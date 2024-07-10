Breaking News
Worli hit-and-run case: The 15-minute lapse that nailed brat
Mumbai rains: Flooding hotspots hold up to scrutiny, 95,21,00,000!
Mumbai: Redrawing Western Railway map for the first time in 160 years
Mumbai: Film producer Sasha John, others saved in Andheri trailer crash
Mumbai: Father and son end lives under Churchgate-bound train
Weather News

In Focus

Mumbai: 64-year-old man kills his elderly mother due to sleep disturbance

The shocking incident occurred on Grant Road in the early hours of Tuesday

Alpha Alia Bhatt snapped shooting for her YRF Spy Universe film

10 July,2024 01:03 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Complete wedding album of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are sharing unseen moments from their wedding, and here’s a complete photo album of the same. 

10 July,2024 02:00 PM IST | Oshin Fernandes
Mumbai
Eknath Shinde stops convoy to help accident victim in Vikhroli

Shinde was en route from Thane to South Mumbai for the Maharashtra assembly session when his convoy encountered a rickshaw accident near Vikhroli

10 July,2024 12:20 PM IST | Mumbai | Faisal Tandel
Lifestyle News
100 live turtles recovered from Ghaziabad, UP police nabs smuggler

Bheem (38), who resided in the Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh, was arrested by the police from Geeta Colony yesterday afternoon after he was identified as a suspected smuggler by an informer

10 July,2024 01:32 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
Sports News
Sunny’s memorable openings

As batting legend Sunil Gavaskar turns 75 today, author and writer Devendra Prabhudesai enlists the significant firsts in the former India captain’s exciting on and off-the-field cricketing journey

10 July,2024 08:07 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent

Trending News:


