Best Weight Loss Injections in the Stomach: Which is Better Mounjaro, Ozempic or Wegovy

Many people are turning to prescription weight loss injections to help accelerate their results.

Drugs like Mounjaro, Ozempic and Wegovy, originally intended for diabetes treatment, have shown promising weight loss benefits when used at higher doses.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, there are some drawbacks to keep in mind with these injectable weight loss medications. Side effects can be severe, ranging from nausea and vomiting to potentially life-threatening issues like pancreatitis and kidney damage. The cost of these drugs can also be prohibitive, running into the thousands per year for many patients. Perhaps most concerning is that the weight lost may not be permanent, with patients often regaining pounds once they stop the injections.

Fortunately, there are alternatives that may offer a better combination of effectiveness, safety and durability . Natural weight loss supplements composed of herbal extracts and nutrients have emerged as an accessible and affordable means for gradual but sustained weight loss. While results may not be as dramatic as with stomach injections, natural supplements aim to promote healthy habits and lifestyle changes that keep the weight off for the long term.

Alternatives to Weight Loss Injections

Here are the recommended alternatives for injectable weight management drugs.

1 - PhenQ

CLICK to view PhenQ price and availability

PhenQ is a natural diet pill containing a unique blend of ingredients aimed at burning fat and reducing appetite. It is a good alternative to weight loss injections for several reasons:

Safety: PhenQ only contains natural ingredients while injections carry risks of side effects and complications. PhenQ has been proven to be safe and gentle on the body with no major side effects reported.

Cost: The cost of PhenQ is significantly lower than injections. You can get a month's supply of PhenQ for around $70 compared to $500 to $1000 for weight loss injections.

Permanent weight loss: When you stop taking stomach injections, you often regain the weight lost. But PhenQ aims to promote a healthier lifestyle and eating habits for permanent weight management. By reducing food cravings and burning fat, PhenQ helps users lose weight naturally that is more likely to stay off.

Ease of use: PhenQ is a pill you can take orally every day. Injections sometimes require medical supervision, training to use and monitoring for side effects.

In summary, PhenQ offers a safe, affordable and easy-to-use alternative to weight loss injections. By promoting healthier habits and lifestyle changes in addition to its fat burning and appetite suppressing effects, PhenQ aims to help users achieve permanent weight management results rather than just temporary fat reduction.

CLICK to view PhenQ price and availability

2 - Zotrim

CLICK to view Zotrim price and availability

Zotrim is a natural dietary supplement containing herbal extracts that help suppress appetite and boost metabolism. Some of the key benefits of Zotrim over weight loss injections include:

Safety: Zotrim uses only herbal ingredients and does not contain any synthetic chemicals. This makes it a much safer alternative for lowering BMI compared to prescription injections which can have serious side effects.

Cost: Zotrim costs only a fraction of the price of weight loss injections. A month's supply of Zotrim costs around $40 - $50 compared to $500-$2000 for injections.

Accessibility: Zotrim is easily available over the counter without needing a prescription. Injectable medication requires a prescription from a doctor and regular monitoring.

Effectiveness: While weight loss injections tend to result in greater weight loss, Zotrim has been shown to help users lose up to 10 pounds within 2-3 months when combined with a healthy diet and exercise.

Zotrim offers a natural, safe, cost-effective and accessible alternative for those seeking to lose weight without the hassle and high cost of weight loss injections.

CLICK to view Zotrim website and view pricing and special offers

Ozempic Weight Loss Injection

Ozempic (also known as semaglutide) is an injectable medication used to improve blood sugar levels in type 2 diabetes patients. In recent years, Ozempic has gained popularity as a potential treatment to lose weight and reduce Body Mass Index.

Ozempic belongs to the class of medications known as glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists. GLP-1 is a hormone that helps regulate blood glucose levels. Ozempic works by mimicking the effects of GLP-1, stimulating the release of insulin and suppressing the production of glucagon (another hormone that raises blood sugar). This helps lower blood glucose after meals.

Ozempic is FDA approved for lowering blood glucose and as a diabetes medication but not as an obesity treatment. However doctors and healthcare professionals do prescribe to help reduce body weight if there is at least one weight related condition such as cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure or high cholesterol.

How to use Ozempic for Weight Loss

Ozempic is injected under the skin once weekly. The doctor will first prescribe a starting dose of 0.25 mg weekly for 4 weeks. Then the dose is increased to 0.5 mg weekly for another 4 weeks and then 1 mg weekly thereafter.

