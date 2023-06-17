Unlocking the Benefits of Meta Universe's NFT Staking on Polygon: Earn Rewards and Secure Your Digital Assets"

Meta Universe is a blockchain-based company that focuses on developing cutting-edge decentralised applications and solutions that are accessible to everyone.

In the ever-evolving landscape of blockchain technology, Polygon has emerged as a leading platform offering scalable and interoperable solutions for Ethereum-compatible blockchain networks. As the popularity of Polygon continues to soar, the need for a reliable and comprehensive blockchain explorer becomes crucial. Enters PolygonScan – a powerful chain explorer that provides users with a deep dive into the Polygon blockchain. Here, users can explore the features and functionalities of PolygonScan, shedding light on its ability to search for transactions, addresses, tokens, and prices.

Apart from tracking Blockchain transactions, this platform also enables its users to view pending transactions, contract based internal transactions, plasma deposit transactions, blocks, and forked blocks. Aiding this, Polygonscan also features Developers APIs that can help patrons build precise and effective applications– also Verify contract, Byte to Opencode Disassembler, Broadcast Raw Txn., Vyper Online Compiler and Contract Difference Checker.

Among some of the newly added advanced features the platform explores DEX Tracker, Node Tracker, and Domain Name Lookup, with tools that enable Label world cloud, Verified signature, Token Approvals, Unit converters, and Gas Tracker.

What is the Meta Universe?

Meta Universe is a blockchain-based company that focuses on developing cutting-edge decentralised applications and solutions that are accessible to everyone. With a team of experienced developers and blockchain experts, Meta Universe is committed to creating an inclusive and decentralised future where individuals have control over their digital assets and identity.

Meta Universe is excited to announce the launch of its new NFT staking platform on the Polygon Chain . The platform enables users to earn rewards by staking their NFTs in a secure and decentralised manner.

Why choose PolygonScan Explorer?

PolygonScan serves as a one-stop destination for users looking for detailed information about the activities taking place on the Polygon blockchain. It offers a user-friendly interface that allows individuals to navigate through the network effortlessly. Whether you are a developer, investor, or simply curious about the Polygon ecosystem, PolygonScan provides the tools and data necessary to explore the blockchain.

Via its Transaction Search, PolygonScan enables users to search for transactions conducted on the Polygon network. By simply entering a transaction hash, users can access a wealth of information, including the sender and recipient addresses, the transaction value, gas fees, and the timestamp of the transaction. This feature is invaluable for individuals wanting to verify the status and details of a specific transaction or track the movement of tokens across the Polygon network.

The platform also comprises Address Exploration, With PolygonScan, users can easily explore individual addresses on the Polygon blockchain. By entering an address, users gain access to a comprehensive overview of the account's activities. This includes a transaction history, token balances, and associated smart contracts. Address exploration on PolygonScan empowers users to gain insights into the network's ecosystem, track their own transactions, and monitor the activities of other addresses.

What is NFT Staking?

NFT staking is a process of locking up your Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) for a certain period of time in exchange for rewards. These rewards are typically given in the form of cryptocurrency or tokens. By staking their NFTs, users are helping to secure the network and in turn, they are rewarded for their contribution.

To earn via NFT staking, you need to first acquire an NFT that is eligible for staking on a supported platform. Then, you can lock up your NFT in a staking pool or platform for a certain period of time. The longer you stake your NFT, the higher the rewards will be. Once the staking period is over, you can claim your rewards, which will be distributed automatically by the smart contract.

NFT staking provides an opportunity for NFT owners to earn a passive income stream while diversifying their portfolio. It also helps to incentivize participation and contribution to the network, which ultimately benefits the entire ecosystem.

Benefits of NFT Staking on Polygon

1. High-Speed Transactions: Polygon is a Layer 2 scaling solution that provides faster and cheaper transactions compared to Ethereum. This means that users can stake their NFTs and earn rewards without worrying about high gas fees and slow transaction times.

2. Secure and Decentralised: Meta Universe's NFT staking platform is built on Polygon, which provides a secure and decentralised environment for staking. Users have full control over their assets, and the platform is protected by smart contracts that ensure fair and transparent rewards distribution.

3. Diversify your Portfolio: NFT staking allows users to diversify their portfolios by earning rewards in addition to the value of the NFTs themselves. This creates a passive income stream that can help offset the volatility of the crypto market.

How Meta Universe's NFT Staking Platform Works

Users can stake their NFTs on the Meta Universe platform by connecting their wallets to the Polygon network. Staked NFTs will be locked up for a specific period, during which users will earn rewards in the form of our native token. The rewards are distributed automatically by the smart contract, ensuring a fair and transparent process.

About Polygonscan

PolygonScan is an indispensable tool for anyone who is hoping to explore and understand the Polygon blockchain. Its intuitive interface and powerful search capabilities provide patrons with a wealth of information regarding transactions, addresses, tokens, and prices on the network. Whether you are conducting research, monitoring your investments, or developing applications on the Polygon blockchain, this elite site offers a comprehensive solution to navigate and analyse the vast ecosystem of Polygon. With its commitment to transparency and usability, PolygonScan plays a vital role in unlocking the full potential of Polygon's blockchain technology.

