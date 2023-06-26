Top 5 Crypto Exchanges in India

Explore India's top 5 crypto exchanges revolutionizing crypto trading with unique offerings: CoinDCX, KoinBX, ZebPay, WazirX, and CoinSwitch.

Key Insights:

Indian crypto platforms, led by CoinDCX, KoinBX, and ZebPay, are experiencing rapid user growth.

WazirX's strength lies in stringent security, while ZebPay focuses on a broad crypto offering.

WazirX

WazirX has garnered over 60 lakh registered users. Besides offering a user-friendly interface, the platform showcases advanced trading charts. As a result, it's a preferred choice for neophytes and seasoned traders.

Significantly, WazirX offers an impressive range of tradable pairs. Options like USDT/INR, ETH/INR, and BTC/INR add to the platform's allure. Moreover, they host over 200 tradable coins and more than 250 tradable pairs. Further, their minimum deposit sits at a comfortable INR 100, attracting a broad user base.

However, WazirX's notable strength is its stringent security measures. Indeed, they've set the gold standard for safety in India's crypto trading realm. However, it falls short with its limited deposit options and the absence of certain features like crypto lending, staking, and margin trading.

ZebPay

ZebPay, another formidable contender, has been at the crypto forefront since 2014. A pioneer in crypto asset transactions, ZebPay is responsible for over $10 billion in fiat transactions and a user base exceeding 5 million. Besides offering a simple buy, sell, and exchange mechanism for almost 100 cryptos, the platform promises top-tier security, with 98% of funds stored in multi-sig cold wallets.

KoinBX

Despite being a new entrant, KoinBX is rapidly gaining popularity among Indian crypto platforms. With a transaction fee of only 0.2% and the provision to trade directly with INR, it offers a compelling proposition to Indian traders as well as global traders.

Importantly, it permits INR withdrawals up to 1 lakh INR per transaction, presenting a practical and accessible crypto exchange platform. Adding to that, the exchange allows users to withdraw up to 5 lakhs INR in a day which is most welcomed by traders and investors.

CoinDCX

On the other hand, CoinDCX, chosen by over 1.3 crore Indians, offers an array of investment products and a broad selection of over 200 crypto assets. They prioritize investor protection with a rigorous 7m framework for token selection. Consequently, CoinDCX is noted for its multilayer security and deep encryption, ensuring user safety and secure data.

CoinSwitch

Rounding out our list is CoinSwitch, India's largest crypto app with over 18 million users. Backed by world-renowned investors like a16z, Tiger Global, and Sequoia Capital India, it has traded over 50,000 crores INR with over 100 listed coins.

In conclusion, while these platforms come with their unique offerings and limitations, their collective contribution to India's crypto industry is undeniable. As India continues evolving its financial landscape, these exchanges play a vital role in shaping its digital assets' future.

