Breaking News
Woman killed after colleague attacks her in broad daylight in Pune
Have asked CM to take action irrespective of party affiliations: Ajit Pawar
Teenager assaulted over affair with girl in Latur dies in hospital; 6 held
One dead, another injured after tree branch falls on them in Ghatkopar
Four injured after massive fire breaks out at Godown in Darukhana area of Mumbai
shot-button
Podcast Banner

In Focus

Woman strangles 10-year-old son in Bandra; Schizophrenia claims under probe

A tragic incident in Bandra East saw a mother allegedly strangle her 10-year-old son. While her family claims she suffers from schizophrenia, police investigations reveal no evidence of the condition in her initial medical records.

ARMY goes crazy as BTS J-Hope announces first tour after military service

ARMY goes crazy as BTS J-Hope announces first tour after military service

10 January,2025 10:10 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Fateh Review: Sonu battles against logic while Jacqueline tests our patience

Fateh Review: Sonu battles against logic while Jacqueline tests our patience

Sometimes, it’s good to break your real-life image of a messiah for films to show the audience the versatility you have in you; otherwise, the film comes across as pointless and boring as this one

10 January,2025 10:00 AM IST | Mumbai | Shachi Chaturvedi
News
HMPV Outbreak LIVE: Himachal fully prepared to tackle virus, no cases yet
LIVE Blog

HMPV Outbreak LIVE: Himachal fully prepared to tackle virus, no cases yet

HMPV Outbreak LIVE Updates: The Himachal Pradesh government has issued directives to implement the Union Health Ministry's advisory on the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) to ensure preparedness across the state. While addressing concerns, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dhaniram Shandil stated that there is no imminent threat from the virus and assured the public that it is a common respiratory virus primarily affecting young children and the elderly. "We have no cases of the HMPV virus in Himachal Pradesh so far, but we are fully prepared. There is no reason to panic. This is a common virus, and its impact is minimal. People should not be afraid," said Shandil. As per the Union government's guidelines, the state health department has alerted healthcare institutions at every level, from primary health centres to district hospitals. All healthcare personnel, including Chief Medical Officers (CMOs), have been instructed to remain vigilant."We are monitoring everything closely. If people exhibit symptoms or respiratory issues, appropriate measures will be taken," he added.

10 January,2025 07:48 AM IST | Mumbai
Lifestyle News
After Shillong debut, Spoken Fest 2025 to take place in Mumbai on February 1 - 2

After Shillong debut, Spoken Fest 2025 to take place in Mumbai on February 1 - 2

Giving a stage to many voices, the two-day festival will also see performances by The Aahvaan Project, Vidhya Gopal and Siddharth Pandit, as well as Snehdeep Singh Kalsi too

10 January,2025 11:58 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
George Bailey feels this Australian star could open the innings in Sri Lanka

George Bailey feels this Australian star could open the innings in Sri Lanka

"Trav's an option (to open). We've got a number of options and there's been a few preliminary discussions around where that may land, and that may depend on the makeup of that first XI," George Bailey told cricket.com.au

10 January,2025 11:56 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK