Best Synthetic Urine Kits: Top 4 Fake Pee Brands To Pass A Drug Test

Are you concerned about an upcoming drug test at your college or workplace? Check out our list of the top synthetic urine products for your peace of mind.

In an attempt to maintain a drug-free environment, many organizations and workplaces these days conduct random drug screenings.

While it is indeed effective in identifying and eliminating instances of drug abuse, it does have its faults. Most notably, it can be a big problem for those who take relatively harmless recreational drugs once in a while. Needless to say, failing these drug tests can have serious consequences.

This is where synthetic urine kits can come in handy. As the name suggests, synthetic urine or fake urine is used to mimic real urine. Therefore, it can help you pass your drug screenings without a hassle.

That’s why we have curated a list of the best synthetic urine kits available on the market today. If you go through the reviews presented here, you won’t have to look anywhere else, for each of these products has been carefully evaluated.

4 Best Synthetic Urine Kits:

Clear Choice: Overall Best Synthetic Urine Kit Test Clear: Best Rated Powdered Urine Kit Quick Fix: High Quality, Undetective Fake Pee Test Kit Sub Solution: Cost Effective & Easy To Use

1. Clear Choice: Overall Best Synthetic Urine Kit

You can never tell when your educational institution or workplace might schedule a mandatory drug test for everyone. Naturally, a screening conducted on short notice will not give you enough time to detoxify your body. In such a scenario, synthetic urine products can be a literal lifesaver for many recreational drug users.

In this regard, Clear Choice is one of the most popular and reliable synthetic urine brands in this domain. This particular brand has been manufacturing and selling fake urine and other similar detox products since 1993. It has a considerable amount of experience in this field, which is why it is trusted by a lot of people today. This is also the reason why we have included this option on our list.

How Does It Work?

The Incognito Belt is one of the most popular products of this brand, and for good reason. It is a pre-mixed synthetic urine kit that is incredibly easy to use. With this synthetic urine kit, you get a 3.5-ounce bladder bag that can store a sufficient amount of liquid urine for two uses.

Furthermore, it includes a fully adjustable velcro belt that can be worn on your waist with ease. The brand has designed it to be completely undetectable from the outside.

As for the fake pee, you get around 100 ml of lab-synthesized urine liquid that can imitate real urine almost perfectly. It has the same chemical composition as normal urine, which is why its color, smell, and texture feel like the real thing.

The synthetic urine kit even comes with two heating pads and a temperature strip to imitate the temperature of real pee. Also, synthetic pee is entirely free of toxins or any other unnatural substance, which means that you can pass your drug tests without a hitch.

In order to use this fake pee kit, wear the incognito belt around your waist under all your clothing. Of course, you will need to attach the heating pads and bladder bags to it first. Make sure to keep the draining tube of the bag pointed downward.

That way, you can easily open the tube to drain the urine and then carefully tuck it back inside your clothing. All of these aspects make this the best fake urine for lab tests.

Pros

Includes detailed usage instructions for convenience

Natural urine release system

Discreet belt setup

Suitable for both males and females

Can be used twice

Cons

Relatively expensive

Brand Specifications

Type: Liquid

Liquid Volume: 5 oz.

5 oz. Heating: Heating pads

Heating pads Price: $130

$130 Shelf life: 2 years

Click here to visit the official website “Clear Choice”

2. Test Clear: Best Rated Powdered Urine Kit

Next, we reviewed the Powdered Urine Kit by Test Clear. This brand is one of the best-rated brands in the domain of drug testing solutions and synthetic urine products, which is why we have included it on our list of best synthetic urine kits.

Test Clear produces some of the best fake pee products on the market that are almost identical to the real thing. Besides, the brand is well-known for its commitment to providing a smooth user experience, which can be clearly observed in all of its products.

All of these fake pee drug test products come with detailed instructions and great after-sales support, making them highly convenient for users. This is a big reason why Test Clear products are so popular among customers.

