Quantum Ai Review “2024” Updated Hype or Legit? Experts Opinion From UK Canada Australia Spain

Quantum AI app is a trading robot that provides users with simplified CFD trading, offering automated features that do not require any trading knowledge.

Quantum Ai Review

Users can set parameters and adjust stop-loss limits to match their trading strategy or trust the algorithm to make trades instead.

The robot is available in many countries where trading CFDs is allowed, but users cannot trade on robots in the USA or Hong Kong. Quantum AI claims a 90% win rate, though this cannot be independently verified.

Quantum AI sounds appealing on the surface, but trading bots are risky, and there is no guaranteed profit. The platform is easy to use, but you have less control over your trades and could lose your deposit, especially if you try margin trading.

Who is The Quantum AI Owner?

According to online sources, Quantum AI was created by a team of professionals who saw the need to improve traders’ performance online. The team reportedly consists of professional traders and software developers with decades of experience in their relevant fields, analyzing the market to update the robot and ensure it is ahead of the latest developments. However, the creators of Quantum AI are anonymous, so their credentials cannot be verified.

How does Quantum AI work?

Quantum AI claims to use quantum computing to process multiple signals simultaneously and make a quick and informed decision about how to conduct a particular trading process.

Getting Started With Quantum AI

Many traders do not know how to get started with Quantum AI. Although we will get into more details later in this guide, here is a brief overview.

Go to the Quantum AI website, fill in the registration form, and verify your details. Once your account has been verified, log in. Deposit Funds and choose your preferred trading asset. Customize your Quantum AI parameters and start trading. Quantum AI Markets, Assets, And Options

What Assets And Products Can You Trade Using Quantum AI?

Quantum AI has numerous CFD assets available. Users can trade different assets according to their strategy. Keep in mind you will not own the coins themselves, only a contract for the value.

What Leverage Trading Options Are There?

The robot doesn’t include any margin or leveraged trading information on its website. Typically, most trading robots provide high-leverage trading services.

Leveraged trading (sometimes called margin trading) involves brokers lending a substantial sum of money to traders; they then use those funds (plus their own investment) to place trades. Leveraging trades can increase profits, but it also increases losses. The trader then pays the broker back in full and keeps any profit for themselves. However, leveraged trading is risky and can lead to financial difficulty.

Most online trading bots will offer leveraged trading, sometimes as high as 1000:1. Regulated trading platforms may also offer margin trading, but they will not offer margins as high as unregulated brokers or bots (like Quantum AI). You should only try leveraged trading if you are an experienced trader who can afford to pay back the borrowed sum.

What Are The Spreads?

We could not find any details about spreads. Its partnered brokers should have their own spreads, which will change as the price of an asset rises and falls. Speak to your broker for more information.

Is Quantum AI Legit or a Hype?

While there are a lot of things that would question this site’s legitimacy, such as lack of transparency, lack of information, and no information about the creators, there are enough third-party reviews to suggest that this site is legitimate.

However, the reactions to this website to third-party customer reviews are also mixed. There are people on both sides of the aisle on this. On one side, some skeptics find the lack of transparency worrying, and on the other end, there are those who claim to have traded on Quantum AI and made a lot of profit from it.

We suggest doing your own research and assessing the risks of crypto trading before trying out Quantum AI.

What is the Minimum Deposit Requirement for Quantum AI?

Starting trades on Quantum AI, while easy, has a hefty requirement. Users must deposit at least $250 to use any of the site’s facilities. Everything from charting tools to blogs to even customer support from the Quantum project team is locked behind this paywall.

Do Any Celebrities Endorse Quantum AI?

Quantum AI is a type of crypto trading platform that even corporate organizations like Blackrock might use. Many have drawn parallels between it and Alibaba. But those may be exaggerated claims for marketing purposes.

Some rumors exist that Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos might be two of the few billionaires endorsing Quantum AI. We couldn’t find anything to add weight to these claims. There are no images or posts about it from a legitimate source, and reputable Quantum AI reviews state he is not affiliated with the platform.

We recommend investors not to use a site based on thinking that these celebs are behind it. Come to it of your own volition and test it to see if it works for your trading strategy.

What Are The Payment Methods Accepted By Quantum AI?

Quantum AI trading software accepts these payment methods:

Credit card

Debit card

Bank transfer

We could not find any other deposit or withdrawal information. Users cannot use e-wallets like Paypal or Venmo.

Depending on your payment method, withdrawals may take a few days to reach your account.

Does Quantum AI Also Charge Fees And Commissions?

Quantum AI doesn’t have any withdrawal or deposit fees. However, it charges a small commission when you make a profit, which is automatically taken from your earnings.

Quantum AI Trade Sizes And Limits

Quantum AI has a minimum deposit of $250. There is no maximum trading limit.

How Does Quantum AI App Work?

The Quantum AI platform reportedly uses AI, machine learning, and trading signals to execute trades in the market, aiming to predict when the price of assets will rise and fall. In addition, the platform lets users adjust their trading strategy by adjusting stop-loss limits and parameters.

In addition, the trading robot partners with different brokers around the world. This is where your funds are stored and where trades take place. Some brokers may be regulated, but you will need to speak to the broker directly if you want to know more.

It also offers a demo account. Users can use the demo account to practice their trading strategy and find out how Quantum AI works before trading with real money.

What Devices Can I Use Quantum AI On?

Quantum AI app is entirely browser-based. The site is available on all major browsers (Safari, Chrome, etc.) You can access the trading platform on any device with access to a browser, including:

Computer

Laptop

Tablets

iOS

Android

It does not have a native desktop or mobile app. In addition, some features may not work as well on mobile devices.

What Exchanges And Brokers Does Quantum AI Partner With?

We could not find much information regarding Quantum AI’s partnered brokers. Typically, automated robots will partner with many brokers. If you want to know the regulation status, you should contact them directly.

Can I Use Quantum AI Trading Platform In My Country?

Quantum AI trading software is a trading system build on top of the usual trading broker, so is available in any country where CFD trading is legal. This includes:

Country Is Quantum AI available? UK Yes Canada Yes Australia Yes USA No South Africa Yes New Zealand Yes France Yes Spain Yes Italy Yes Nigeria Yes

Is Quantum AI Available In My Language?

Quantum AI is available in several languages. These include:

English

Italian

Dutch

Spanish

Select your preferred language from the menu at the bottom of the homepage.

Is Quantum AI Safe?

The robot does not have any security information available on its website. As such, we can’t confirm whether the site has anti-malware or antivirus software in place. In addition, there is no mention of SSL encryption, so your information may not be safe either. The robot does state that it hands information to third-parties. If you do not agree with this practice, you may want to try another platform.

Is Quantum AI Legit – The Verdict

As you can get from the review, there is a lot around Quantum AI that can be chalked up to speculation. The site’s founder team is absent, many of its features are hidden, and the information available on the internet tells subjective stories about this crypto trading platform.

We were also not able to confirm whether the site’s claim to provide a 90% success rate is legitimate or not.

In light of this, investors are recommended to learn about their own risk threshold before using this platform.

Meanwhile, click the link below to learn more about this platform’s offerings.

