Mumbai: MBA student from Bhandup loses Rs 4.68 lakh to sextortion11 July,2022 08:00 AM IST | Mumbai | Sachin Gaad As the student could not arrange the money, he narrated the ordeal to his father who realised his son was being duped and approached the police
Apart from being seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2, Arjun is also in Aasman Bhardwaj’s Kuttey and Ajay Bahl’s The Ladykiller11 July,2022 11:26 AM IST | mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The World Population Prospects 2022 by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, Population Division, said that the global population is projected to reach eight billion on November 15, 202211 July,2022 10:49 AM IST | United Nations | PTI
The rainy season is here and just like every year, people have the itch to go on treks. While they yearn for the experience what they forget about is doing their research before they embark on the journey. As the trekking season sets in, city experts share the best practices for people who want to go on treks11 July,2022 12:23 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Stars descended on the Wimbledon 2022 Men's singles final that saw Serbian star Novak Djokovic beat Aussie Nick Kygrios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6. The Serb won his seventh Wimbledon title and 21st Grand Slam as he inches closer to the likes of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Here are some of the celebrities who were present at the Wimbledon final. Pics courtesy/Wimbledon Twitter and AFP-PTI11 July,2022 11:26 AM IST