How Does It Work?

The fake pee kit contains powdered urine that you can use for any random drug test. According to the brand, it contains real urine that has been dehydrated and packaged in powder form. Because of this reason, it is practically undetectable in most lab drug tests.

Unlike a conventional fake drug test kit that uses liquid synthetic pee, a powdered urine kit like this one is a lot less messy. Besides, it remains stable for longer, meaning that you can carry it around with you almost all the time. This makes it the best synthetic urine to use for those surprise drug tests that are conducted without any prior notice at the workplace or college.

When you purchase this product, you get the powdered urine in a small vial. It also comes with two air-activated heaters to imitate the temperature of normal urine. Apart from that, there’s a 50-ml vial included with the package, where you can prepare and store the liquid urine.

First, you will need to add the powdered urine from the smaller vial into the larger 50-ml vial. Then, you have to add water at room temperature to the vial. After that, attach the air-activated heaters to the vial and let it stand for a while.

The temperature strip on the vial will help you to monitor the temperature of the synthetic pee. Once the desired temperature is reached, it will have a similar texture, color, and scent as real pee.

Of course, the time required to prepare the fake pee for drug test procedures is around 45 minutes, which may seem a bit long. But if you start immediately after being notified of the drug test, then you won’t have any trouble getting it ready in time.

Pros

Highly popular kit with considerable positive feedback

Imitates real urine accurately

Remains stable for a long time

Useful for surprise drug tests conducted on short notice

Comes with a convenient air-activated heater

Cons

The preparation time may feel inconvenient for some users

Brand Specifications

Type: Powdered

Powdered Volume: 50 ml

50 ml Heating: Air-activated heaters

Air-activated heaters Price: $59.95

$59.95 Shelf life: 1 year

Click here to visit the official website “Test Clear”

3. Quick Fix: High Quality, Undetective Fake Pee Test Kit

Quick Fix is a brand that specializes in making fake urine drug test kits. We admit that it is a fairly new and smaller brand compared to some of the other names we have mentioned here. But that doesn’t mean you should pass the drug test kit made by this brand.

It is committed to providing high-quality fake pee test kits to its customers that have incredibly high success rates. Therefore, if you decide to try it, you can rest assured about any upcoming drug tests. What’s more, the synthetic urine products come at attractive prices, which makes it definitely worth checking out.

Besides, the test kits come with easy instructions to make it convenient for the user. On top of that, the synthetic urine brand provides fast shipping and discreet packaging, which further adds to the convenience.

How Does It Work?

The Quick Fix Plus Synthetic Urine kit comes in a liquid form. This liquid urine comes pre-mixed in a 3-ounce bottle, which eliminates the hassle of having to mix it manually. The heating pad that comes with the packaging ensures a realistic urine temperature. As such, it will not arouse any suspicion in the mind of the urine collector or tester.

This synthetic pee contains accurate amounts of urea and uric acid, along with creatine and creatinine. That gives it a realistic smell, texture, and color, which makes it even more identical to real pee. There are no toxic chemicals used in it, and even the pH levels and specific gravity measurements are accurate. Therefore, it is a great fake urine for drug test purposes.

There are two preparation methods available for this particular fake urine kit, which adds to its overall versatility. In the slow method, all you need to do is attach it to the heating pad using the rubber band provided. Then, you can store it below your clothing until it is time to use it.

In the quick method, you can simply heat up the synthetic urine bottle in a microwave for a few minutes until its temperature reaches the desired level. The ideal range is between 90 degrees Fahrenheit and 99 degrees Fahrenheit. So, once it reaches this range, attach the heating pad and tuck it under your clothes, preferably in a warm part of the body.

The temperature strip makes it easy to monitor how warm it is. You can reheat the fake urine as many times as you wish, which further increases its convenience.

