Certo Drug Test Hack: Does Certo Still Work For A Urine Test?

People have recommended the Certo drug test Hack for two decades. But what is it, and does it still work right now, and will it work in the future?

I’m going to answer the key question: does Certo work for urine test success?

More than that, I’m going to tell you exactly what the Certo method is, with full instructions.

You’ll learn what it does in the body, and what the theory fit working is. I’ll then explain if those theories are true, or whether this is an Internet myth that fails people their drug test.

Plus, I’ll give you two alternative strategies for beating the system, rather than using Certo to pass a drug test, using the following high-quality detoxification products:

What Is The Certo Drug Test Hack?

I first heard about the Certo drug test hack more than 20 years ago now. It’s also called the Sure Jell method/hack as well.

Basically, you are using concentrated fruit pectin (a very potent fiber source) to pass your drug test, in combination with a couple of other key ingredients.

It’s been an Internet staple for this time, with many swearing that it definitely worked for them.

But there are a ton of problems with both the method, the claims of science backing it up, and confusion over what drugs it even works for.

What I’m going to do now is talk you through everything you need to know about the Certo drug test hack, starting with the full Certo instructions.

Certo Detox Method Instructions

The Certo drug test Method instructions are pretty straightforward, you’ll just need to get a few things in place and make sure you do them at the right time before the day of your test, and on the morning of your test.

This is what you will need for the Certo drug test hack:

2 sachets (packets) of Certo, sure jell, or another fruit pectin

2 bottles of Gatorade or similar sports drink

2 low dose aspirin tablets

1 multivitamin tablet

1 vitamin B tablet

10 g creatine monohydrate

Once you’ve got the instructions together, you’ll start the process the day before your drug test as follows.

On the evening before your test, mix up one packet of the Certo with a bottle of the Gatorade. Drink it down in five minutes.

Wait 15 minutes, and then drink another 16 fluid ounces of water steadily over about 30 minutes. Try and urinate two or three times before you go to bed.

Then, first thing on the morning of your drug test, at least six hours before it, you’ll take the following steps:

Mix the second bottle of Gatorade in with the second sachet of Certo/Sure Jell. Drink that down in five minutes.

Then drink 8 fluid ounces of water with one of the aspirin tablets.

Four hours later, a couple of hours before your test, drink another 8 fluid ounces of water, squash, or juice. Mix the creatine monohydrate in with it, and while drinking it, take the second aspirin and the vitamin tablets.

Then, over the next hour, urinate several times to push out all of the old urine containing toxins.

As an insurance policy, get yourself a home drug test kit and do that just before you leave. If you are still testing positive, then you will obviously be in trouble and the Certo method will not have worked for you.

Why Gatorade And Certo?

Gatorade is a sports drink, and like most of them, it contains a lot of carbohydrates (sugars and dextrose).

The idea is that this spikes blood sugar, which slows fat processing. Therefore, the moving of THC metabolites to urine is slowed because more are moved to the bowel.

That’s the theory, but as with so much about the Certo/Sure Jell drug test method, it doesn’t really work in reality.

How Does Certo Detox Your Body?

Let’s get to the meat of the matter here by explaining exactly what Certo is meant to do to help you pass a drug test.

Certo is based around the use of fruit pectin and carbohydrates. The reason for this is to draw more THC/cannabis metabolites into the bowel.

So, this is a method for passing a drug test when you have got THC in your body. It’s important to understand it doesn’t work for any other type of drug.

The reason is that THC metabolites are slightly differently shaped to other drug metabolites, and so they cling onto fat cells in the body. This makes them more resistant to being pushed out of the body, and they hang around for longer.

On top of that, they primarily work their way out of the body through the bowels, not the bladder. Bile and fat draw them out through the bowel.

So, the theory is that Certo, being a high fiber fruit pectin, helps to draw more cannabis metabolites into the bowel, accelerated by the use of Gatorade.

Then, you are flushing out your bladder, and using the creatine and vitamins to try maintain the natural appearance and composition.

The aspirins? Aspirin has been shown to partially adulterate a sample, making it difficult to read.

Therefore, on the surface, it all looks good. The Certo drug test hack could work for a urine test, if you believe what’s being said.

Does Certo/ Sure Jell Work For Urine Test Passing?

Now let me actually answer the question: does Certo work for urine test?

The answer is no. It’s a myth, a home remedy, a complete joke. If you use this for a drug test you will fail.

