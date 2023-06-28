Sleepgram Pillow Reviews: Read This Before Buying!

Sleepgram Pillow Reviews

A good night's sleep is essential for our overall health and well-being. While we often focus on the mattress and bedding, the pillow is an important component that should never be overlooked. Pillows are more than simply soft accessories for our heads; they are necessary for a restful and rejuvenating night's sleep.

The primary function of a pillow is to maintain your spine in proper alignment while you sleep. A pillow maintains your neck's natural curvature and keeps your spine in a neutral position whether you sleep on your back, side, or stomach. By providing correct support, pillows help to minimize m discomfort, muscle soreness, and spinal misalignment, which can lead to chronic pain or even long-term health concerns.

Without a cushion, the neck and upper back may be subjected to unnecessary stress and strain, resulting in stiffness and discomfort when you awake. The cushioning action of a pillow between your head and the mattress keeps your neck and spine in alignment throughout the night. Pillows are designed to provide the most comfort and pressure relief, hence increasing your sleep quality. The cushioning action of a pillow helps to uniformly distribute your head's weight and relieve pressure points, lowering your risk of waking up with aches and pains.

Pillows are also available in a number of fabrics and styles to fit a variety of tastes. Memory foam pillows, for example, provide tailored support and reduce pressure spots by conforming to the contour of your head and neck. Other options, such as cotton or feather pillows, provide a luxurious and soft feeling. By choosing a pillow that fits your sleeping patterns and style, you may create a one-of-a-kind resting environment that promotes comfort and deep relaxation.

Pillows are also necessary for maintaining a clean and hygienic sleeping environment. They act as a barrier, preventing allergens such as dust mite dander, pollen, and pet dander from accumulating on your mattress and bedding. Furthermore, many pillows are now made of materials that are resistant to common allergens or have hypoallergenic covers, making them suitable for persons who suffer from allergies or respiratory illnesses.

Regularly cleaning and replacing your pillows will help to preserve cleanliness and prevent the accumulation of sweat, oils, and filth. As a result, you can sleep better and have fewer allergies and respiratory troubles, allowing you to wake up feeling refreshed and energized. This Sleepgram Pillow Review will look at the benefits of using the Sleepgram Pillow and how it might affect your general health and the quality of your sleep. This review covers the Sleepgram pillows' features, pricing, and most important details. Let's get started.

What is Sleepgram?

The Sleepgram Pillow is a popular pillow with a revolutionary 3-in-1 design. The Sleepgram pillow comes with two pillows filled with polyester microfiber. One of the sub-pillows is flatter and ideal for people who sleep on their backs or stomachs and need less support. The other is fluffier and stands at a medium height. The external fabric of the cushion is completely cotton, which feels soothing on the face.

Because of the revolutionary design of the Sleepgram pillow, customers may find the right level of fluffiness for them without having to purchase numerous pillows. From flat to fluffy, there are three combinations with two inner pillows. These pillows are ideal for anyone who prefers the traditional pillow form but has struggled to find the right level of fluffiness in more traditional options. The majority of consumers found these pillows to be comfortable, with the customizing options being the most appealing.

There are two inner pillows provided, which may be stacked inside the pillow cover to create a puffier, more supportive pillow. Remove one of the interior cushions (available in medium or low height) to achieve the optimum level of support for you. Only a few customers have expressed dissatisfaction with the longevity and heat retention, but the majority of consumers love the comfort and versatility. The majority of individuals will sleep soundly in a polyester fiber, which has the added benefit of being machine washable.

The Sleepgram Pillow is ideal for people who prefer a conventional design pillow but struggle to find the right fluffiness. The user can choose the stiffness and loft of the three cushions inside the three-in-one Sleepgram pillow. The Sleepgram is also very affordable, so you do not need to break your budget; this Sleepgram review will go further to reveal other important details of this product in the sections below.

Sleepgram Pillow Reviews: How does it work?

The Sleepgram pillow offers a wide range of fluffiness options. Because of Sleepgram's three alternatives, most sleepers will be able to find what they require. By combining two internal pillows of varying sizes, we may provide three pillows in one.

To keep your face cool all night, cooling fibers are embedded into the outer, machine-washable layer of ultra-luxurious 100% long-staple cotton.

A medium-weight, silky-fiber insert that is both breathable and supportive all night long in medium-firm settings.

A small insert made of Sleepgram's low friction fibers is inserted within the softest pillow on the planet to imitate sleeping on a cloud.

The material of the Sleepgram pillow is warm and pleasant to the touch. The firmness of the cover will also be affected by the insert you use within it. The blue tag represents the smooth side, which is more flat and mushy. The blue tag is preferable for stomach sleepers who want a softer, flatter cushion for restful slumber. The Sleepgram pillow's blue tag is also more collapsible.

