacturer's website

3 - ZQuiet - OSA Mouthpiece

Thanks to a unique feature the manufacturer calls a "living hinge," when you choose ZQuiet to manage your sleep apnea, you will not need to boil and bite. Nor is there any adjustment mechanism to contend with. Just pop the device into your mouth and you are good to go.

If you want a no-fuss way to control sleep apnea or snoring, ZQuiet is easily the best mouthguard to pick.

At $69.95* ZQuiet costs the same as VitalSleep. It's also another option that's available in two sizes - one for the boys and another for the girls.

In this case, you don't need to worry about misjudging the size of your mouth. The starter pack contains both options so you can try each one and choose the most comfortable size.

However, when you eventually need to replace the sleep apnea mouth guards, you will already know the correct size and will be able to purchase it in a single pack.

The single pack only costs $39.95*. That's $10 cheaper than AirSnore so, once you know the best size, ZQuiet becomes the cheapest sleep apnea mouthguard to use.

The ZQuiet Living Hinge is a revolutionary design feature that becomes all the more amazing due to its lack of reliance on moving parts.

The Living Hinge pushes the two trays apart with enough pressure to make sure they both retain contact with the teeth. It also gently advances the jaw forward to help you to breathe freely. It will even do this if you open your mouth while you are asleep.

As with AirSnore and VitalSleep, the ZQuiet snoring mouthpiece has a 60-day money-back guarantee.

How to Use ZQuiet

ZQuiet is a very simple mouthguard to use. There's nothing to it. When the starter pack arrives, just try each of the two oral appliances for size and decide which one fits best.

Once you know, all you have to do is pop the right size into your mouth just before going to sleep. If you want a mouthpiece that provides a quick and easy way to manage sleep apnea or snoring, ZQuiet is the best option to buy.

ZQuiet Pros

Utilizes a unique hinge system

Ready to go straight out of the box

Two sizes available

Created by dentists and medical experts

FDA cleared

60-Day money-back guarantee

ZQuiet Cons

You can only buy it from the official website

4 - SnoreRX - Sleep Apnea Mouthpiece

SnoreRX is another high-quality sleep apnea mouthpiece that's a great option for anyone who has problems with sleep apnea or snoring. Like most of the other OSA mouthpieces that earned a place on our list of best sleep apnea mouth guards, SnoreRX also boasts some unique design features.

As with VitalSleep, the SnoreRX set up process has two stages that begin with a boil and bite. If necessary, it's then possible to fine tune your lower jaw position by using an in-built adjuster mechanism called Posi Lock.

The Posi Lock system could be seen as being better than VitalSleep's Accu-Adjust because it does not require a tool to make the adjustments. All it takes is light finger pressure at either side of the device and a gentle rocking action to move the lower tray forward.

However, in this case, the maximum adjustment is only 6 mm. You may recall VitalSleep's adjuster mechanism provides 2 mm more. That's not a great deal of difference but it's a point worth bearing in mind if you are having difficulty deciding which is the best sleep apnea mouth guard to pick.

SnoreRX only costs $59.99 though*. That's $10 cheaper than VitalSleep, so the price may work in its favor. Unfortunately, although SnoreRX has a money-back guarantee, it's only good for 30 days. The other three top picks provide 30 days more.

It's also worth mentioning, the manufacturer also produces a more advanced version of this mouth guard. It's called SnoreRX Plus. The only difference between the two is SnoreRX Plus has an additional feature that compensates for vertical movement of the jaw during sleep.

However, the standard SnoreRX has a front vent anyway. This can help facilitate mouth breathing if necessary.

SnoreRX Plus is also a lot more expensive. It costs just under $100*. That does not work in its favor.

Nevertheless, regardless of whether you were to choose the standard or "Plus" version, SnoreRX is a sound investment. It has excellent customer reviews that are highly supportive of its ability to control snoring and sleep apnea.

How to Use SnoreRX

When the device arrives, the lower tray should be pre-set to 3 mm but it's a good idea to check if this is so. If it's not, grip the mouth guard between your thumb and fingers to apply pressure to the sides.

Then, maintaining pressure, take hold of the front of the lower tray with your other hand and gently rock the tray forward or backward until it reaches the required position.

The boil and bite process is the same as with any other sleep apnea mouthpiece. It's not rocket science. All you need to do is get the plastic warm enough to become soft and then bite into the device hard enough to allow the plastic to mold to your teeth.

As with the VitalSleep mouth guard, if you achieve adequate jaw advancement during the boil and bite stage, there will be no need to use the adjuster mechanism to fine-tune your jaw position.

However, if the position needs to be modified, this is a very handy feature that will prevent the need to do additional boils and bites.

SnoreRX Pros

Built from high-quality materials

Dental lab quality design

Simple boil and bite set up

Possible to refine the lower jaw position after the boil and bite

There is an advanced version that permits vertical adjustment

30-day money-back guarantee

SnoreRX Cons

You can only buy it from the official website

The manufacturer applies additional charges to cover shipping

The guarantee period is short (in comparison to the other oral appliances)

What are Sleep Apnea Mouth Guards?

Also known as mouthpieces and mandibular advancement devices (MADs), mouth guards are devices that attach to the teeth, using them as an anchor point. They are sometimes described as oral appliance therapy/

Due to their design and/or set up, mouth guards advance the lower jaw. This pulls the tongue forward, helping to keep the throat clear of obstruction.

Using a mouthguard is one of the best ways to control snoring, sleep apnea and other sleep disorders. The technology is not new and has been well-researched.

