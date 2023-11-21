Quantum AI Review 2023 – Is It a Legit Canadian Trading Platform?

Like all trading platforms, Quantum AI is an automated trading platform.

Quantum AI Review

“Quantum AI Canada” - With the expansion of the crypto market, online trading platforms have become commonly available. However, most of these trading platforms don’t operate efficiently; hence, cause more hassle to the users.

Therefore, it’s imperative for users to find legit trading platforms so that trading can be completed without any hassle. When it comes to trading platforms, we have Quantum AI as one of the top-rated ones for crypto trading.

ADVERTISEMENT

Open an account with the Quantum AI app today!

This Quantum AI review will cover everything you need to know about the platform so that you can decide whether to try it for trading or not. So, let’s get started:

What is Quantum AI About?

Like all trading platforms, Quantum AI is an automated trading platform. It uses a machine learning algorithm that analyzes the trading market according to the market and provides insights to the traders.

How Does Quantum AI Work?

As mentioned earlier, Quantum AI works by using a machine-learning algorithm for scanning and analysis. One of the best things about this platform is that it deciphers the history of the market.

Using such information provides better insights into the market as well as provides faster response in terms of feeding information. In addition, it allows the users to even participate in collaborating with a broker and provides accurate information in such cases.

What’s more, is that the platform allows 0.01 head start in terms of trade with the speed of information processing it offers. Hence, it’s a favorable tool to utilize for trading purposes.

Open an account with the Quantum AI app today!

Key Features of Quantum AI

Now that we’ve seen how things work, it’s time to see the key features of Quantum AI:

Success Rate

Success rate matters a lot when it comes to choosing the right trading platform. However, Quantum AI makes it easier for users to get effective trading results by offering more than a 94% success rate.

Better Leverage Options

One of the best things about the Quantum AI app is that it offers a 1:4000 leverage option. This has been possible with the platform partnering with thousands of brokers that help in leveraging multiple currencies. However, leveraging isn’t recommended since it comes with a great risk. Beginner traders should not use these features and even experienced traders should exercise caution.

Demo Account Option

When it comes to trading, the most evident reason for most platforms having a high negative review rate is that of beginners. Most beginners, instead of having hands-on trading experience, dive straight into trading practices.

As a result, they face losses, deeming it on the inaccuracy of the platform. However, in order to mitigate such instances and facilitate new traders, the Quantum AI app and platform offer a demo account.

This demo account comes with the exact features of the real account, even with a demo amount that can be used for trading. However, it’s only for the traders to acquaint themselves with the platform. Once, the traders are versed with how the platform works, they can shift to the real platform and begin legitimate trading.

CySEC-licensed brokers

Another intriguing element about Quantum AI is that it partners with thousands of brokers to offer trading assistance to its users. However, these are not just ordinary brokers but CySEC licensed brokers.

For those who don’t know, a CySEC broker must operate and comply with the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive II or the MiFID II. The European Securities and Markets Authority ESMA mandates this standard, which is what makes the platform legitimate to use.

Quantum AI Trading Robot

As mentioned earlier, Quantum AI operates using a machine-learning algorithm. However, alongside it uses trading bots that assist in trading, short and long. When it comes to trading, traders need to ensure that they’re shorting right or taking the long position in the right manner.

For those who don’t know, a long position means that you’re betting that the price of the asset under consideration will go up. In other words, you refuse to sell the asset or bet against its price falling, which if predicted right can help you earn good money.

Shorting is the opposite; you bet the price of the asset under consideration will fall. Until it falls, you have to keep betting; otherwise, you’ll lose money for nothing. However, if you’ve shorted the position and it works similarly, then you can earn good money.

Quantum AI robot and broker system operates in such a way that it allows the traders to know when to short or when to go long position. Hence, it’s quite a beneficial tool for such trading practices.

Safety and Security

Another concern that most traders have when using a trading platform is the safety and security of the platform. However, with our Quantum AI review, we found out that it offers great security for its traders.

For starters, it comes with SSL encryption for the website, app, and the robots working on it. This allows the platform to secure the information of the users, making it safer. In addition, it also comes with antivirus and anti-phishing measures since these are some of the prime attack methods that are used to infiltrate trading platforms.

Moreover, as stated above, the platform also ensures that all brokers are certified and comply with CySEC standards so that the users can be offered a safe trading experience.

Payment and Payouts

When you’re trading on Quantum AI, you can either trade individually or even work with the brokers available on the platform. The payments are affected by the mode you’re using since with a broker, you’ll have to pay the fees.

In addition, the payments are processed within 12 hours of the transaction and are available in your attached account. The payouts are available after 48 hours and can be processed in terms of transfer to your bank account or used for further investment.