Ozempic should ideally be injected around the same time every week. The abdomen, thighs, or upper arms are common injection sites. The medication comes as a prefilled pen that is easy to use after receiving training from a healthcare provider.

What is the Correct Ozempic Dosage

Most patients start on a 0.25 mg dose once weekly for 4 weeks that is then increased to the maintenance dosage of 1 mg weekly. Some people may require higher doses of up to 1.7-2.4 mg weekly based on their response. The maximum recommended weekly dose is 2.4 mg.

How Much Weight Can I Lose with Ozempic?

In clinical trials, people taking Ozempic for diabetes lost anywhere from 8% to 15% of their body weight over 2 to 3 years. This translates to an approximate weight reduction of 23-56 pounds for a 230-pound person. The medication works by reducing hunger and increasing feelings of fullness after eating. In 2023 Ozempic results for weight loss were one of the best weight loss injections on the market.

Ozempic Side effects

Common side effects of Ozempic include:

Nausea

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Constipation

Stomach pain

Abdominal discomfort

Headache

Acute kidney injury (rare but serious)

Serious but rare side effects can include pancreatitis (inflammation of the pancreas) and hypoglycemia (low blood sugar).

Ozempic Cost

Without insurance, Ozempic can cost upwards of $900-$1700 per month, making it one of the more expensive diabetes drugs on the market. However, insurance coverage varies so out-of-pocket costs can be significantly lower for some patients. The key is to check your insurance company's formulary to determine if and how much of Ozempic will be covered.

Ozempic is an injectable weight loss medication that combines the effects of lowering blood glucose with reducing hunger and cravings. While studies show it can be an effective option for some overweight patients, it is also important to weigh the potential benefits against the side effects and cost before deciding if Ozempic is right for you.

Wegovy Injections for Weight Loss

Wegovy (semaglutide injection), is a glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist approved by the FDA in 2021 for chronic weight management alongside a reduced-calorie diet and physical activity (1).

Wegovy works similarly to Ozempic (semaglutide), which is FDA-approved for type 2 diabetes. Both semaglutide injections trigger the release of insulin when blood sugar rises after meals. They also reduce appetite by activating brain regions that suppress hunger.

How to use Wegovy for Weight Loss

Wegovy is injected under the skin at a starting dose of 0.25 mg once weekly for 4 weeks. The dose is then increased gradually up to a maximum of 2.4 mg weekly (2).

Correct Dosage for Wegovy

The standard weekly dosing schedule for Wegovy is:

Week 1–4: 0.25 mg

Week 5–8: 0.5 mg

Week 9 and beyond: increase by 0.5 or 1 mg weekly up to a maximum of 2.4 mg.

Wegovy Expected Results

Clinical trials found that people taking 2.4 mg of Wegovy weekly lost an average of 15% of their body weight after 68 weeks compared to just 2.4% for those on placebo (3).

Wegovy Side Effects

Common side effects of Wegovy include (2,4):

Nausea

Diarrhea

Vomiting

Constipation

Abdominal pain

Headache

Cost Of Wegovy Injectable Medication

The cost of Wegovy ranges from about $830 to $1,350 per month, depending on pharmacy and dosage. Insurance coverage varies, so out-of-pocket costs may be lower for some patients.

Wegovy is a prescription injectable medication approved for long-term weight management. It works by suppressing appetite and reducing food intake. Clinical trials show that Wegovy can help people lose a significant amount of weight when combined with a healthy diet and exercise.

Mounjaro Weight Loss Injections

Mounjaro (tirzepatide) is a newer diabetes medication recently approved by the FDA for type 2 diabetes and chronic weight management. It belongs to a class of drugs called GLP-1 receptor agonists, which work similarly to other medications like Ozempic and Wegovy.

Mounjaro contains the active ingredient tirzepatide , which mimics the effects of the GLP-1 hormone. This helps lower blood sugar after meals by stimulating insulin release and suppressing glucagon production. Mounjaro also activates brain regions that reduce appetite and promote satiety.

How to use Mounjaro for Weight Loss

Mounjaro is administered through a once-weekly subcutaneous injection in the stomach or abdomen. Therapy begins at 2.5 mg and is then increased on a weekly schedule as follows:

Weeks 1–2: 2.5 mg

Weeks 3–4: 5 mg

Weeks 5–6: 7.5 mg

Week 7 and later: increase by 2.5 or 5 mg up to a maximum dose of 15 mg.

Correct Dosage for Mounjaro

The recommended starting dose of Mounjaro is 2.5 mg injected once weekly. The dosage is then gradually increased over 7-8 weeks until reaching the maximum weight loss dose of 15 mg weekly. The dosage should be adjusted based on an individual's response and tolerability.