The red marker denotes medium-level support, which gives fluffier and slightly more loft. It's less difficult to flatten, fold, and shape. The red and blue label combination is best for back sleepers since it does not elevate the head while yet provides adequate pressure relief.

Sleepgram Pillow Reviews: Features



It was not easy to design a pillow that met all of the requirements. You desired a washable, personalized, and cherished pillow, and the manufacturers gave you just that. The Sleepgram is the ultimate pillow regardless of size, weight, or sleeping style. They also do not include any lumps, odors, or animal waste. You get three pillows in one with the Sleepgram, so you shouldn't have to settle for just one. The Sleepgram has the following features:

Design: The Sleepgram pillows are designed with two interior pillows and one outer cover. It has a revolutionary design that gives the user the optimal level of fluffiness without the usage of additional pillows.

Available in various sizes: The Sleepgram Pillow is also available in three various sizes, ranging from flat to fluffy. Sleepgram pillow inserts are available in two sizes. A standard queen is 18" x 26", while a king measures 18" x 33". The standard queen-size pillows are available in the perfect softness for you. The two inside pillows are stuffed with polyester microfiber, which makes them extremely comfortable. Furthermore, one pillow is flatter, making it suitable for stomach and back sleepers who require less support from their pillows. The additional pillows are fluffier and have a medium height. As a result, uniting these two pillows beneath a single cover ensures sound sleep in any position.

The Sleepgram Pillow is also available in three various sizes, ranging from flat to fluffy. Sleepgram pillow inserts are available in two sizes. A standard queen is 18" x 26", while a king measures 18" x 33". The standard queen-size pillows are available in the perfect softness for you. The two inside pillows are stuffed with polyester microfiber, which makes them extremely comfortable. Furthermore, one pillow is flatter, making it suitable for stomach and back sleepers who require less support from their pillows. The additional pillows are fluffier and have a medium height. As a result, uniting these two pillows beneath a single cover ensures sound sleep in any position. 100% Cotton: The exterior pillowcase is made of face-soft, 100% cotton fabric. It has a machine-washable cover and does not retain as much heat or moisture as other pillows. As a result, it provides a pleasant sleeping experience for everyone.

Durability: Because the Sleepgram Pillow is built of durable materials, it should survive for at least two to three years on average. The outside cover of the Sleepgram Pillow may be cleaned to minimize dust mite gathering, and the pillow can be fluffed to maintain its loft. However, polyester microfiber fill has a tendency to flatten over time, especially with frequent use.

Firmness: The Sleepgram's versatility, which comes in three firmness levels in a single pillow, is one of its main features. There are two inserts: one soft and one medium. You can use them individually within the cover or group them together for a firmer experience. Because of this, owners can change the hardness of their pillows as often as they want.

Shape Preservation: When fluffed, the Sleepgram, like most down replacement pillows, should return to its original shape. The three-part construction allows owners to change the arrangement and fluff each insert independently if the pillow begins to lose its shape, even if the fill tends to bunch or flatten with time.

Moldability: The polyester microfiber fill utilized in the Sleepgram, which is a down alternative, is incredibly moldable. Sleepers must be able to fluff or bunch the pillow in order to acquire the desired form and feel. Its three-in-one design adds versatility by allowing you to effortlessly add or remove inserts to modify the feel of the cushion.

Temperature control: Although the Sleepgram Pillow is not exceptionally cool, it should be comfortable for the majority of sleepers. Its capacity to regulate body temperature is due to its permeable cotton outer layer. This encourages airflow across the pillow. The polyester filling in the inserts, on the other hand, helps it in retaining some heat.

Odor-free sleep: The Sleepgram may be the ideal alternative for folks who have difficulty falling asleep due to odors. Because the outer layer is machine-washable, you can clean it as needed. Scents can be prevented from growing in this manner over time.

Animal-Free: The Sleepgram pillows' creators claim that no animal products were used in the manufacturing of this product. Some persons are allergic to fabrics made from animal products, so the manufacturers made sure not to use any of such material.

Improved Sleep Quality: Sleepgram encourages better sleep because most sleepers prefer varied lofts. Furthermore, the low-heat cushion is ideal for side sleepers seeking the best possible slumber. It is also ideal for folks who have shoulder and neck issues.

Customization: Sleepgram provides unique solutions for additional pillow support to help you enjoy your sleep posture.

Sleepgram Pillow Reviews: Who is it designed for?

The firmness, medium firmness, and softness of the Sleepgram Pillow can be adjusted. By utilizing one or both inserts, users can change the overall loft and stiffness of the outer cover. As a result, the Sleepgram Pillow can accommodate the vast majority of sleeping postures and body types, which includes:

Side sleepers: Side sleepers, on average, require a thicker, harder pillow than those who prefer other sleeping positions. The pillow loft should be nearly equivalent to the width of the shoulder in order to fill the space between the bed and the neck without pulling the head too far upward. Because of its versatility, the Sleepgram Pillow is ideal for side sleepers of various weights. The medium insert may be sufficient for anyone weighing less than 230 pounds; however, some people may benefit from using both inserts for increased firmness and loft. When both inserts are used, the sturdy Sleepgram should provide support for side sleepers weighing more than 230 pounds.

