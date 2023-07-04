Best THC Gummies: Top 5 THC Edibles To Buy Online

THC is the new thing in town, and everyone wants a piece of the action.

The hemp-derived substance not only gives off an amazingly soothing high, but it has a list of mind-blowing medical benefits as well.

THC is the main psychoactive cannabinoid found in hemp and cannabis plant which gives the sensation of a high when you consume or smoke it. The substance is present in a variety of different forms and products such as THC flowers, THC vapes, and THC oils. However, the best and most popular way to take THC is in the form of edibles, particularly gummies.

THC gummies are organic, hemp-infused edibles that will give you the THC experience you deserve. These gummies are legal, plant-based, and entirely vegan. Moreover, consuming THC gummies is much easier and discrete as compared to other methods such as rolling and smoking a joint. You can easily carry these delicious gummies with you to your workplace or college, and pop a few whenever to ease your senses.

But with their high demand, there is also a surplus of fake, and sub-standard products in the market. That is why we have carefully made this list of the Best THC Gummies of 2023! So let's read on and get all the information needed about the world of THC gummies.

5 Best THC Gummies On The Market

Elevate - Overall Best THC Gummies, Editor’s Choice Diamond CBD - Organic & Highly Potent Delta 8 THC Gummies Binoid - Strongest THC Gummies Made From All Natural Ingredients Budpop - Trendy THC Brand To Buy Delta 9 Gummies Exhale Wellness - Premium Quality THC edibles With A Wide Variety Of Flavors

1. Elevate: Overall Best THC Gummies, Editor’s Choice

To kick off our list, we have the fastest-growing brands in the hemp market, which I'm sure a lot of you hemp enthusiasts have already heard of by now; Yes, you guessed it, Elevate.

Elevate is a California-based brand that, despite being so young, has already made its mark in the cannabis industry. Elevate enjoys a solid reputation owing to its amazingly potent products, which make you ask for more!

The brand has especially employed researchers, doctors, and scientists in its team so that its loyal community of customers only gets the most amazing, potent, and safe hemp products. Elevate Right features a wide variety of hemp and cannabis products which include CBD Gummies, THC Oils, THC Vapes, CBD Creams, and of course, the brand's most popular and in-demand product, its delicious THC gummies.

Elevate THC gummies are made with organic, US-grown hemp. The hemp source matters a lot when it comes to THC and CBD-containing products because the cannabinoids are extracted directly from the hemp flowers.

Elevate sources all its hemp from local state-authorized hemp farms, particularly in Colorado. These farms comply with the Federal Farm Bill of 2018, and their hemp cultivation and operations are entirely legal. Moreover, the optimum temperature and soil conditions allow the growth of premium and potent hemp, which gives the Elevate gummies their distinctive strong potency.

Many brands in the hemp market add unnatural ingredients such as lab-synthesized chemicals, additives, artificial flavors, and colors to their gummies. Moreover, a majority of them also add enhancing chemicals that amplify the effects of the gummies. These chemicals may contribute to giving you a stronger high but they have long-term negative effects on the body. In severe cases, complex medical situations have also been seen.

Thankfully, Elevate Right THC gummies are free from all such artificial chemicals, and only natural, plant-based ingredients are used in their making. In addition to that, the gummies are entirely vegan and cruelty-free. The brand used plant-based pectin instead of animal-based gelatin, making the gummies 100 percent vegan so all communities can enjoy them.

The gummies are amazing for dealing with stress, anxiety, panic attacks, and insomnia. Take just half a gummy at night, and have the best, most relaxing sleep of your life! They can also be used to manage symptoms of depression and severe mood swings, however, we still recommend consulting your doctor.

Elevate Right THC gummies come packed in food-grade glass bottles. Each bottle contains 30 gummies. As of now, the brand offers its potent gummies in two different potencies; 750 and 1500 mg.

