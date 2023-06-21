Roundhouse Provisions Morning Kick Review - Does It Work?

Morning Kick is an all-natural powder health drink which offers added energy, improved digestion, lower stress levels, healthy muscles, a stronger immune system, and more!

About Morning Kick

Morning Kick by Chuck Norris’s brand Roundhouse Provisions is a powerful strawberry lemonade flavored morning health drink packed with nutrients, antioxidants, prebiotics, probiotics, and other health and immune-strengthening all-natural ingredients.

The formula offers added energy, improved digestion, better mood, lower stress levels, and stronger immunity. It also supports strong, healthy muscles, eases joint discomfort, and offers skin health and anti-aging benefits.

In this review, we’ll tell you everything you want to know about this rich morning health drink, and provide you with our own opinion and recommendation.

Notable Facts About Morning Kick

Our Rating 4.9/5 Brand Roundhouse Provisions by Chuck Norris Form Powder Drink Supplement Primary Active Ingredients Kale Powder, Spirulina Algae, Wheatgrass Powder, Organic Oat Grass Powder, Bovine Collagen Peptides, Organic Jerusalem Artichoke Inulin Root, Ashwagandha Extract Root, Probiotics, Panax Ginseng, Astralagus Root, Chlorella Ingredient Purity 100% Benefits Improves digestion, boosts health and immunity, increases energy levels, combats stress, enhances mood, supports healthy muscles, provides a wealth of nutrients, enriches skin health, improves joint health Safety Made in an FDA, GMP certified facility Price $49.95 currently discounted from $79.95 Category Average Price $50-$60 Amount 9.1 ounces Purchase Official Site

How Does Morning Kick Work?

Morning Kick is full of rich superfoods high in nutrients, which can boost health and help resolve any existing deficiencies.

A review published in LWT by Siddharth Vishwakarma, et al concluded that high-nutrient foods with bioactive compounds can help boost immunity and may decrease the severity of Covid-19 symptoms.

It has anti-inflammatory agents which decrease swelling in the body, improving the health of the digestive tract and organs like the heart, brain, and liver.

The formula is very high in antioxidants which can abolish free radicals in your system, for lower levels of oxidative stress. This strengthens the immune system, and it promotes deep repair and healing in the body.

Morning Kick supplement has good bacteria called probiotics that live in the intestines, and prebiotics which feed the probiotics so they can proliferate in the gut. The probiotics kill bad bacteria, balancing the microbiome.

The result is healthier digestion, including more regular bowel movements and relief from symptoms like diarrhea, gas, bloating, and constipation.

A review published in the Journal of Biomedical Science by Yu-Ling Tsai, et al examined the role of prebiotics and probiotics in ameliorating certain diseases.

This supplement is rich in bovine collagen peptides, and the increase in collagen offers benefits like healthier skin with less wrinkles and fine lines and stronger muscles and bones.

A research review published in Polymers by Hsiuying Wang discussed the numerous health benefits of collagen as shown in clinical studies.

Some ingredients increase levels of the brain chemicals serotonin, dopamine, and GABA. This results in better mood, lower levels of stress and anxiety, and sharper cognitive function.

What Are the Key Ingredients in Morning Kick?

These are some of the primary active Morning Kick supplement ingredients:

Bovine Collagen Peptides

Bovine collagen replaces some of the collagen in our body that can decrease with time and health issues. This helps strengthen the muscles, repair damaged connective tissue to decrease pain, and firm the skin to smooth wrinkles and fine lines. Collagen can also prevent bone loss.

A narrative review published in Nutrition Reviews by Andrew M Holwerda and Luc J C van Loon found that ingestion of collagen protein has a positive impact on musculoskeletal connective tissue remodeling.

Spirulina Algae

This is an edible blue-green algae which is rich in nutrients like riboflavin, niacin, iron, copper, and omega-3 fatty acids. It’s also full of protein and amino acids which can help build up the muscles.

Spirulina has potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties which boost health and immune functioning. A critical review published in the Journal of Applied Phycology by Amha Belay, et al discussed the current knowledge on the many health properties and benefits of spirulina.