Pros

Highly affordable price

The instructions are easy to follow

Fast shipping and discreet packaging

Two different preparation methods are available

It can be reheated multiple times

Cons

The brand is relatively small and lesser-known

Brand Specifications

Type: Liquid

Liquid Volume: 3 oz.

3 oz. Heating: Heating pads

Heating pads Price: $45.95

$45.95 Shelf life: Not mentioned

Click here to visit the official website “Quick Fix”

4. Sub Solution: Cost Effective & Easy To Use

Here, we have reviewed the Sub Solution Synthetic Urine Kit by the brand Clear Choice. The brand introduced this particular product way back in 2003, which means it is a bit older than other fake urine kits available today. But don’t let this aspect fool you, for it gives great value for money.

As a matter of fact, this particular option was considered to be the best synthetic urine for lab drug tests for a long time. It is still popular today, primarily among long-time synthetic urine kit users. The quality of the fake urine you get with this brand is undoubtedly one of the best in the market, and this product is excellent proof of this fact.

How Does It Work?

Clear Choice Sub Solution is a powdered urine kit, which means that you will need to mix it manually before use. But once the fake urine has been mixed, it is indistinguishable from the real thing.

This is possible because the synthetic urine formula used here is arguably one of the best in the market. It contains 11 different compounds, including the major ones like urea and uric acid. Thanks to that, it can effectively mimic real urine, allowing you to pass any random drug screenings with flying colors.

What’s more, the synthetic urine formula is free from toxins and biocides. Its pH and specific gravity measurements are highly accurate, which makes it undetectable in drug tests. Besides, it uses a unique heat activator formula that mimics your normal body temperature.

This heat activator comes in a separate amber vial, and it can raise the temperature of the fake urine in seconds. However, adding the heat activator is optional, and you can achieve the same results by keeping the urine solution close to your body. That said, it will take longer to prepare the solution via this method.

The powdered urine comes in another vial, and to prepare the fake urine solution, you will need to mix it with room-temperature water first. Its mixing container has a volume of three ounces, which stores enough urine for one test.

You can mix the synthetic urine almost eight hours before a test. The mixing vial has a compact size and comes with a spout cap, making it easy to use.

Pros

Reliable product with a long market history

Highly effective synthetic urine formula

Offers good value for money

It can be mixed almost eight hours before testing

Heat activator formula for quick heating

Cons

The powdered urine may take some time to mix

Brand Specifications

Type: Powdered

Powdered Volume: 3 oz.

3 oz. Heating: Heat activator powder

Heat activator powder Price: $90

$90 Shelf life: Not mentioned

Click here to visit the official website “Sub Solution”

What Is Synthetic Urine?

Now that you have gone through our list of the best synthetic urine to pass drug tests, it is time that we discuss what synthetic pee is. Synthetic urine (commonly referred to as false pee or lab urine, among other names) is a product that is made artificially in a lab. This urine has almost the same characteristics as normal urine, which makes it indistinguishable from the actual thing.

As you already know, real urine is a bodily fluid that contains various chemical compounds mixed in different proportions. Some major chemicals are urea, uric acid, and water. Additionally, there are small amounts of other chemicals and ions, like ammonia, chloride ions, potassium ions, sodium ions, creatinine, creatine, and so on.

It also contains traces of any unabsorbed chemicals excreted by the body. Because of such a composition, drug testers collect and test urine samples to find traces of any illegal chemicals. Unfortunately, such tests do not discriminate between drug abusers and recreational users. Thus, they can be problematic for occasional users who only take drugs once or twice a month.

Synthetic urine has the same smell, color, texture, viscosity, pH levels, and specific gravity. As a result, it is used to clear drug tests without problems.

How Fake Urine Works (Step-By-Step Guide)

The stepwise guide below has explained how synthetic urine products work. This is a general working principle for most synthetic urine products. If you want product-specific working guidelines, you should refer to the user manual.

Step 1: Prepare The Urine

Prepping the synthetic urine is vital because the packaged urine product cannot be used directly. If it is a pre-mixed urine solution, the preparatory step is relatively easy, requiring you to heat the synthetic urine solution using a microwave or heating pad.