These are the reasons why:

Although around 60% of cannabis metabolites are drawn out through the bowel, another 40% exit through urine. The Certo method doesn’t do a huge amount to address this key fact, other than trying to flush you out with water, which isn’t a great method at all. The Certo/Sure Jell method is utterly useless for any other type of drug use. Unless it’s cannabis you are trying to hide/get rid of, then it’s completely pointless. Although it’s possible to draw more cannabis metabolites into the bowel at a faster rate, it’s not drawing all of them in. You are slowing down the flow into your bladder, and accelerate its removal through the bowels (which obviously aren’t tested), but it’s not complete by any means. So it’s not foolproof, and there’s a huge margin for error. The use of so much liquid in the hours leading up to your test could dilute your sample. The multivitamin will never fool a professional validity check, and neither will the vitamin B staining your urine yellow. Although it’s optional, people just use this without thought. The aspirin can adulterate a drug test, but that can be detected in your sample. That will show you have tried to adulterate the test, and you will be automatically failed anyway. The only way to stop metabolites appearing in your urine flow is to either permanently get rid of them, which takes time and specialist products, or to mask them. Masking them requires pushing toxins out faster than can be achieved naturally, so that there is then a gap in the toxin flow of a few hours during which you can submit a clean sample. The Gatorade and Certo method simply doesn’t achieve this.

Warning: No Home Remedies Work

The truth is that the Gatorade and Certo detox method simply doesn’t work.

If you’ve only got low levels of cannabis metabolites in your body, then the process could work, but more through luck than judgement.

But anything more than a couple of joints in the past week or so, and it’s not going to get rid of enough metabolites. They will still randomly appear in your urine.

So do not get caught out with this home remedy. It’s a nonsense, because science is poor, and it doesn’t work. I even tried this myself at home, and I failed three home drug tests after the process. It’s a nonsense idea.

No home remedies work. That’s the big warning here. There’s no easy way, no cheap way, to pass any type of drug test.

Best Method To Pass A Urine Test: Quick Luck Synthetic Urine

Most urine drug tests are unsupervised. That means that you check-in, get your sample cup, and then go behind a screen or into a different room to submit it.

Nobody is near you, nobody is watching you, the unsupervised test is just you on your own submitting the sample and then handing it over. So in that situation, it’s really simple to just submit a fake sample instead of a real one. That gets around the whole problem of trying to adulterate your own urine.

Quick Luck is the most advanced synthetic urine on the market. Nothing else gets near it for the following reasons:

Premixed and ready to use liquid

Looks, froths, and even smells like human urine

Within the correct pH and specific gravity ranges

Contains the right amounts of creatinine, urea, uric acid

Contains 14 chemicals found in human urine

Uses heat activator powder to get the temperature correct

So as you can see, it’s got the following advantages which will get you through the drug test:

Because it looks, froths, even smells like urine, it’s going to pass the scrutiny of anyone who investigates the sample during the process. Because of its complexity, it’s going to pass any standard validity checks and be passed on to be tested as a valid sample. The heat activator powder will ensure that it is submitted within the correct temperature range.

With the heat activator powder, you simply tap in about one third, and shake it gently until it dissolves. This will slightly raise the temperature. Add a little more, until you get a good reading on the temperature strip.

Put all that together, and if it’s an unsupervised test, then it’s far better than the Certo drug test hack, because it’s Quick Luck premium synthetic urine.

Quick Luck is available to buy direct from Clear Choice , costing just $100.

Alternative Best Method: Rescue Cleanse Detox Drink

If it’s a supervised drug test, you’re not sure, or you don’t fancy smuggling in a fake sample for your test, then the best alternative method is a good quality detox drink.

A good quality detox drink like Rescue Cleanse is nothing like the detoxification you’ll get from the Certo drug test hack.

Rescue Cleanse has the following properties:

Contains things found in urine

Contains creatine

Has the ability to flush out more toxins

Will stain your urine the correct color

When you drink Rescue Cleanse, it will flush out your body. It will push toxins out of your body faster than can be achieved naturally, creating a gap in the flow of toxins of several hours.

At the same time, it floods your body with things found in urine, so that some things are passed through as waste excess, and will be found in the bladder.

Put this together, and you’ll have perfectly balanced urine for three or four hours that does not contain drug toxins, because it will take a few hours for your kidneys to process more and passed into your urine.

Your bowels become irrelevant, Certo and sure jell become irrelevant, and there’s no lottery to worry about.

All I would suggest, is if you have high levels of drug toxins in your body (regular drug use), that you abstain for as long as you can before your test.

This will allow your body a few days to push out toxins, meaning that there will be fewer to process on the day of your test, and when Rescue Cleanse gets to work, it will create a longer and more efficient gap in the toxin flow.

You can accelerate this detoxification Toxin Rid pills. They will speed up the removal of toxins from the body by about 50%, making your abstinence more effective.

Rescue Cleanse is available to buy direct from clear choice for just $55 .

Toxin Rid is availing course lengths from one day through to 10 days from Testclear .

