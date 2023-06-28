SHIB and TCRV to the moon? Bullish altcoins break key resistance to surge in price

For the first time in months, the Fear and Greed Index has moved into ‘Greed’ territory as the crypto markets enjoy an unprecedented surge.

Larry Fink represents the origin of this movement with BlackRock’s application for a Bitcoin Spot ETF. Other institutional money managers piled in after BlackRock, and now investors race to front-run institutional money.



Asset managers have been buying Bitcoin (BTC). Next, they will buy Ethereum (ETH), and after this, altcoins. Retail investors should be buying up altcoins right now! Two leading altcoins, Tradecurve (TCRV) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), are ready to moon, and these bullish altcoins have broken key resistance to surge in price.

Tradecurve (TCRV) Eyes 5,000% Surge

Tradecurve is one of the hottest altcoins on the market, and this trading-specialized gem can quickly become one of crypto’s prominent trading hubs competing with global giants like Huobi, OKB, Kraken, and Binance.



With no KYC procedure and self-custody for traders, Tradecurve lets investors retain control of their funds and identity while accessing any financial market they desire. The protocol leverages unique hybrid infrastructure to power slippage-free low-latency trades with formidable leverage available (500:1).



From a single platform traders can access bond, commodities, forex, stock, and crypto markets. This unprecedented access to global markets has caused analysts to forecast an incredible 5,000% surge for $TCRV. They stated that the market would recognize the value proposition of anonymity and total access to crypto and TradFi primary assets classes.



Tradecurve leads the next generation of on-chain trading, and $TCRV holders unlock special perks on the platform, including access to social trading features and hundreds of artificial intelligence trading algorithms.

Presale participants become part of something larger, a community dedicated to preserving anonymity without compromising any part of the trading experience. Several analysts have even hinted that $TCRV could outperform the famous $BNB ICO.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Flips Key Resistance Into Support

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has made an impressive comeback rally. The SEC declared several altcoins securities, and although Shiba Inu (SHIB) was not included in the list, the market panic led to a mass sell-off of altcoins in early June. And this dog-themed memecoin retraced sharply.



However, in the past week, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has flipped key resistance into support, and the bulls have retaken control. On-chain indicators support this movement with Shibarium, the native layer two chain within the Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem processing more than 20 million transactions and the number of wallets constantly increasing.



Shiba Inu (SHIB) has risen nearly 18% in the last seven days, and momentum indicators show that this trend has staying power. Analysts predict that Shiba Inu (SHIB) should target a high of $0.00001474 in 2024 with a potential low of $0.00001271.