Ashwagandha

This herb is an adaptogen which helps decrease levels of stress and anxiety via synthesis of the brain chemical GABA. It also boosts the synthesis of dopamine and serotonin for improved mood and cognitive functioning, as we documented in our Alpha Brain reviews article on another supplement containing this ingredient..

It may also strengthen the muscles, decrease blood sugar levels, and support heart health. A 60-day research study published in Medicine by Lopresti, Adrian L. PhD, et al confirmed the stress-relieving effects of ashwagandha.

Pros and Cons of Morning Kick

Pros

Morning Kick powder can improve digestive health.

This drink supplement can provide added energy.

Roundhouse Morning Kick can strengthen health and immune function.

This product can support healthy muscles.

Morning Kick supplement can boost mood and decrease stress.

Cons

Morning Kick is not suitable for vegetarian or vegan diets.

The results may vary for different individuals.

Morning Kick Roundhouse is popular and could run low stock at times.

Morning Kick Reviews - What Users Are Saying

In our view Morning Kick is one of the leading organic drink supplements for overall health, wellbeing, mood, energy, digestion, and a host of other benefits.

In our read though of the Roundhouse Provisions Morning Kick Reviews, we found that many of the customers agreed with us.

The 41 users on the official site gave the product a rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars. The overall rating from the 99 customers on Amazon was lower at 3.6 out of 5 stars.

One of the top 5 star Amazon Morning Kick Chuck Norris reviews comes from Whitney, who says she noticed benefits right away:

“IBS sufferer so I’m always weary of anything with probiotics . On the first day I had a noticeable improvement in my gut and feeling better after eating. My husband says super processed foods don’t sit as well, might sound like a downside but he’s finally eating vegetables with dinner so it’s a win for me ð¤·‍âï¸”

Of course not every review can be positive. One of the most critical reviews is from an Amazon customer who said it gave them allergies: “I tried out the product but I'm allergic to the grasses in it, was sneezing and stuffy all day. Was hoping it wasn't from product tried a second time a few days later with same reaction…”

FAQs

Q: Is Morning Kick Safe and Worth Trying?

A: In our careful review and testing of this product, we think it’s more than worth it – it’s the optimal all-natural daily health drink which could really improve your health and life quality.

With a rich blend of superfoods, nutrients, and more, we recommend that anyone looking for a great daily boost replace their morning coffee with Morning Kick.

Q: Where Can I Buy Morning Kick?

A: You can purchase Roundhouse Morning Kick from the manufacturer’s official website, and it’s also available on Amazon.

In our view the official site is the obvious choice, as it gives you access to discounts on bulk items, free shipping, and other deals and promotions. At the moment they are offering Morning Kick at heavily discounted prices:

1 Jar – $49.95

3 Jars – $134.85

6 Jars – $254.70

Q: What is the Return Policy or Guarantee?

A: The manufacturer has a lengthy, very fair 90-day money back guarantee. If you’re not happy with the product, contact customer service and let them know, and send the order back within 90 days of the purchase date. You’ll get a full refund of the purchase price.

Q: Who Should Buy Morning Kick?

A: Roundhouse Provisions Morning Kick by Chuck Norris is the ideal morning drink for any adult who wants to kickstart their day with added energy and vitality, improved digestion, and a boost in health and wellbeing. It’s a great healthy replacement for your morning coffee.

Q: What Sets It Apart From the Competition?

A: Morning Kick by Chuck Norris includes a truly superior blend of organics and superfoods which offer a wide range of health and immunity benefits. It’s one of the best all-natural morning drink supplements on the market in our opinion.

Conclusion

In summary, we have primarily very good things to say about Roundhouse Morning Kick . It tastes delicious and as a daily drink it provides a wealth of health and immunity benfits including improved digestion, better mood, decreased stress, added energy, and more.

For the most part we found that the majority of the Roundhouse Morning Kick Drink reviews were from happy customers thrilled with the daily health and wellness benefits they were experiencing.

Many said they had managed to kick their morning coffee habit in favor of this drink, and users overwhelmingly loved the flavor.

Morning Kick contains only pure, organically sourced ingredients with no synthetic or chemical additives. The company manufacturers in an FDA, GMP certified facility under strict safety guidelines, and there have been no reported Roundhouse Morning Kick side effects.

We highly recommend this tasty formula for a health and wellness overhaul!

