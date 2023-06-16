Robinhood transfer millions of Dogecoin, Tradecurve price to increase again in stage 4

Crypto whales moved millions worth of meme coins in a 24-hour period.

The largest single transaction involved an unknown wallet that sent 360 million Dogecoin worth over $21,810,968 to another unknown wallet based on data from Whale Alert, and other transactions involved Robinhood. Tradecurve’s Stage 3 presale is coming to an end, and the value of the TCRV token will climb in Stage 4.

Robinhood Transfers Millions of Dogecoin

Out of the many transactions that took place, a total of 52 million Dogecoin tokens worth $3,203,200 were sent from multiple wallets to a top-20 wallet, where a fee of $0.47 was paid when tokens worth $3.2 million were transferred. Robinhood’s wallet is the second-richest Dogecoin address in the world and holds around $670 million worth of Dogecoin, 7.72% of the token’s circulating supply, based on data from BitInfoCharts.

Robinhood first received around 204.977 million Dogecoin tokens from an unknown wallet. They were worth around $12.62 million. Afterward, Robinhood made a transfer where it sent 189.073 million DOGE tokens worth $11.649 million to an unaffiliated wallet. As of June 14, 2023, Dogecoin trades at $0.061953.

The cryptocurrency declined in value by 15.1% in the last 30 days, and in the last week alone, it has been down by 10%. The whale movement is an indication that there is interest in the altcoin, but it is uncertain if it will dip or spike in value moving forward.

Tradecurve’s Value Will Increase by 20% In Stage 4

The value of Tradecurve's utility token, TCRV, is expected to climb to $0.018, or by 20%, when the presale Stage 4 begins. Currently, TCRV is in Stage 3 of its presale, where it trades at $0.015 and where 69,243,289 TCRV tokens have already been sold, indicating that the stage is 92.32% complete. Only 5,756,711 tokens remain before the price increase occurs, so investors who want to get the token at a discount can do so before the spike.

The TCRV token is used in numerous ways, as holders can get discounts on trading fees and can use their tokens for subscriptions or AI-powered trading bots. Furthermore, TCRV as a token can be staked, and it will be used to provide liquidity to the exchange. Stakers can receive passive income as a result of this. Token holders also gain access to exclusive rewards and bonuses from their trading account and can activate VIP status on their account.

Tradecurve stands out as a platform because it offers high leverage starting at 500:1, algorithmic trading, a dedicated Trading Academy, negative balance protection, and Proof of Reserves (PoR). With its recent presale momentum, analysts predict a climb of 50x during the presale and by 100x at launch for the TCRV token.

