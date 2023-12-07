Zager Guitar Reviews: Here's What to Expect in 2024

Zager acoustic guitars are the brand's bread and butter, offering multiple series at different price points.

Zager Guitar Reviews

Denny Zager has invented a custom guitar that has been used all over the world for beginners who are just learning how to play the guitar. But is it the right choice for you? Read on to find out.



If you’re in the market for a new guitar, there’s a good chance you’ve heard of Zager Guitar.

Strummed by many well-known musicians and rated in the top 5% of acoustic guitar brands, Zager has made quite the name for itself with their EZ Play handmade custom guitars.

ADVERTISEMENT

But like all things in-demand, Zager is not without its critics. Needless to say, musicians can be very opinionated about their gear!

Are Zager guitars all that they’re cracked up to be? We took an in-depth look at the build sheet and what other reviewers have said, including all the Pros and Cons of actually purchasing a Zager guitar.

Let’s get into it!

Who is Denny Zager?

To understand what makes a Zager EZ play guitar different, it’s important to understand the brand's origins back in 1969.

The story of Zager starts with Denny Zager himself, who as one part of the duo Zager and Evans, wrote the one-hit-wonder In the Year 2525. Playing at Woodstock and touring the world over, Denny later developed a system of learning how to play the guitar while teaching his son.

With an emphasis on learning by ear, what later became known as the Zager System was taught by Denny to thousands of students over three decades.

This is important to know, because it was from his time teaching that Denny observed it was the guitar itself that was often holding back his students from progressing in their skill level. Thus began a 10-year period in which Denny started rebuilding his own guitar, starting with modifications to the neck and thus giving it a low oval shape which was unique at the time.

With other modifications to string spacing, lower string heights, smaller gauge frets, custom saddles and bracing systems, the end result was not only a guitar with improved playability (estimated to be 50% more playable by Denny’s account), it was a guitar that sounded more clean and rich in tone.

It’s safe to say - quoting the Wall Street Journal - that “Denny Zager knows guitars”.

Types Of Zager Guitars Offered

Acoustic

Zager acoustic guitars are the brand's bread and butter, offering multiple series at different price points. The ZAD900 is their flagship best seller, while the 80, 50 and 20 series each offer slightly different tones - the primary differences in the woods used for the sound board, back, sides, neck and headstock. Zager lets you compare all models here.

Acoustic Electric

All Zager acoustic models are available as acoustic electric hybrids, with the ability to be plugged into amplifiers or PA systems using premier Fishman electronics. Sound imaging capabilities with built-in equalizers and tuners make Fishman an industry leader in acoustic pickups, and give users the ability to tune their guitar on a dime and get the exact sound they’re going after. For the latter, the process is as simple as searching through Fishman’s sound library and importing sounds to the guitar itself via USB.

Key Features Of An EZ Play Zager Guitar

Designed for both beginners and advanced players, Zager bills their guitars as being a collection of carefully crafted features tailored to produce superior comfort in addition to playability. To answer the question of just how easy Zager EZ Play guitars are to play, let’s explore the components cited by owners and Zager alike:

Custom neck design

The key feature in Zager guitar necks is a slim profile enabling one’s hand to get a better grasp around the end of the neck. Coupled with wider string spacing, this can help prevent strings leaning into one another and creating the dreaded buzz.

Lower string heights

Keeping the strings closer to the body of the neck on frets 1-10 (the most played), while giving more height over the sound hole helps with playability while not sacrificing tone. This also enables easier picking. Additionally, a truss-rod adjustment setting allows for custom string heights suited to specific styles of play.

Lower string pressure

Made possible with a lighter bracing system that flexes which each press of a string, this feature lends itself to lighter pressing when forming chords. For anyone who has played guitar and had to “muscle” chords before, this is a big deal. Lighter string pressure helps with more speed, accuracy and stamina.