A systematic review of the data provided from 18 studies confirms this type of device can be effective for controlling normal snoring, obstructive sleep apnea syndrome (OSAS), and sleep breathing disorders (SBD). [1]

What are the Different Types of Sleep Apnea

Sleep apnea is a serious sleep disorder in which a person's breathing repeatedly stops and starts during sleep. There are three types of sleep apnea:

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA): The most common form. Occurs when the upper airway becomes blocked during sleep, causing breathing to stop for 10-30 seconds. This can happen due to excess weight, large tonsils, or a large tongue.

Central sleep apnea (CSA): Occurs when the brain temporarily stops signaling the muscles to breathe. This form is usually caused by an underlying health condition like a stroke or heart failure.

Complex sleep apnea syndrome: A combination of obstructive sleep apnea and central sleep apnea. Breathing stops at times due to airway blockage and other times due to lack of brain signaling.

Sleep apnea can have significant health consequences like high blood pressure, heart disease, mood changes and memory issues. But devices called PAP (positive airway pressure) machines are very effective at managing symptoms.

One popular sleep apnea treatment is the AirSnore, which uses mandibular advancement splints (MAS). These devices fit into the mouth to gently shift the lower jaw forward to keep upper airways open during sleep.

Studies show MAD devices (mandibular advancement devices) like AirSnore reduce sleep apnea events, decrease daytime sleepiness and improve sleep quality. They are non-invasive, portable and often preferred by patients compared to CPAP machines which deliver air through a mask.

For mild to moderate obstructive sleep apnea or those unable to use a CPAP machine, AirSnore provides a simple alternative to enhance breathing and sleep. It aims to support restorative rest, health and wellbeing for those committed to managing a lifelong condition through ongoing partnership in the comprehensive effort treatment demands.

How to Choose the Best Mouth Guard to Treat Sleep Apnea

As we mentioned at the start of this article, many mouth guards and mouthpieces are made of cheap materials and may be incapable of maintaining adequate jaw advancement during the night.

All four of our four top picks are superior to such oral appliances in every way. They also have money-back guarantees so, instead of taking our word for it, you can try them for yourself with absolutely nothing to lose.

If you want to control your sleep apnea as cheaply as possible (without sacrificing quality), AirSnore may be the best sleep apnea mouthpiece to pick.

However, if you don't get your jaw position right the first time, you may have to repeat the boil and bite. Although this is hardly a big deal, you may find it annoying.

If you think this could annoy you and can afford to pay an extra $10 or so, it may be a good idea to choose one of the other three treatment options instead.

When it comes to ease of use, ZQuiet is unbeatable. Just put it into your mouth and it's ready to go.

Although both dental appliances require a boil and bite, VitalSleep and SnoreRX are excellent choices as well.

The truth is, all four of the top mouth guards can deliver excellent results. It's not our place to say one is better than the other.

The best sleep apnea mouthguard will always be the option that is the best fit for your overall needs. All we can do is provide the pros and cons and other important information so you can decide which mouthpiece you like best.

Best Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances FAQs

Who can use a sleep apnea mouth guard?

Mouth guards are a good option for most people. However, due to their reliance on strong teeth, you won't be able to use an oral appliance to manage your sleep apnea if you wear dentures or have dental crowns. Braces and retainers are also incompatible with this type of device.

Although research is supportive of using mouthguards to control mild to moderate sleep apnea and snoring, they are unlikely to be suitable when the condition is severe.

Do sleep apnea mouthguards cause side effects?

Mouthguards are one of the safest sleep apnea treatments and an excellent alternative to surgical procedures or using CPAP machines (continuous positive airway pressure).

Nevertheless, some people who begin using mouthguards experience side effects during the early stages of use. The most common side effects are jaw aches, teeth sensitivity, and headaches.

However, side effects such as these quickly disappear as the jaw becomes accustomed to being advanced during sleep.

Do sleep apnea oral appliances cause drooling?

Although many users escape this problem, drooling is quite common. That's not surprising because, when you are using mouth guards, your lips are generally parted during sleep.

Waking up to a wet pillow is more likely to be an issue if you sleep on your side. Unless there are factors that prevent you from doing so, sleeping on your back is a far better option. When you use correct pillow positioning, sleeping on your back will also help keep your airway clear.

What's the best way to clean sleep apnea mouth guards?

Although it's possible to buy specialist products, this is not necessary. All that is important is that you keep your device clean.

Some people clean their mouth guards by placing them in a glass that contains water and a denture-cleaning tablet. Others place them under the faucet and clean them with a toothbrush and some toothpaste.

However, before going any of these routes, it's important to check if the manufacturer provides any special cleaning instructions.

How long do sleep apnea mouth guards last?

The life expectancy of mouthpieces varies from brand to brand. Other factors can also influence longevity. For instance, if you are prone to grinding your sleep during sleep, it could cause your device to fail earlier than normal.

Although the presence of the mouthpiece will prevent any grinding from taking place, the attempt to do so will place extra strain on the device.

If you think you may grind your teeth during the night, due to the lack of any moving parts, AirSnore may be the best sleep apnea mouthpiece to pick.

However, mouth guards should last for at least a year and may last much longer. Some people get several years of use from a single device.

Can you buy a mouth guard without a prescription?

Yes. Anyone can purchase this type of device. A prescription is not necessary.

Can I get a sleep apnea mouth guard from my dentist?

Yes. For most of the last century, this was the only way to obtain this type of device. However, custom-built mouth guards are very expensive. They can cost more than $1000. That's why so many people choose to use over the counter (OTC) alternatives instead.

Obtaining a custom-built mouth guard can also be a slow process. First, your dentist will need to make some impressions of your teeth. After this, they will have to send them away so the device can be produced by a specialist supplier.

It could take several weeks before you can begin using this type of mouth guard. You may also have to attend additional appointments so your dentist can monitor your response to the device and make any necessary adjustments. This will generally result in additional expense