The 750 mg variant has 25 milligrams of pure hemp-derived THC per gummy. This potency is ideal for new users who are just stepping into the world of hemp and hemp-based products. Casual users can also use these gummies however, the dosage is important. The perfect dosage depends on a variety of different factors. We recommend consulting a healthcare professional when deciding on a suitable potency.

The 1500 mg variant is ideal for regular users who have a high tolerance to THC. The 50 milligrams of pure THC per gummy is sure to give you a strong kick, even if you're used to the cannabinoid's effects.

Elevate's gummies are very reasonably priced as well, starting at just $59.95 per bottle. You can also subscribe to the brand's monthly subscription and save up to 25 percent. Moreover, the brand also features another 25 percent off on the very first order! Order right now, and enjoy fast shipping to anywhere in the US!

Pros

Overall best THC gummies of 2023

Made from all-natural, organic ingredients

Free from artificial enhances and additives

Natural flavors and coloring

Available in 25 and 50-mg potency

Reasonably priced at $59.95

Shipping available all over the US

Cons

Less variety of flavors

2. Diamond CBD: Organic & Highly Potent Delta 8 THC Gummies

At number 2, we have one of the most experienced brands in the cannabis industry, yes you guessed it, Diamond CBD.

Diamond CBD is a Florida-based brand that was established back in 2015. The company was created with a vision to introduce the public to the amazing health benefits of hemp and its many different cannabinoids.

Diamond CBD has over 7 years of experience in the field, and it utilizes this experience to give its customers the most premium hemp and cannabis products. You can visit the official website of the brand and explore their wide range of products.

An interesting fact about Diamond CBD is that it offers the largest variety of flavors and potencies than any other brand on the market. This is why its loyal customers never get bored of its amazing products.

Diamond CBD's potent THC gummies are made with plant-based ingredients. The company especially focuses on creating products organically, which is why you won't find a single lab-synthesized ingredient in its products. Moreover, the gummies are 100 percent vegan, and free of GMOs.

Diamond CBD prioritizes the safety and well-being of its customers. This is why, to ensure the safe nature of its products, the brand has especially employed a third-party lab to rigorously test them before releasing them in the market. Third-party lab testing confirms that the end product is 100 percent safe for human consumption, and does not contain any harsh chemicals or heavy metals.

Brand image and transparency are considered very important at Diamond CBD. This is why the business has all the lab test reports published online on its official website. So in case anyone has any kinds of doubts, they can go through these reports to clear them.

Diamond CBD THC gummies are available in quite a wide range of potencies. You can get these gummies in 10 to 25 mg THC potencies. Moreover, the brand offers a huge selection of delicious flavors to choose from. These flavors include Blue Dream Berry, Strawberry Gelato, Raspberry, Peach, and many more! If you get overwhelmed with the range of flavors, you can also choose the mystery mix!

You'll be surprised to know that all Diamond CBD flavors are derived from natural terpenes. Even the coloring is plant-based.

Diamond THC gummies are priced affordably and won't disturb your budget. You can subscribe to their monthly subscription and get up to 35 percent off! In addition to that, you will get a 20 percent discount on your very first order from the official store. The brand offers free shipping all over the US on orders above $100.

One of Diamond CBD's best features is its fast-responding customer support service. The brand's customer support agents are available 24/7 to assist you in any way possible. Reach out to them in case you have any queries about the brand, its products, effects, or dosage. You can contact them via phone or mail and they will respond in minutes!

Pros

Organic THC gummies

One of the most experienced THC gummy brands

All-natural, plant-based ingredients

Third-party lab-tested product

A large variety of flavors to choose from

Affordable rates

35% off on subscription

Amazing customer support service

Cons

Can only be bought from the online store

3. Binoid: Strongest THC Gummies Made From All Natural Ingredients

Another highly reputable brand, at number 3 on our list, we have Binoid CBD and its delicious and potent Delta 8 THC gummies.

Binoid is a Los Angeles-based brand that was launched back in 2018, and ever since its launch, the brand has been introducing premium THC products to hemp enthusiasts all over the world!

