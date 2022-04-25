° °
Monday, 25 April, 2022

Breaking News
Some people getting anxious after losing power: Sharad Pawar
Mumbai: Woman and five-year-old's miraculous escape as contractor brings roof down
Hanuman Chalisa row: Bombay HC refuses to quash FIR against MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana
Devendra Fadnavis skips all-party meeting called by Maharashtra govt
Gujarat Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani re-arrested by Assam Police after securing bail in another case
World military spending reaches record levels, India 3rd highest: Report
Loudspeaker row: Maharashtra govt calls all-party meet today, Raj Thackeray to give it a skip
No provision for state govt to either install or remove loudspeakers: Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil
Hanuman Chalisa row: Mumbai court grants bail to 16 Shiv Sena workers held for ruckus at MP Navneet Rana's residence

In Focus

Not a publicity stunt, I am doing it for communal harmony: Fahmida Hasan Khan
Mid-Day Online Exclusive

The NCP leader from Charkop, who sent a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking permission to chant prayers of every religion in front of PM Modi's residence, says though it’s her personal stand, she has sent a copy of the letter to her party office too

Government blocks 16 YouTube channels for spreading disinformation

Government blocks 16 YouTube channels for spreading disinformation
Disha Patani's workout sessions will drive away your Monday blues Monday Motivation

Disha Patani's workout sessions will drive away your Monday blues
Entertainment News
'A young boy from our town used to inappropriately touch me when I was young'

'A young boy from our town used to inappropriately touch me when I was young'

The actress made the revelation on the recent episode of 'Lock Upp' after listening to the painful story of sexual assault that Munawar Faruqui faced as a child

25 April,2022 03:00 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS
News
Hijab ban: Six Karnataka students return without writing Class 12 exams

Hijab ban: Six Karnataka students return without writing Class 12 exams

The girl students, who had come to write their economics exam, insisted with the authorities to let them write the paper wearing hijab. After their request was turned down, the students walked out from the examination centre, refusing to take off their hijab

25 April,2022 05:44 PM IST | Yadgir | IANS
Lifestyle News
Commute, but make it cute: How to travel by local trains and still look good

Commute, but make it cute: How to travel by local trains and still look good

Premium

Almost every Mumbaikar who travels by public transport has faced this: you set out looking your best but travelling in the Mumbai local ruins it all. Mumbaikars share easy hacks for people to still maintain their look until they reach their destination

25 April,2022 07:04 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Sachin turns 49: Candid photos with his wife Anjali, kids and close friends

Sachin turns 49: Candid photos with his wife Anjali, kids and close friends

Cricket legend Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar celebrated his 49th birthday on April 24, 2022. Today, let's take look at a few memorable images of what the master blaster was up to when he was not on the cricket field in the past. Pictures/ mid-day

25 April,2022 10:57 AM IST