Custom string spacing

Many reviews from Zager guitar owners cite that you visibly cannot tell the difference in string spacing, and yet the neck feels seemingly wider. In reality, the neck is actually smaller, and this feeling is due to precise string spacing. Just 1/32 of an inch can make a huge impact on getting a chord to ring true or buzz.

Quality Control

This is actually worth mentioning, as Zager does not distribute to retailers. Not that they haven’t been approached to do so, the reality is that each guitar is handmade and Zager cannot meet the inventory that big box retailers require. Every guitar goes straight from builder to buyer, mitigating product damage that is often not visible to the naked eye and which is more likely to happen when passed through the hands of multiple dealers.

Materials & Construction

Solid wood

While solid wood is the gold standard for durability and achieving optimal tone and resonance in an acoustic guitar, consideration should also be given to the curing of the wood itself. Depending on the series, Zager uses a combination of the most prized solid woods found in high-end acoustic guitars, including Sitka Spruce, Indian Rosewood, African Mahogany and Western Red Cedar. Zager’s flagship 900 series uses AAA certified woods, which is known to have very tight grain with no run-out or color variation.

Fishman Electronics

As mentioned previously, Zager’s acoustic electric guitars come integrated with Fishman electronics. Providing the most features, Fishman’s Aura Pro 900 is equipped with an auto-tuner and patented digital sound imaging technology that helps save countless hours getting the preferred sound from one’s instrument.

Grover tuning machines

Grover tuning machine heads are simply the best of the best. Backed with a lifetime warranty, they are found on the highest-end guitars today.

Hand carved bone nut

One of the primary features enabling faster play on Zager’s EZ Play guitars, is the nut. This is the area at the top of the neck where the strings pass through before attaching to the tuning machine heads. By hand-carving the string notches one millimeter further apart, the fingers have more room to jump from chord to chord without buzzing. As mentioned earlier, reviews from Zager owners stated that this slight difference made it seem like the neck was wider (when in reality it’s smaller), lending itself to faster play with fewer mistakes.

Hand carved cow bone saddle

At the base end of the guitar, sits the saddle, which on Zager’s also consists of hand carved cow bone. This is another element of Zager guitars cited for helping improve playability and tunability. Each hand carved piece allows the strings to rest lower for easier play and in producing a more powerful sound that stays in tune longer.

Hand scalloped bracing

Affecting the whole tone system of an acoustic guitar, a guitar brace should at a minimum provide structural integrity while enabling sustain and bass. Zager’s scalloped brace is actually shaved down to make it more flexible so that when played, the top of the guitar moves more freely to create a more powerful sound.

Hand filed soft metal frets

For anyone who has experienced “string bite” when playing a guitar, the value of a soft fret cannot be overestimated. For Zager guitars, this is achieved by using a softer metal than used on basic acoustic guitars. And by hand-filing to precise specifications, equally sized frets helps prevent buzzing strings often caused by a fret sitting higher on the board. Reviews concur that playing Zager guitars is easy on the fingers.

Hand applied high gloss thin finish

Another seemingly minor detail, the finish on a guitar can actually impact the tone and sound quality. By providing a specialized, thinner finish, Zager guitars provide the same amount of protection but with increased flexibility of the body, resulting in a sound that gets better with age.

Handmade Bolivian rosewood fretboards

As opposed to ebony, which is a good wood but very dense, the fret boards of Zager guitars are made of Bolivian Rosewood, which many guitarists say creates a warmer, less tinny sound.

Hand laid pearl and abalone inlay

Cosmetically, this is icing on the cake for most Zager owners. Found on the most high-end acoustic guitars, abalone and pearl provide a beautiful polish to Zager guitars.

Hand wound Zager custom strings

While many reviews cite a personal preference for guitar strings, Zager’s hand wound strings have ended up being the preferred string of choice for many.

Sound Quality

Zager’s use of high-quality solid tonewoods, such as cedar for tops and rosewood for backsides, adds to the resonance and projection that Zager acoustics have a reputation for. There are many Youtube video reviews worth listening to that demonstrate what is possible with the sound, including comparisons with other high end acoustic guitars.