But if it is a powder solution, mix it with water first. Once the powder has dissolved completely, you can heat the synthetic urine solution using the above methods.

Step 2: Shake And Cool The Synthetic Urine

After heating the fake pee, you must shake it to ensure a uniform chemical composition throughout the solution. Shaking also introduces some bubbles in the synthetic urine solution, which makes it even more realistic.

Subsequently, you must cool the synthetic urine solution to reach a realistic temperature. Use a thermometer or temperature strip for this task.

Step 3: Appear For The Test

Next, you need to secure the fake urine bag or bottle below your clothing using a belt or strap. Then, proceed to the testing center and quickly drain the urine into the testing cup.

How We Made The List Of Best Synthetic Urine Kits?

To make the list of the best synthetic urine for drug tests, we followed a comprehensive selection procedure based on these criteria:

1. Brand Reputation

When it comes to synthetic urine kits, you cannot trust any random brand that you encounter. Many of these synthetic urine brands are quite small and relatively unknown. As such, the products they sell are only somewhat reliable.

That is why we carefully picked the brands on our list. We only considered those options that have a reliable track record in making high-quality synthetic urine.

2. Product Trustworthiness

Failure in urine drug tests may impact your career, and it can even land you in jail. That is why it is important to take the trustworthiness of fake pee products into account.

For preparing our list, we selected well-known synthetic urine products from brands that use quality-tested formulas.

3. User Reviews

It is never a good idea to go with lesser-known synthetic urine products that have little or no user reviews. These reviews and feedback often expose any issues or problems with the product.

That is why we selected only those options that have a good number of positive reviews associated with them.

4. Pricing

When looking for a synthetic urine product, you should avoid purchasing products that exceed your budget. You should not get an incredibly cheap option, which might have quality issues.

That is the reason why we have considered this aspect while making the list. We have selected those synthetic urine products that are reasonable and affordable.

5. Shelf Life

The shelf life of a synthetic urine product determines how long it will last. In most cases, people do not use synthetic urine immediately after purchasing it. Instead, they store it away someplace until it is required.

Therefore, a higher shelf life ensures a longer period of usability. If the synthetic urine remains intact after several months or years, it will benefit you. That’s why we have prioritized the shelf life of the products while making the list.

Things To Know Before Buying Synthetic Urine

To choose the best synthetic urine brand, you need to keep the following points in mind:

1. Ingredients

Before you buy a synthetic urine product, make sure to check out its ingredients. These ingredients will determine how reliable and effective the synthetic urine will be during drug tests.

Make sure that it contains a tested formula containing all the necessary chemical compounds present in real urine.

2. Urea And Uric Acid Content

As we have stated once before, urea and uric acid are two of the primary components of urine, helping to maintain its texture and pH level. Before you buy the fake pee, you should check whether it contains a sufficient amount of these two chemicals.

3. Creatinine Levels

Creatinine is a biological waste product expelled from the body via urine. Normally, real urine contains between 60 mg/dL to 300 mg/dL of creatinine. So, when you buy synthetic urine, ensure it has creatine levels within this range. If it doesn’t, it will feel extremely diluted, increasing the chances of getting caught.

4. Color

Under normal circumstances, urine has a light yellow color due to the presence of the compound urochrome. That is why the synthetic urine you buy should have this compound in the correct proportion, or the color will feel off. Naturally, the tester will be able to detect it as fake urine.

5. Urine Temperature

Real urine has a slightly warm temperature of 90 degrees and 98 degrees Fahrenheit. While synthetic urine products do not come packaged at such temperatures, they do come with heating mechanisms like heating pads and heat activator chemicals to help with this.

How Is Synthetic Urine Made?

To make synthetic urine, manufacturers first study the characteristics of real urine. They consider the overall chemical composition, color, smell, texture, pH values, and other properties of real urine.