Back Sleepers: Back sleepers often require a low to medium loft pillow to maintain correct spinal alignment. A pillow that is too thick may push the chin up toward the chest and induce neck pain, whereas a pillow that is too thin may strain the neck and exacerbate snoring. Because the Sleepgram Pillow is customizable, most back sleepers should be able to find a comfortable position. Back sleepers weighing more than 230 pounds can use any of the three options, while those weighing less than 230 pounds should use the soft insert.

Stomach Sleepers: A thick cushion may tilt the head and strain the neck of someone who sleeps on their stomach. Many people who sleep on their stomachs use only a small pillow if any at all. When all three components are utilized combined, the Sleepgram Pillow will be too thick and hard for the vast majority of stomach sleepers. However, using the soft insert alone should provide some plushness without adding too much loft to the place where the neck is squeezed.

Sleepgram Pillow Reviews: Benefits

Below are some benefits associated with the use of Sleepgram:

Eliminates Dust Mites: The Sleepgram 100% cotton cover is machine washable, just like your favorite shirt.

Promotes spine health: With Sleepgram's customizable feature, all sleepers can find their optimal level of support.

Improves Sleep: When anti-allergen technology is combined with suitable assistance, customers wake up feeling less drowsy and more rested. These and many more are what Sleepgram offers.

Wake Up With Cleaner Skin: The Sleepgram should be part of your sleep care routine; the anti-allergy and anti-bacterial technologies help Sleepgram customers avoid waking up with puffiness, acne, and rashes caused by prolonged exposure to allergens and germs.

Affordable: Sleepgram pillow pricing is reasonable. A king size costs $75, while a standard queen size costs $60. Because prices fluctuate over time, the official website is the best source to check the current pricing. In light of this, it is best to visit the manufacturer ASAP and make your purchase to avert any upward review of the price.

Firm Pillows: One pillow has the same hardness level as three others. Sleepgram provides a supportive pillow with two inserts. One insert has a medium feel, while the other has a soft feel. As a result, using both inserts in the same pillowcase provides firmness for side sleepers.

Sleepgram Pillow Reviews: Pros

The best treatment for shoulder and neck pain

Soft hypoallergenic fibers that are one-tenth the size of human hair

Settings for Better Neck Support

1 billion cooling fibers are contained in each pillow.

Polyester microfiber fill

a cushion constructed of memory foam

It caters to a wide range of sleepers, including side, stomach, and back sleepers.

The outside cover is machine washable.

Three-in-one customization

Pillows in king and queen sizes

Prices that are reasonable

Animal-free products

The exterior cover is composed entirely of cotton.

Sleepgram Pillow Reviews: Cons

Limited in stock

Best purchases are made online directly from the manufacturers' website.

Sleepgram Pillow Reviews: What makes it unique?

The Sleepgram Pillow is distinguished by its customizable construction, which allows users to adjust the loft and hardness of the pillow. Because it provides versatility, most sleepers are likely to find comfort on at least one of the three hardness settings. This may be ideal for persons who are unsure of their optimal hardness or whose tastes change over time.

While it's unusual to find a pillow that excels in every performance category, the Sleepgram Pillow excels in all of them. These factors influence a pillow's comfort, utility, and pricing, and the Sleepgram ratings indicate that it should perform well in the areas that matter most to sleepers.

Furthermore, Sleepgram offers customer-friendly procedures such as a lifetime guarantee and a 100-day sleep trial. These guidelines may provide you extra piece of mind if you're not sure if the pillow is the right fit for you or if you're concerned about durability. This pillow is a good choice for practically any sleeper, regardless of sleep position, weight, or personal preferences.

Sleepgram Pillow Reviews: What Are The Users Saying?

Users can alter the loft and stiffness of the pillow to their liking using adjustable inserts from the Sleepgram brand. Many verified users agreed that the Sleepgram pillows are comfortable, supportive, and beneficial to their sleep. The variable characteristic of the cushions may be particularly appealing to people who prefer different levels of hardness or who want the option to modify their pillow in response to changing demands. Below are some customer reviews from Sleepgram real customers:

Rachel Hubbard|| New York - "My husband said, as we sunk into the pillows on our new bed that it was ‘like being at a fancy hotel.’ These pillows are fantastic and so comfy I will be taking these with me whenever I travel from now on! Other pillows just aren’t the same!"