Binoid is still young compared to its competitors however, its amazing products give it the competitive edge. The brand has a growing community of loyal customers that trusts the name with all their THC and CBD needs! You can check out Binoid's official page to explore its exciting range of products.

Binoid focuses on strict quality standards in production and places a premium on customer satisfaction. These are the main reasons behind the brand's huge success and popularity in just a short period. Binoid CBD has been featured in multiple, reputable international and national publications.

Binoid sources premium quality hemp from legal hemp farms in Colorado. The hemp plant requires specific soil and environmental conditions to grow, and Colorado is known to produce the best hemp in the country. The plants are kept away from any kind of synthetic pesticides and fertilizers so the end product is as pure as possible.

Only the most premium hemp flowers are selected and used by Binoid. The company uses the CO2 method of extraction to extract highly purified THC for its gummies. The CO2 method of THC extraction is the best way to extract THC from hemp, as said by the experts. The final extract is entirely free from heavy metals and harsh chemicals so you get the most pleasant experience possible.

Binoid THC gummies are available in 500-mg packaging. Each bottle contains 20 gummies and each gummy contains around 25 milligrams of pure Delta 8 THC. This potency is ideal for new as well as casual users. However, be careful with the dosage. We recommend starting with half a gummy if you're entirely new to THC, and slowly increasing the dose.

You can select from a range of flavors which include, Green Apple, Peach Dream, and Strawberry Bliss. The company is expected to add more delicious flavors very soon. You can also choose the mixed pack which has all the flavors.

The company follows the Federal Farm Bill 2018 All its products contain less than 0.3 percent Delta 9 THC, making them federally legal.

Binoid gummies are probably the most affordable on our list, priced at just $34.99 per 20-gummy bottle. Purchasing THC gummies is extremely convenient as you can buy them from the brand's official store. You can also benefit from a ton of discounts and offers available there. The company also offers free shipping on all orders in all states where hemp products have been legalized.

Binoid THC gummies have received hundreds of amazing customer reviews. Users especially love the gummies' long-lasting effects, the brand's affordable rates, and the delicious fruit flavors available. You can check out these reviews yourself as well, on the brand's official page, as well as on third-party seller sites.

Pros

Organically made THC edibles

Amazing customer reviews

Available in 25-mg potency

Wide range of flavors

US-grown premium hemp used

Contains less than 0.3 percent Delta 9 THC

Free shipping

Cons

Shipping is not available in some states

4. Budpop: Trendy THC Brand To Buy Weed Gummies

At number 4 on our list, we have one of the most trendy THC brands out there, Budpop!

Budpop was created as a result of a collaboration between visionary researchers and businessmen who wanted to introduce the world to the amazing health benefits of hemp and its various cannabinoids. The company's motto is "pop plants, not pills", and it is striving to introduce hemp-based products as an alternative to lab-synthesized drugs. Especially those used for the treatment of depression, anxiety, stress, and insomnia.

Multiple years have passed since the brand's creation and it is still providing its valued customers with the best THC and CBD products.

Budpop has received a lot of hype in recent days not solely because of its amazingly potent products which are loved by users, but also because of its extremely trending packaging. The brand's whole theme especially attracts young adults who fall in love with its products.

You can visit the brand's official store to explore its range of products. These products include vapes, edibles, and flowers. However, the brand's most in-demand product is its THC gummies.

Budpop THC gummies are known for their potent effects. These gummies are made using natural, plant-derived ingredients. Not a single lab-synthesized substance is used in the production of the gummies to maintain their all-organic nature. You can learn more about Budpop's manufacturing processes and the ingredients used by the company from the brand's official page. The official website is highly informative and contains a lot of useful knowledge.

Budpop uses locally grown hemp for its gummies. It sources all its hemp from state-authorized farms in Nevada. These farms are known to grow the most premium hemp in the country.

