Borivli: Every road, lane in Chikuwadi is dug up, trapping a hospital and a school in between
Dharavi redevelopment: Environmentalists worried about urban assault on salt pans
Distracting digital hoardings: Motorists complain about bling billboards on Western and Eastern Express Highways
Babbar Khalsa arrest: Firm owner says he had checked all details before hiring the suspect, nothing came up
Khar: Police arrest two Bol Bachchan gang targeting senior citizens, robbing them of gold
Navi Mumbai crime: Doctor cheated of Rs 70 lakh in flat purchase deal; 3 booked

The accused showed a flat located in the Roadpali area of Kalamboli to the doctor and expressed their intention to sell it to him despite the fact that it had been already sold to someone else

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy meets Tollywood stars days after Allu Arjun's arrest

26 December,2024 04:18 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Arjun Kapoor warns fans of fake Instagram account claiming to be his manager

The scammer had been targeting unsuspecting fans, using Arjun Kapoor's name to build credibility and trick people into sharing personal information or clicking on malicious links

26 December,2024 03:32 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Will Devendra Fadnavis take action against 'Beed's Naxals': Sanjay Raut

The opposition has been attacking the ruling Mahayuti government in the state over the abduction and murder of Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, on December 9

26 December,2024 01:53 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
'A Christmas gift': Two red pandas brought to Darjeeling zoo from Netherlands

Both red pandas are two-and-a-half years old. They have been brought to add genetic diversity to the zoo, which has a climate typical to their earlier habitat

26 December,2024 02:47 PM IST | Darjeeling | PTI
Sports News
How Sam Konstas' father unknowingly prepared his son for tough battles

Konstas lived up to the hype around his talent by smashing an impressive 60 off 65 balls when the Boxing Day Test got underway

26 December,2024 03:05 PM IST | Melbourne | mid-day online correspondent