Mounjaro Expected Results

In clinical trials, patients taking 15 mg of Mounjaro weekly lost an average of 22.5% of their body weight over 68 weeks. This amount of excess weight reduction is greater than what has been seen with other GLP-1 drugs.

Mounjaro Side Effects

Common side effects of Mounjaro include (1):

Nausea

Diarrhea

Vomiting

Constipation

Abdominal pain

Decreased appetite

Cost of Mounjaro

Mounjaro costs between $1,300 and $2,000 per month, making it one of the more expensive medications for weight loss. Insurance coverage and financial assistance programs may help eligible patients lower out-of-pocket costs.

Mounjaro is a new prescription injectable drug that activates the body's natural hunger-reducing pathways for weight management in addition to treating diabetes. While Mounjaro appears to promote greater weight loss compared to similar drugs, side effects and cost remain hurdles for some patients. As with any weight loss treatment, lifestyle changes are important for long-term success.

Saxenda

Saxenda (liraglutide injection) is a glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist approved by the FDA for chronic weight management. It works similarly to other GLP-1 drugs like Wegovy and Ozempic by lowering blood sugar after meals and reducing appetite.

Saxenda contains the active ingredient liraglutide, which mimics the effects of the GLP-1 hormone. This stimulates the release of insulin and inhibits the production of glucagon after eating, helping lower blood glucose levels. Saxenda also activates areas of the brain that suppress hunger and promote satiety.

How to use Saxenda

Saxenda is administered through once-daily subcutaneous injections. Therapy begins at 0.6 mg daily for one week and is then increased by 0.6 mg each week until reaching the maintenance dose of 3.0 mg. Most patients will reach the full dose within 4-5 weeks.

Correct Saxenda Dosage

The recommended starting dose of Saxenda is 0.6 mg injected under the skin once daily for one week. The dosage is then gradually increased in increments of 0.6 mg on a weekly basis until reaching the usual maintenance dose of 3.0 mg daily. The maximum recommended dose is 3.0 mg.

Possible Results of Saxenda

Clinical trials found that patients taking Saxenda lost an average of 8% of their body weight after 12 months at a dosage of 3.0 mg daily. Weight loss tends to plateau after 6 months of treatment.

Saxenda Side Effects

Common side effects of Saxenda include (1):

Nausea

Diarrhea

Constipation

Vomiting

Headache

Low blood sugar (hypoglycemia)

Saxenda Cost

Saxenda costs between $750 and $1,200 per month. Insurance coverage varies but some patients may be able to lower their out-of-pocket costs through assistance programs.

Saxenda is a prescription injectable drug approved to help people lose weight and maintain weight loss when used with a reduced-calorie diet and physical activity. By lowering blood glucose levels and suppressing appetite, Saxenda can promote modest weight loss for some patients. However, side effects and cost remain barriers for many individuals. diabetes dr

Trulicty

Trulicity (dulaglutide) is an injectable drug approved to improve blood sugar levels in adults with type 2 diabetes. Trulicity is part of a class of medications known as GLP-1 receptor agonists. By mimicking the GLP-1 hormone, Trulicity helps lower blood sugar after meals.

How Trulicity Works

In addition to controlling diabetes symptoms, Trulicity has been shown to promote weight loss. It works by activating receptors in the brain that suppress appetite. Trulicity helps create a sense of fullness, which leads to reduced calorie intake.

Correct Dosage of Trulicity

Therapy begins at 0.75 mg injected once weekly for 1 week. The dosage is then increased to 1.5 mg weekly. Some patients may benefit from increasing to the highest dose of 3 mg weekly based on response.

Trulicity Results

Clinical trials found an average weight loss of 5% or more of body weight after 1 year of treatment with 3 mg of Trulicity weekly.

Trulicity Side Effects

Common side effects include:

Nausea

Diarrhea

Vomiting

Decreased appetite

Constipation

Trulicity Cost

Trulicity costs approximately $500-$900 per month. Insurance coverage varies so out-of-pocket costs depend on an individual's plan.

Trulicity is mainly used for blood glucose control in type 2 diabetes but has become an option for some patients seeking modest weight loss. Trulicity helps reduce appetite and calorie intake leading to weight loss for many patients. However, side effects and cost can limit use for some individuals.

Victoza

Victoza (liraglutide) is an injectable drug prescribed to lower blood sugar in type 2 diabetes. Victoza mimics the effects of the hormone GLP-1 to stimulate insulin release and suppress glucagon production after meals.