Budpop Delta 8 THC gummies are available in 625-mg packaging. Each bottle contains 25 gummies and each gummy contains almost 25 milligrams of pure Delta 8 THC. These gummies are available in a variety of flavors which include Green Apple, Blue Dream Berry, Watermelon Zkittles, and Strawberry Gelato.

All these flavors are plant-based, as well as the coloring. The gummies are entirely vegan so all communities can enjoy these delicious treats.

Budpop has all its products thoroughly tested by independent third-party labs before releasing them in the market. These labs perform tests on the products and ensure that they are safe for consumption by the general public. Moreover, they make sure that the products are of the highest quality and free from harsh chemicals and heavy metals.

The lab reports are published online for everyone to view, and in case anyone has any doubts, they can easily access these reports and clear them. This promotes trust and ensures transparency.

You can buy these THC gummies from Budpop's official online store. Multiple discounts and offers are available there as well, and the brand features free shipping on all orders, all over the United States.

Pros

Trendy hemp brand

Made from organically grown hemp

All-natural gummies

Free of artificial additives

Vegan, cruelty-free gummies

25 mg THC per gummy

Lab-tested, safe product

Free shipping all over the US

Cons

Not available in stores, can only be ordered online

5. Exhale Wellness: Premium Quality THC Gummies With A Wide Variety Of Flavors

Last but not least, we have one of the most well-established brands in the cannabis market, Exhale Wellness.

Exhale Wellness is a California-based brand that was launched back in 2019. In just a short time, the brand has made a solid name for itself in the market. One of the main reasons behind this is that Exhale Wellness ensures high standards of quality while making its products. The brand's team has researchers, pharmacists, chemists, and doctors who ensure that only the best and safest product reaches their community.

Exhale Wellness is known for producing a variety of high-quality hemp products such as carts, oils, and vapes, but its most popular product is its amazing THC Gummies!

Exhale THC gummies are created with 100 percent natural ingredients and are free from synthetic additives and preservatives. The brand takes pride in the all-natural nature of its products and does the utmost care to main it. Where most companies add enhancers to their products to increase their effects, Exhale uses no such chemicals. Even the flavors and the coloring used in these gummies are plant-based.

Exhale Wellness THC gummies are available in two different potencies; 50 mg and 25 mg. The 25 mg variant contains 25 milligrams of pure THC and is the ideal choice for beginners. If you’re new to THC and Delta-8 and looking to try something exciting, the 25 mg variant is exactly what you need. But if you’re an experienced THC user who has a high tolerance to the substance, the 50 mg option will give you a good kick. You can also get support from Exhale's amazing customer support regarding which potency you should take.

Exhale THC gummies are available in packs of 30 and a variety of different fruit flavors. The flavors available as of now are apple, orange, strawberry, pineapple, and grape. The brand is expected to add new flavors soon.

The gummies are reasonably priced and the brand also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee which gives the buyers the freedom to return the product for a full refund in case they're unsatisfied with it. Just return the product within 30 days and get your money back, no questions asked.

Pros

Strongest THC gummies in the market

High-quality standards

Hemp sourced from state-authorized farms

Available in multiple fruit flavors

Two potencies available; 25 and 50 mg

Plant-based flavors and coloring

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Only two potencies

How We Choose These THC Gummies From Top Edible Brands

THC has strong psychoactive effects and acts on the body's nervous and endocannabinoid systems to give you the sensation of a high. Since the substance affects the user's body on such a deep level, it is important that you only choose high-quality products.

However, with the increasing popularity and demand for THC-containing products, we are seeing a lot of unknown names in the market. These names have no track record, and most of them produce low-quality products that can even prove to be a threat to the users' health.

This is why it is important that you choose THC-containing products with extreme care and after thorough research. However, it is completely understandable that not everyone has that time or is willing to put in that effort.

Therefore, we have compiled this list after considerable research, and considering multiple factors. Let's look at the summary of some major parameters that we considered.

