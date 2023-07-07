Steroid Drug Test Guide: Learn How To Detox From Steroids (Detox After Steroid Cycles)

There’s some good news and bad news about steroids and drug testing. In this complete steroid drug test guide I’m going to tell you everything you need to know.

Not only will I tell you how long steroids like Anavar stay in your system, but I’ll also cover how to ensure you are always prepared to pass a drug test.

Both at short notice, and with a bit more time for preparation, I’ll tell you about three great strategies you can employ to pass a urine drug test.

During this guide the strategies I’ll cover will use the following high-quality drug test avoidance products:

Are Steroids Detected In Standard Drug Testing?

I said at the start there was some good news and bad news about steroid drug testing.

The good news is that steroids are not routinely looked for in standard drug testing in any country.

If you’re in the military, they don’t look for steroids during drug tests either. It is a specific circumstances under which they would be looked for.

The bad news is that there is also a specific drug test that looks for steroids, and it’s tough to evade.

In addition, somebody could pay to have a steroid panel put into a standard drug test, and you wouldn’t necessarily know that had been done.

When Could You Face A Drug Test That Checks For Steroids?

Usually, steroid drug testing will be related to sporting activities, and will be looked for in what is called a PED (Performance Enhancing Drug) test.

Obviously, you will know if you are in a situation where that sort of test is going to be administered.

But there are some unusual circumstances outside of sports where you could potentially face a panel drug test includes a panel to look for anabolic steroids.

However, those circumstances will be highly individual, and you would have to investigate whether it was a likelihood when you are facing a urine drug test.

How Long Does Anavar Stay In Your System?

If you’re facing a potential steroid drug test, then one of the key questions is how long they stay in your system for to be detectable?

Let’s look specifically at an anabolic steroid example, by asking how long does Anavar stay in your system?

The truth is that all anabolic steroids are detectable for roughly the same amount of time, so it doesn’t matter if it’s Anavar or any other. This is also true of prohormones, which also elevate androgens or mimic them (leaving detectable metabolites).

This is what you need to know about anabolic steroid detection times in urine:

Detectable for around 14 days in all users

Detectable for up to 30 days if you are a heavy user

Occasionally can be detectable for up to 40 days

How To Detox After Steroid Cycles (Best Combo Method)

The easiest way to guarantee you’re clean is to learn how to detox after steroid cycles the best way.

This is a combo method that cleans out your system, and then assures that you don’t get caught out on the day of your test as follows:

You’re going to do a natural detox for as long as possible before the day of your test. Seven days should be enough. Abstain from steroids, SARMs, and all other supplements. Cut out other toxins and drugs, eat healthily, sweat and exercise, and get plenty of rest. During this detox. You’re going to use Toxin Rid pills . They are available in course lengths from a single day through to 10 days in length. The heavier your steroid use, the longer it will take for you to get clean, and the longer course length you should choose. Using Toxin Rid alongside a natural detox should speed up the removal of toxins at 50% faster than can be achieved naturally, and often much faster than that. So, with the average to get clean being 14 days, you should be clean in seven days or even less. On the day of your test, you’re going to use Rescue Cleanse detox drink. Drink it 90 minutes before you leave, urinate several times, and it creates a gap in the flow of toxins through your kidneys of several hours. If there are any anabolic steroid metabolites in your body, then this is the insurance policy that those stray toxins won’t end up in your sample.

Short Notice Drug Test: Mask The Toxins

If you’re facing any type of drug test at short notice, then it is still possible to pass by masking the toxins with a high-quality detox drink.

Rescue Cleanse is the best tool for the job. It’s made by Clear Choice, and it the premium and most trusted brand.

90 minutes before your test, drink the contents of the Rescue Cleanse bottle. It contains potent natural ingredients which will flush your body out faster than can be achieved naturally.

This increased rate of expulsion leaves a gap in the toxin flow of several hours. In that gap before the body processes more toxins through the kidneys into the bladder, you will test negative. Usually, this gap is 3-5 hours.

Rescue Cleanse is also complex and pumps your body full of things found in urine. Because so much is pumped in, some is passed through as waste in the correct proportions, meaning that your sample will not test as adulterated and not arouse suspicion.

Simplest Way To Pass A Drug Test For Steroids

Most drug tests are unsupervised, although PED tests can be supervised and often are (you would have to check the circumstances of the specific test you are facing).

If it’s an unsupervised drug test, then you don’t need to get clean at all if you don’t want to go through the hassle.

If you are confident enough then you can submit a fake sample of high-quality synthetic urine instead. This will pass all standard levels of scrutiny.

The best of the bunch is Quick Luck . It has the following qualities:

Highly complex containing 14 chemicals found in real urine

Looks, froths, and even smells like urine

Within the correct pH and specific gravity ranges

Contains the right proportions of creatinine, urea, uric acid

Comes with heat activator powder for close temperature control

What you’re getting with Quick Luck is a fake sample that is complex enough to pass all normal levels of analysis and scrutiny.

It also doesn’t fall into the trap the most other brands of fake urine fall into, where the temperature cannot be maintained within the narrow brackets it has to be within to be a valid sample.

Most brands use a heatpad, which usually struggles to keep it between 90°F and 100°F, but Quick Luck doesn’t have this problem because it uses heat activator powder.

Using heat activator powder is really simple. Just before you go into the building to submit your sample, tap in about one quarter of the powder. Shake it gently until it’s dissolved (the powder is completely untraceable in a test) and watch the temperature strip carefully.

The activator powder will slightly raise the temperature each time. Usually around one third of the total powder is enough to get it within the correct temperature range. You’ll then have around 20 minutes to go in and submit your sample.

But because it’s an unsupervised drug test, you’ll be in another room behind a screen when you submit your sample. If you check and see that the temperature has cooled below 90°F, you can quickly tap in a little more heat activator powder to raise the temperature again before you pour the sample into the supplied cup.

Put all that together, and if it’s an unsupervised steroid drug test you are facing, then rather than a detox from steroids, you can simply submit a high-quality sample of Quick Luck and almost guarantee passing that drug test.

Steroid Drug Test Kit Buyers Guide

As long as you know which type of drug test you are going to face (supervised or unsupervised), then that narrows down how easy it will be to pass and how you can do it.

I’d always recommend Quick Luck if you’re facing an unsupervised drug test, and a full detox (accelerated with detox pills), if it supervised. Masking it with a detox drink alone is a risky strategy as a last resort.

This is where you can get the products I’ve talked about from:

Quick Luck is available direct from Clear Choice , through their website at test negative. Rescue Cleanse detox drink is also available from Clear Choice , through their website at test negative. Toxin Rid detox pills are available direct from Test Clear. Simply select the course length that is best for you, but I’d recommend at least the seven day course if you really want to make sure you can get clean in a week or less.