Justin Rosewell New York - "This is by far the most amazing pillows I have ever slept on. Perfect softness to thickness because it's adjustable. Doesn’t go flat, cool and just amazing. Now my wife is trying to steal mine and I think that could be grounds for divorce :-)"img

Kimberly Johnson|| Los Angeles - "When I first heard about Sleepgram I just thought that it was another pillow. I decided to try it out after hearing about how comfortable they were from a friend. Boy, I was not disappointed. I’ll be replacing my kid’s pillows ASAP!"

Sleepgram Pillow Reviews: Price Information

Down alternative pillows typically range in price from $20 to $30 on average, with high-quality options costing up to $80 or more. The Sleepgram is priced near the top of this range. It operates as three cushions in one and allows customers to adjust the firmness. As a result, it may offer a better value than many less-priced versions.

Pillow prices vary depending on the materials and structure utilized. The additional materials and intricate three-in-one design of the Sleepgram Pillow may justify the higher price for some clients. Furthermore, Sleepgram usually conducts sales and offers discounts when purchasing many pillows at once. Although consumers may initially choose a cheaper pillow to save money, more expensive options that are more durable may end up being a better buy in the long run.

Sleepgram pillows are available in both Canada and the United States. You can buy them online from the Sleepgram official website.

For King size:

For Standard/Queen size:

Sleepgram's products are all covered by a lifetime warranty. In the United States, Sleepgram Pillow offers free shipping on orders over $100, allowing you to buy two pillows and save money. Furthermore, FedEx may deliver your items within 1 to 2 days following shipment. They also provide you with a tracking number for your convenience.

The Sleepgram pillow is offered for a 100-night trial period, after which you can return it to the maker for a refund. However, if you swap the pillow in brand-new condition, you will receive a full refund

Sleepgram Pillow Reviews: Frequently Asked Questions And Answers

Is it possible to wash the pillowcase?

The Sleepgram pillowcase is machine washable. Remove the cotton covers from the pillow inserts and wash them with your normal laundry. In addition, the Sleepgram pillow comes with care instructions. Tumble drying the pillows with drier balls on low or no heat will help.

Does the Sleepgram pillows retain its shape?

The Sleepgram pillow's soft feel and shape are provided by a polyester microfiber fill. Furthermore, user feedback indicates that their pillows typically retain their shape.

How long does a Sleepgram pillow last?

Sleepgram provides a Lifetime Warranty on all of its products. Customer reviews, on the other hand, show that Sleepgram pillows can last 3-4 years because they constantly regain their shape and firmness.

Can I track my order?

Your products should be shipped within 1-2 business days of placing your order. Once the merchandise has been shipped, you should receive a Fedex tracking number along with your order confirmation email. If you require assistance tracking your order, please contact our customer service team at +1-888-257-5337. Is it possible to wash my Sleepgram pillow?

What Are Your Thoughts on Returns?

You can easily return your Sleepgram products within 100 nights if you believe they aren't the ideal fit for you. The manufacturers will be unable to offer you a refund or exchange if 100 days have passed after your purchase.To be eligible for a return, your item must be unused OR in like-new (donatable) condition. There is no need for the original packing.

Pillows that are filthy, broken, or incomplete (missing components or tags) are not returnable.

In order to process your return, the manufacturers require a receipt or other proof of purchase. Please do not ship your order back without first obtaining an RMA number from Sleepgram customer service.

Conclusion on Sleepgram Pillow Reviews



The Sleepgram Pillow's microfibre stuffing and cotton cover are created in tandem. The cover conceals two inner pillow cores, which you can remove or add depending on your firmness and height preferences. If you're looking for a fiber-filled cushion or an alternative to down pillows, this could be the one. The adjustable 3-in-1 design makes it excellent for back and stomach sleepers, and it is currently available in a limited number of sizes.

A good pillow, though sometimes disregarded, is a crucial component of having a good night's sleep. A good pillow is essential for good sleep quality and general well-being because it encourages optimal spinal alignment, reduces pressure, promotes hygiene, and relieves pressure. So, the next time you lay your head down to sleep, remember how important it is to choose a pillow that matches your needs. Investing in a high-quality pillow is an investment in your ability to sleep well and is critical to ensure that you wake up feeling refreshed each morning.

The Sleepgram pillow company offers three pillows in one bundle. The pillows are soft to the touch and give you a cozy, fluffy feeling. It is also comfortable for both back and side sleepers.It has the possibility of customisation, allowing stomach sleepers to modify the firmness of the pillow as desired. The blue pillow has more softness than the red pillow. You can utilize them together or separately, depending on your needs.

These two pillows, which come in a single case, provide the best possible sleep for all users, regardless of posture. Sleepgram pillows are widely used by people who have neck and shoulder difficulties. It relieves the pain by providing gentle pressure. Furthermore, the Sleepgram Pillow comes with a 100-night trial period during which you can determine if you enjoy it and receive a refund from the company. Go to the website to get your Sleepgram pillows right away!