Based on that, they develop a suitable urine formula and manufacturing methodology that can mimic the characteristics of real urine. Besides the main components like uric acid and urea, manufacturers consider other minor chemicals, especially amino acids like creatinine. This ultimately makes the synthetic urine more identical to the real thing.

Some manufacturers process the fake urine into a concentrated or dehydrated form for easier packaging. They also need to consider the temperature, that’s why many manufacturers include heating pads and heat activators to mimic the temperature of real urine.

Types Of Synthetic Urine - Powdered And Liquid

Powdered Urine

Powdered synthetic urine comes in a fine powder form, made by dehydrating the liquid urine. You can’t use synthetic urine in this form, so you will need to dissolve the solid powdered urine in water to create the fake pee solution.

In terms of composition, it follows the same general urine formula as the other type, liquid urine. So, there’s no need to worry about discrepancies or issues in the fake urine solution. Of course, to reach the correct dilution levels, you will need to mix the urine solution accurately by following the instructions.

Pros

Less messy

Easy to store

Has a better shelf life

Reduced risk of contamination

Cons

The preparation process can be lengthy and inconvenient

Needs to be mixed with great care

Liquid Urine

This type of urine is available in liquid form, just like the real thing.. Usually, liquid urine comes as a pre-mixed solution, so no need to perform any manual mixing, unlike powdered urine. The consistency of liquid urine is closer to real urine.

However, we recommend heating it and following all the necessary instructions provided in the manual for the best results. Also, liquid urine kits come packaged in ready-to-use vials that are a lot more convenient.

Pros

Requires minimal preparation time

Does not need to be mixed manually

It can be used on short notice

Imitates real urine better

Cons

Has a lower shelf life

The liquid urine can be mess

FAQs About Synthetic Urine

Q1. Is Synthetic Urine Legal?

There is no federal law that makes it illegal to own or use synthetic urine. However, the legislation often varies depending on the region, and there are some places where it’s illegal to use such synthetic urine kits to pass drug tests.

Q2. How Do Drug Tests Detect Synthetic Urine?

Modern drug tests often use advanced screening technologies to detect discrepancies in the urine sample. These tests thoroughly check the chemical composition, hormone traces, temperature, color, and texture to detect whether the urine is fake or real. However, some of the best fake pee for drug tests today can safely bypass these screening methods.

Q3. How To Keep Synthetic Urine Warm?

You can use the heating pads provided with the packaging to keep the fake urine warm. But if your kit doesn’t come with those, you can use your body heat instead. To do that, secure it below your clothing with a belt or strap so that it stays in contact with the skin.

Q4. How Much Synthetic Urine Do I Need To Pass A Drug Test?

Ideally, you will need around 1.5 ounces to 5 ounces of synthetic urine to pass a drug test. That is why most modern fake pee kits have vial sizes within this range.

Q5. How Long Does Synthetic Urine Stay Good For After You Open It?

Once opened, synthetic pee doesn’t last for a long time. So, ensure to use it within one or two days, or it might become contaminated. However, unopened synthetic urine kits can last for a longer time.

Concluding Thoughts About The Best Synthetic Urine Kits

Failing a drug test can prevent you from getting your dream job, or it can lead to your suspension from school or college, among other things.

That is why it is a wise idea to use synthetic urine since it has the same composition as real urine, minus any toxins and illegal substances.

The Clear Choice Incognito Tube is possibly the best fake pee to pass a drug test. It is a pre-mixed urine kit that comes with a natural urine release system, making it highly convenient.

You can also use the Test Clear Synthetic urine kit, which is the best-powdered urine kit available today. The urine can last for a long time, thereby giving good value for your money.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this sponsored article are those of the sponsor/author/agency and do not represent the stand and views of Mid-Day Group.Mid-Day Group disclaims any and all liability to any party, company or product for any direct, indirect, implied, punitive, special, incidental or consequential damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of this content.