Weight Loss with Victoza

Many patients treated with Victoza also experience weight loss. The drug reduces appetite by activating areas of the brain that control hunger. This leads to decreased calorie intake and gradual weight loss.

Victoza Dosage

Therapy begins at 0.6 mg injected once daily for one week. The dosage is then increased to 1.2 mg and eventually to the highest dose of 1.8 mg daily based on response.

Weight Loss Potential

Clinical trials showed an average weight loss of 4.8% after 1 year of treatment with 1.8 mg of Victoza daily.

Victoza Side Effects

Common side effects include:

Nausea

Diarrhea

Vomiting

Decreased appetite

Cost of Victoza

The monthly cost for Victoza ranges from around $500 to $800, though insurance coverage and assistance programs may lower costs for some patients.

Victoza is FDA-approved to improve blood sugar control in type 2 diabetes. Although not specifically approved for weight loss, many Victoza users experience appetite suppression and achieve weight loss as a side effect. However, side effects and cost can limit its use for weight management alone.

Which is the Best Mounjaro, Ozempic or Wegovy?

Mounjaro, Ozempic and Wegovy are all brand names for semaglutide, a GLP-1 receptor agonist used to treat type 2 diabetes and obesity. They are very similar medications, but there are some differences:

Mounjaro is the newest, approved in 2022. It is approved for both diabetes and weight loss. It has the most convenient dosing, with an auto-injector pen allowing doses of 2.5 mg, 5 mg or 10 mg.

Ozempic was approved in 2017 and is also for both diabetes and weight loss. It uses pre-filled pens to inject doses of 0.5 mg, 1 mg or 2 mg. It has the longest track record of the three.

Wegovy was approved in 2021 specifically for chronic weight management. It uses the same auto-injector pen as Ozempic but at higher doses of 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 1.7 mg, 2.4 mg or 3 mg to promote weight loss.

In terms of effectiveness, all three medications can produce substantial weight loss and help control blood sugar. According to studies, people lost on average 15-25% of their starting body weight on the highest doses of these drugs. The specific drug and dose will depend on factors like your weight loss goals, diabetes control needs, insurance coverage, and tolerance for side effects.

The most common side effects are nausea, diarrhea and vomiting as the body adjusts to the medication. These tend to be temporary but can sometimes require dose adjustments or additional medications.

Overall, many patients and doctors consider GLP-1 drugs like these to be very effective for diabetes and weight loss, with Mounjaro having some advantages due to flexibility in dosing and administration. But Ozempic and Wegovy also remain good options, especially if insurance coverage or cost is a concern.

In the end, you should discuss options with your doctor to determine what makes the most sense based on your unique situation and needs.

Other Weight Loss Medications for Treating Obesity and Losing Weight

Contrave

Exenatide

Rybelsus (pill form)

HCG injections

New Weight Loss Drug

There are some new weight loss injections and pill form medications that will be available in 2024 - they are just going through initial clinical trials.

Retatrutide

GEP44

Ozempic Pill (Danuglipron and Orforglipron)

Weight Loss Injections Summary and Conclusion

While prescription weight loss drugs offer the allure of rapid fat loss, there are substantial drawbacks that give many users pause.

Cost is a major consideration, with prices for injectable medications like Wegovy, Ozempic and Mounjaro surpassing $1,000 or more per month for the highest doses needed to produce significant weight loss. The expense puts these options out of reach for most individuals.

Safety is another pressing issue, as all prescription weight loss drugs carry risk of side effects ranging from unpleasant to debilitating. Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and stomach pain are common, while more serious reactions like pancreatitis and kidney damage have been reported. Long-term safety data remains limited for many of these newer injections as well.

Efficacy is another concern, as weight loss often plateaus within months and returns when medication is stopped. Many injectable drugs were initially designed for diabetes and had weight loss as a secondary benefit, not their primary purpose.

Natural supplements present an alternative paradigm that prioritizes long-term health over quick fixes. By supporting the body's metabolism, appetite regulation and satiety mechanisms gently and gradually, herbal extracts and vitamins may promote permanent lifestyle transformation rather than just fleeting weight fluctuations driven by chemicals.

An all-natural approach can help users develop sustainable habits that lead to lasting results without dangerous side effects or financial hardship. For those seeking healthy and balanced weight management instead of invasive interventions, supplementing nutrition and movement may prove the smarter solution.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this sponsored article are those of the sponsor/author/agency and do not represent the stand and views of Mid-Day Group.Mid-Day Group disclaims any and all liability to any party, company or product for any direct, indirect, implied, punitive, special, incidental or consequential damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of this content.