Brand Reputation

The main factor we considered while compiling our list was brand reputation. Hemp-derived products like THC gummies should only be bought from well-known and reliable companies that have a positive track record. Trust us, you don't want to buy THC edibles from shady brands. Most of these brands sell subpar products that are a potential threat to the users' health because of the harsh chemicals in them.

All of our products are reliable, and well-reputed names of the cannabis market. In addition to that, most of them have been featured in multiple publications as well. You can choose any of them confidently.

Quality Of The Product

Quality was one of our primary concerns when choosing products for this list. We made sure to only add high-quality products to our list. All of our selected products are made under strict quality control. Through all steps of production, the highest standards are ensured so the valued users get the most premium products, and an experience to remember.

Hemp Source

The source of hemp plants used by the brand is another major factor we considered while compiling this list. We ensured to only choose brands that had legit, local hemp sources. All of our selected brands use US-grown hemp for making their gummies. The hemp is sourced from legal, state-authorized farms primarily in Colorado, Pennsylvania, and Nevada so you don't have to worry about the products' legality as well.

What To Look For When Buying THC Gummies

As discussed earlier, there is a surplus of sub-standard THC products in the market, which is why you should choose them with utmost care. Here are some factors you should look for and check before buying THC gummies.

Product Ingredients

First of all, check the ingredients used in the product you're buying. Always select gummies that are made of natural, plant-synthesized ingredients. Plant-based ingredients cause minimal side effects as compared to those made with synthetic ones. Synthetic chemicals may give you stronger high and more enhanced effects but are harmful in the long run. Moreover, they can also cause dependence.

All of our selected products are 100 percent organic, made from plant-based ingredients. Not a single lab-synthesized chemical, additive, or preservative is added to them. Even the coloring and flavoring used are plant-based.

Safety And Legality

Safety is an important concern. While buying THC-containing products, ensure that they are safe for human consumption. Make sure that the product has been safety tested by an independent third-party laboratory. Third-party testing ensures the safe nature of the product. Moreover, look for the lab reports on the brand's website

All of our selected brands have employed third-party labs to test their products and publish the reports online, so you can select any of them without worry.

In addition to that, make sure that the product is federally legal and complies with the Federal Farm Bill 2018 . A product must contain less than 0.3 percent Delta 9 THC to be considered legal.

Pricing

Compare prices before buying any THC-containing product. Make sure that you're getting the most out of your money. Select products that are premium and don't disturb your budget. Compare pros and cons along with prices before making the final decision.

All of our selected products are very reasonably priced while being of the finest quality. You can confidently select any of them.

FAQs About THC Gummies

Q1. What is Delta 8 THC?

Delta 8 THC is one of the many cannabinoids found in hemp. It is a natural substance with some miraculous health benefits. It is extracted from hemp plants and is available in a variety of forms.

Q2. What is a good THC Level for gummies?

Less than 0.3 percent Delta 9 THC is a good and acceptable level for THC gummies.

Q3. What does it feel like to be high on edibles?

A THC gummy high is a soothing experience with a sense of happiness and relaxation. You will feel relaxed and lightheaded after consuming just half a gummy.

Q4. What is the recommended dosage of THC gummies?

This can depend on multiple factors. Seek medical advice while deciding on a suitable dost as a medical professional can give the best recommendation.

Q5. How long does it take for THC gummies to show their effect?

THC gummies can take anywhere from 30 minutes to a couple of hours to show full effects.

Conclusion: Where To Buy The Best THC Gummies?

THC gummies are getting extremely popular owing to their potent effects. However, with so many brands and products to choose from, it can often get difficult to select the best one.

This is why we have compiled a list of the best THC gummies available in the market. All of our selected products are of the most premium quality. Moreover, they are 100 percent plant-based, organic, safe to consume, and legal.

You can conveniently buy THC edibles from any of our selected brands. Good luck and enjoy your journey with the best THC gummies out there.

