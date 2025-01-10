-
A tragic incident in Bandra East saw a mother allegedly strangle her 10-year-old son. While her family claims she suffers from schizophrenia, police investigations reveal no evidence of the condition in her initial medical records.
Sometimes, it’s good to break your real-life image of a messiah for films to show the audience the versatility you have in you; otherwise, the film comes across as pointless and boring as this one10 January,2025 10:00 AM IST | Mumbai | Shachi Chaturvedi
HMPV Outbreak LIVE Updates: The Himachal Pradesh government has issued directives to implement the Union Health Ministry's advisory on the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) to ensure preparedness across the state. While addressing concerns, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dhaniram Shandil stated that there is no imminent threat from the virus and assured the public that it is a common respiratory virus primarily affecting young children and the elderly. "We have no cases of the HMPV virus in Himachal Pradesh so far, but we are fully prepared. There is no reason to panic. This is a common virus, and its impact is minimal. People should not be afraid," said Shandil. As per the Union government's guidelines, the state health department has alerted healthcare institutions at every level, from primary health centres to district hospitals. All healthcare personnel, including Chief Medical Officers (CMOs), have been instructed to remain vigilant."We are monitoring everything closely. If people exhibit symptoms or respiratory issues, appropriate measures will be taken," he added.10 January,2025 07:48 AM IST | Mumbai
Giving a stage to many voices, the two-day festival will also see performances by The Aahvaan Project, Vidhya Gopal and Siddharth Pandit, as well as Snehdeep Singh Kalsi too10 January,2025 11:58 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
"Trav's an option (to open). We've got a number of options and there's been a few preliminary discussions around where that may land, and that may depend on the makeup of that first XI," George Bailey told cricket.com.au10 January,2025 11:56 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