If you’re on Facebook, The Zager Social Community is an outstanding resource for real, unbiased feedback.



This is a good time to mention that since Zager guitars cannot be played firsthand before purchasing, potential owners will not be able to experience the actual vibrations and tone produced by the guitar.

This is one reason why Zager provides a true 30-day money back guarantee and covers shipping costs both ways. They are apparently the only guitar company to offer such a guarantee, although we were not able to validate this claim. All things considered, a guarantee like this does say something about Zager’s confidence in the quality of their guitars.

Also worth mentioning is that Zager offers free post-sale assistance in getting the best sound of their guitars.

Playability and Comfort

As mentioned, the Zager EZ Play guitar was born from the desire to create a guitar that not only makes learning how to play easier, but is also conducive to playing with heightened skill.

At its foundation, Zager guitars are designed to have a lower action without fret buzz, making it easier to press the strings, play chords and achieve a clear and resonant sound. The neck shape is also designed for comfort, fitting naturally into the hand and helping reduce fatigue during extended sessions.

In terms of weight and balance, Zager has managed to create a guitar that feels solid without being overly heavy, making it ideal for both stage performances and casual playing.

Pricing and Value

It is the price tag, coupled with the fact that you cannot test out a guitar before buying, is what gets the most critique of Zager guitars. Interestingly enough, most of the critique we found while scouring hundreds of reviews came from folks who don’t own a Zager guitar.

But when sizing Zager up to other guitars in a similar class - and also factoring in the customized components - the Zager EZ Play acoustic guitar is a solid value. The act of buying direct from Denny Zager’s workshop saves customers 50% on average.

And when looking at other premium brands such as Taylor, Martin and Gibson, Zager actually sits on the lower end in price. Considering the custom design features and use for both beginners and experts, a $2,000+ price tag on the ZAD80 and 900 series guitars is a reasonable ask for an instrument designed to improve with age and built to last a lifetime.

If cost is a top factor in your decision to purchase, consider signing up to Zager’s mailing list or text notifications and get a $100 off coupon.

Pros & Cons

Cons

As just mentioned, the two biggest complaints we came across are the price point and the fact that you cannot actually get a guitar in hand before purchasing. Zager’s answer to this is in standing firm by their no-questions-asked 30-day money back guarantee (covering shipping fees both ways).

Judging by the customer reviews, there doesn’t appear to be many folks who even take advantage of this policy, which is always a good sign.

Another potential con is the limited range of full electric models: While their acoustic line is extensive, the options for electric guitars are more limited. Sp if you really want to rock out, this could be a factor in your decision.

Pros

High-Quality Materials and Craftsmanship: The use of premium tonewoods and meticulous craftsmanship ensures that Zager guitars are built to last and sound great over time.

Excellent Playability: Thanks to features like the EZ-Play system, even beginners will find these guitars easy and comfortable to play.

Versatile Sound Profile: Whether you're into blues, rock, or country, the range of tones these guitars can produce makes them suitable for almost any genre.

Customer Support: With the aforementioned money-back guarantee and lifetime warranty on several components, Zager's customer service is top-notch, reflecting their commitment to customer satisfaction.

Where To Buy Zager Guitars

This one is easy. You can only buy new Zager guitars directly from the Zager website. There’s no need to worry about getting a knock-off or paying middleman markups.

Final Verdict

Based on real feedback and reviews from happy Zager customers, and having taken a deep dive into the build specs and history of the Zager brand, there is no denying that Zager offers an outstanding instrument for both beginners and seasoned players searching for a superior sounding acoustic guitar that is built to last.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this sponsored article are those of the sponsor/author/agency and do not represent the stand and views of Mid-Day Group.Mid-Day Group disclaims any and all liability to any party, company or product for any direct, indirect, implied, punitive, special, incidental or consequential damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of this content.