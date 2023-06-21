Platinum LED Review - BIOMAX PlatinumLED Therapy Lights

Platinum LED offers a collection of varying red light therapy wavelength devices that provide different health benefits ranging from reduced skin wrinkles to improved joint pain.

About Platinum LED

We find that Platinum LED makes high-quality light therapy devices that have garnered confidence from a wide range of users. The LED panels from this product line emit safe wavelengths, which work by sending photons into the mitochondria which then help rejuvenate cellular function.

In precise, the panels from this product line help improve skin aging, promote wound healing, reduce and stop hair loss, and improve joint pain, and muscle fatigue, among others.

In this review, we help break down the key details about Platinum LED, the products that this brand offers, how it claims to use red and near-infrared light technology to promote health, the possible benefits, and dangers, and finally give our thoughts and conclusion about this product line.

Notable Facts About Platinum LED

Our Rating 4.8/9 Form Red and near-infrared light therapy panels Brand Platinum LED Benefits Fight skin aging Increase workout endurance Combat hair loss Promote wound healing Help reduce hair loss Build stress resiliency Help to overcome fatigue and joint pain Safety FDA approved Price Biomax 300 = $ 629.00 Biomax 450= $729.00 Biomax 600= $900.00 Biomax 900= $ 1259.00 Category Average Price $949–$1,200 Return Policy or Guarantee 60-day return policy Purchase Official Website

How Does Platinum LED Work?

Platinum LED panels emit light wavelengths that aid in treating skin aging, slow-wound healing, and muscle recovery. The wavelengths work by channeling photons into the mitochondria, enabling the production of adenosine triphosphate an important element in cellular production.

An International Journal of medical sciences shows that near-infrared light enhances metabolism, inhibits cellular toxicity, and promotes wound healing. Platinum LED devices contain an irradiance > 100Mw/cm^2 the standard measure, hence penetrating deeper providing benefits of pain relief and treatment from brain injuries.

Platinum Biomax devices utilize 5 different wavelengths of light; 850nm, 810nm, and 830 near-infrared, 660nm and 630nm red light, and 810nm and 830nm near-infrared. 630nm and 660nm red light wavelengths are suitable for surface-level skin problems such as acne , and psoriasis. Th 660nm however penetrates deeper promoting healing, tissue repair, and reducing inflammation.

810 nm near-infrared light penetrates deeper as compared to red light. Studies show that it has the potential to improve outcomes in stroke patients and reduce joint inflammation and brain disorders. The 830nm and 850 nm wavelengths have healing benefits and facilitate faster injury recovery.

Unlike other devices that need skin-to-device contact, platinum LED devices have a high irradiance allowing users to enjoy its benefits from a great distance. They also come with a wide range of mounting systems. Platinum LED devices have a timer and digital control panel that allows you to adjust the wavelengths.

Dr.Donna Salzma, director of clinical services, and cellular therapy at the University of Alabama, says that red/near-infrared light is a technology that could be used to counter the painful effects of chemotherapy. This was concluded in a study of cancer patients that resulted in a 96% chance of reduced pain in the high-risk patients due to the use of red/near-infrared light Emitting Diode treatment.

The Platinum LED Series

Platinum LED contains two main series: BIO and BIOMAX. The Platinum LED BIO series is suitable for individuals beginning to use red light therapy. On the other hand, the Biomax series is ideal for those experienced in using red light therapy.

Bio series provides users with the comfort of choosing their desired light configuration among red only, combined red and infrared, and near-infrared only. Red light promotes hair growth and skin health through increased collagen production. Red light wavelengths make it suitable to tackle mild and moderate acne.

An article journal in Dermatology Surgery concluded that red light therapy showed that participants' hair indicated improvement in density and thickness. NIR is best for complete body treatment. NIR contains longer wavelength light as compared to red light hence suitable for nerve injuries.

PlatinumLED Therapy Lights offer many health benefits, and they come with a decent warranty.

Platinum LED company entails 4 different Biomax light therapy panels with dosage and timing information. The light therapy devices include Biomax 300, Biomax 600, Biomax 900 he, and Biomax 450.

Platinum LED Biomax 300 and 400 are designed to tackle facial problems such as acne, wrinkles, and fine lines. The devices are also ideal for relieving stress and body ache. Due to their small sizes, they are pocket-friendly and best for targeted body therapy.

On the other hand, Platinum LED 600 and 900 are convenient for full-body applications without the struggle of having to go body part by body part. The devices are quite heavy and occupy more space. With the increase in the device's size and working power, you get to enjoy the flexibility and less mobility of the LED panels.

