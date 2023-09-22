Experts say diabetes can be reversed. Navigating the path to diabetes treatment with Ayurveda

About 422 million people worldwide have diabetes, the majority living in low-and middle-income countries, and 1.5 million deaths are directly attributed to diabetes each year.

Diabetes, Treatment with Ayurveda

New Delhi (India), September 21: About 422 million people worldwide have diabetes, the majority living in low-and middle-income countries, and 1.5 million deaths are directly attributed to diabetes each year. Both the number of cases and the prevalence of diabetes have been steadily increasing over the past few decades.

In India there are estimated 77 million people above age of 18 years are suffering from diabetes (type 2) and nearly 25 million are prediabetes (at a higher risk of developing diabetes in near future). More than 50% of people are unaware of their diabetic status which leads to health complications if not detected and treated early. Adults with diabetes have a two- to three-fold increased risk of heart attacks and strokes. Combined with reduced blood flow, neuropathy (nerve damage) in the feet increases the chance of foot ulcers, infection and eventual need for limb amputation. Diabetic retinopathy is an important cause of blindness, and occurs as a result of long-term accumulated damage to the small blood vessels in the retina. Diabetes is also considered a leading cause of kidney failure.

Therefore, Diabetes remains a major health concern, despite advances in both pharmaceutical and technological treatment options. Type 2 diabetes has long been thought to be a chronic, incurable, and irreversible disease. So far, the primary focus has been on blood sugar control and delaying the advancement to a stage of problems. Recently, there has been a shift in the attempt to entirely reverse diabetes.

Can diabetes go away?

The short answer is yes; Type 2 diabetes can go into remission. To be considered in remission, your blood sugar levels must be normal for at least three months without the use of glucose-lowering drugs.

"Because type 2 diabetes is a chronic disease, we don't say 'cured.' "We call it remission instead," says Ayurveda Endocrinology Specialist Dr. Soumya Hullannavar "Once your diabetes is in remission, you should see your doctor on a regular basis to ensure that it does not recur."

Early detection and intervention are crucial in the management of Type 2 diabetes. Remission from Type 2 diabetes is more likely if you were recently diagnosed, have lower blood sugar levels, and have lost weight.

The Traditional Allopathy Approach: Control vs. Reversal

In the conventional approach to managing diabetes, the focus often centers on symptomatic control. Blood sugar levels are carefully monitored, and medications, including insulin, are prescribed to keep them within target ranges. While this approach can prevent immediate complications and provide control, it doesn't address the underlying root issues that led to diabetes in the first place.

Devices like Continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) play a vital role in this control-centric strategy, providing valuable real-time data to make informed decisions about micromanaging insulin dosing, medicine control, and dietary choices. In some cases, individuals who diligently follow their prescribed diets and medications may see their blood sugar levels return to normal. This apparent success can be deceptive, as it often amounts to control rather than complete remission or reversal.

Unveiling the Common Misconception about Diabetes Reversal

Many firms in the field of diabetes reversal, focus on symptoms through diets, diabetes medications, and sugar monitoring with devices like CGM. However, this symptom-focused strategy frequently neglects the root-cause treatment, and medicating the symptoms does not result in a long term sustained remission.

True diabetes reversal is about restoring balance to the body's underlying systems, not just symptom control.

Thereby, practitioners are focused more on diabetes management than complete reversal of the condition. The medications used usually have side effects, and the practitioner's job is now to also cycle or change their medication to different classes of medicines available as the patients plateau or start showing an increase in particular side effects from the medication.

But by no means are allopathic methods of diabetes management redundant. Also, in cases of emergencies, the allopathic system is unparalleled.

We at DRC do not completely switch any patient to our Ayurveda medications, but rather we try to reduce the allopathic medications in a sustained manner to our herbal medications.

The best diabetes treatment should help the patient in achieving more than lower blood sugar readings.

It signifies a state where the body can naturally regulate blood sugar without external support

Our Approach: Rediscovering Diabetes Reversal with Ayurveda

At the Diabetes Reversal Clinic, we offer a different path—one rooted in Ayurveda, the ancient holistic system of medicine. Our approach begins by understanding the unique constitution and imbalances of each individual, acknowledging that diabetes treatment is not a one-size-fits-all condition.

Addressing the Root Cause: Our Ayurveda treatment delves deep into the root causes of diabetes, which can vary widely among individuals. We consider factors like diet, lifestyle, stress, genetics, prakriti and dosha (constitution) imbalances. By identifying these underlying issues, we can develop a comprehensive plan that includes:

Personalized Vedic Diet: Tailored nutrition plans that promote overall balance and blood sugar regulation

Proprietary herbal medications: Ayurvedic herbs and supplements that target specific imbalances and support metabolic health

Lifestyle Adjustments: Recommendations for Stress Reduction, Physical Activity, and Mindful Practices like Yoga and Meditation

Regular Follow-Up: Ongoing consultations and adjustments to the treatment plan as the individual progresses on their journey to reversal

Distinguishing Factors:

Our Ayurvedic diabetes reversal approach at DRC is based on personalized treatments where we delve into root causes for remission instead of mere symptom relief. Personalized treatments based on individual "prakruti" are integral. Our proprietary Ayurvedic herbal preparations, tailored to each individual, are preferred instead of over-the-counter medications. All our medications are freshly prepared to better preserve the potency of the administered herbs. Due to this, we are able to show better and more sustained results.

Start your Diabetes Reversal journey & Treat your Diabetes Safely

From the Doctor’s Desk:

The optimal treatment for you should improve your overall health rather than burden it with additional adverse effects.

The treatment under consideration should provide results and increase overall well-being within a reasonable time of treatment initiation.

The recurrence rate or remission period should be low.

The overall expense of treatment should not be prohibitively expensive.

The treatment should not only cure the symptoms of the sickness but also the underlying cause of the condition in the first place.

The appropriate treatment will assist you in discovering true health by utilizing a unified approach to restoring the body and mind to their natural state.

I can personally attest to the effectiveness of our Ayurveda treatment, as thousands of people worldwide are now disease-free. 96% of our patients reduced their dependence on medication use, 90% showed normal HbA1c levels within 3 months, and 86% avoided further diabetic problems. Furthermore, 96% of patients were able to stop taking daily insulin, proving the success of our treatments.

Medically reviewed by Dr. Soumya Hullannavar, 2019 Women Empowerment Award recipient and Best Ayurveda Practitioner of the Year 2020 Award recipient, who embodies the belief in the transformative power of a medicine free life, She has been the lead consultant for endocrine diseases at Elite Ayurveda Clinics and Diabetes Reversal Clinics for the past 15 years.

Diabetes is reversible with Ayurveda at Diabetes Reversal Clinics.

To get started, call the Diabetes Reversal Clinic at +91 8884722267

Or Visit our website https://diabetesreversal.clinic/