Robust Customer Service

Another appealing factor about this trading platform is that it comes with robust customer service. Since it’s a trading platform, technical issues can cause problems for the traders. However, that’s where customer service plays an important role.

From resolving the issues such as transaction issues, etc. to tackling customer queries, customer support handles a lot. To be able to do it, it has to be equipped with the right tools and should be versed with the kind of problems that can arise with the platform.

Fortunately, Quantum AI has such kind of customer service that is equipped and knowledgeable. From general queries to technical issues, it’s available 24/7 for resolving complaints from users.

Accessible Interface

From the facility of operating it via the Quantum AI app to finding all necessary elements on your dashboard, Quantum AI comes with amazing features of accessibility. It has ensured that things remain straightforward for the users so that they can trade swiftly.

In addition, it also allows you to access the platform with a slow but stable internet. However, it’s recommended to use a good speed internet so that your trading decisions don’t get affected.

How To Get Started With Quantum AI?

To get started with Quantum AI, you’d need to register yourself on the platform. The process is pretty straightforward:

To begin, visit the official website or use the Quantum AI app to sign up. Open an account with the Quantum AI app today!

You’d need to provide common details such as name, contact details, email, and set up your password.

Next, you’ll need to submit proof of verification as well as enter details for the bank account you want to attach for payments.

Next, you’ll be asked to submit an initial deposit of $250. This is necessary since it’s used for verification purposes of the users opening their accounts.

Once done, you’re all set to begin your trading journey with Quantum AI. However, once you’ve completed your sign-up and have created an account, you’ll be directed to choose the type of account you want.

Here, you can set up your demo account so that you can initiate your trading journey with Quantum AI. Using a demo account is also recommended so that you can know how it works and get to experience how trading actually works.

If you’re an experienced trader, then you can continue with the manual account. However, even a seasoned trader can use the demo account so that they can know how things work.

In addition, when you’re working on an account, ensure to adjust the risk management settings. Quantum AI allows traders to manage the risk that the trading bot should be taking for them. If you’re a beginner, then allowing the bot to minimize high-risk trading is advised.

However, even with experience, you can adjust the risk settings so that you only operate with trading that involves minimal risk. Since it trades in cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, ether, etc. there’s a great chance of market volatility. Hence, it’s always recommended to keep the risk factor in consideration before trading.

How Legit is Quantum AI?

From our Quantum AI review, we found out that the platform is quite legit. It encompasses security features that are meant to protect user trading practices. In addition, it also offers insights from its machine learning trading bot, which are quite effective and help boost trading earnings.

As for the payments and information, they’re also secured with SSL encryption. Meanwhile, the brokers on the platform are also certified, which is why working with a broker is also safe. Plus, there’s also a demo account for the users to familiarize themselves with the platform. Hence, Quantum AI is safe to use.

Tips for Trading on Quantum AI

For users who intend to use the platform, here are some tips to follow:

Understand Crypto Market

One of the concerning elements in the trading market is the volatility of the currency. The crypto market is quite volatile, and although external factors don’t affect it, still, volatility is one thing that shouldn’t be ignored while trading.

If you’re beginning trading on Quantum AI, then it’s important you understand how things work. From understanding how prices change to understanding how shorting and taking long positions work, users should be versed in the techniques and practices.

Practicing Using the Demo Account

As recommended earlier, going for the demo account is highly recommended. Not all trading platforms work the same way even if they’re using a similar algorithm or bots. In addition, users are recommended to use a demo account to experience how the platform works.

Instead of continuing trading, they can decide whether to proceed or not and then opt for other platforms if the current one doesn’t satisfy their needs.

Start Small

No matter the platform, it’s always recommended to start small in terms of investment. Using the $250 initial investment, you can begin trading on the platform and learn how things work. You can even use the platform for minute trading practices if that works for you.

However, it’s not recommended that you invest big and start trading without any experience or trading knowledge. Also, you can take the help of available brokers so that your trading proceedings can be successful.

Invest What You Can Lose

Continuing the above, when investing, you should consider the risk that comes with trading. As highlighted earlier, the crypto trading market is quite volatile and comes with unexpected risks. Only seasoned traders are able to decipher and predict how trading will go.

Hence, when it comes to investing, ensure that you’re only investing in currencies that you’re knowledgeable of. Instead of investing in all currencies, ensure that you’re aware of how currencies work, and only then pick the right one for your trading.

Final Verdict

When it comes to finding a legit trading platform, Quantum AI can be trusted. It comes with a great deal of features as well as facilitates the users in trading. It has legit practices when it comes to withdrawals, investing options, tools, and more, which make trading safe and secure for the users.

Moreover, it offers a demo account that allows users to learn how to work on different trading practices and assists with doing trading right. Hence, if you’re looking to work with a new trading platform, Quantum AI is a great option to go with. Open an account with the Quantum AI app today!

“Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.”