Biomax devices come in different sizes and LED Bulbs. The Devices are approved by FDA and categorized as class II medical devices. Platinum LED company has over ten years of experience and hence designed the most effective light therapy panels with various health benefits.

Near-infrared and red light is best for those who desire a complete body treatment. Its wavelength is longer than red light hence penetrating deeper healing body wounds and sore muscles.

A research article on Oncology shows that red light is potentially safe, and prevents tumor growth. Red light therapy is free from UV rays and does not cause skin burns, unlike laser therapy.

Platinum LED Pros and Cons

Pros

3-year warranty and 60-day refund and trial policy

FDA Approved

Features power and irradiance of > 100mW/cm^2

Contains a digital control and timer system

Has a wide range of mounting options

Has a mobile app that provides dosage, timing, and distance

Cons

Variable results depending on one response

Despite their flexibility, Biomax 600 and 900 may occupy more space

Different product options

Platinum LED Customer Reviews

Platinum Red Light Therapy is a worthwhile brand due to its unique device power and most of all the positive reviews online.

One of our best reviews came from Rachel Callahan who was experiencing chronic back pain and felt much better after trying out Platnum LED Bio 600. “ I am a skeptical individual. Some of the greatest solutions don’t seem to work for me due to my skepticism. I was visiting a Physical Therapist after experiencing chronic pain for two months. I gave thought to trying out Platinum LED devices as recommended by my physical therapist. Just within days, my back felt better and I was comfortable sleeping and running. I got rid of my medication and found no need to see my therapist”.

Another customer who experienced the effectiveness of Platinum LED devices is Geophry. He often got injured after running faster and 10-minute miles but has experienced an energy boost and can run faster without any injury. “ I often get injured when I run faster than my usual speed, I get knee or ankle pain that lasts for days. Since trying out Platinum LED devices I experience no aches and feel more energetic.”

There aren’t many criticism about PlatinumLED on the main website. It turns out all of their customers are loving and reaping the benefits of these devices. The company has a 4.95/5-star rating from 9,094 reviews. On Reviews.io, it has a 4.8/5-star rating from 155 reviews.

The complaints on their BBB page cite issues with damaged and missing products and customer service experiences. It’s important to note that there are total 7 complaints in the last 3 years and 2 complaints closed in the last 12 months.

FAQs

Q: Where Can I Buy Platinum LED?

A: Platinum LED is available on the company’s official website. It can also be accessible on other third-party online sellers such as Amazon.

Q: Is Platinum LED Good?

A: Yes. Platinum LED devices offer a variety of wavelengths of light for each desired effect. One thing that makes the brand stand out is its wide range of mounting systems.

Platinum LED Biomax customer reviews indicate positive feedback due to its effectiveness.

Customers have been happy about experiencing reduced pain, high energy levels, relaxed muscles, and enhanced cognitive health.

Q: What is the Return Policy or Guarantee?

A: Platinum Biomax devices come with a 3-year warranty and a 60-day return policy. These policies are quite satisfactory considering the high price of the devices.

It is recommended to first review the product’s fine print in order to decide the most suitable device.

Q: Who Should Buy Platinum LED?

A: Platinum LED products are suitable for individuals who are tired of taking pain medication against backache, and muscle soreness.

The devices are suitable for individuals interested in experiencing treatment for a wide range of medical issues.

Platinum Led devices provide relief from inflammation, and pain, improve mood, and acne, boost brain health, and skin damage, and repair tissue damage.

Q: What Sets It Apart From the Competition?

A: Platinum Led products are quite superior to other brands such as Solawave in many ways. Platinum LED Bio and Biomax devices are much more powerful as compared to any brand on the market.

The manufacturer claims that the devices are twice the power of any device available on the market.

Conclusion

With a lot of brands producing different light panels, it can be tiresome figuring out just the one that works for you. Thank goodness that brands like Platinum LED are here.

Platinum LED BioMax are quite safe and provide countless health benefits. The devices are approved by the FDA and accorded a class 11 medical category hence safety is guaranteed.

Different experts recommended the use of any Platinum LED device and if you start using them, you may be surprised if your life didn’t get changed at all both physically and mentally.

In other words, it is a given fact that light therapy products give outstanding transformation to the users, and the reviews from a lot of customers agree on that. Platinum LED is a highly reputable brand with quality, effective light therapy panels.

