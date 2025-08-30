Breaking News
Maratha quota protest | Govt behaving worse than British empire: Manoj Jarange
Behind the scenes at Lalbaugcha Raja: "We could stand in line forever for a glimpse of Bappa"
Maratha protest deadlock threatens weekend travel, citizens brace delays
WhatsApp ‘challan app’ cons Mumbai driver of Rs 1.95 lakh
Mumbai: Train halts at Currey Road, Chinchpokli cancelled amid Ganeshotsav
Mumbai: Man held for marrying 13-year-old girl, sexually assaulting her

The minor girl was sent for medical examination to Rajawadi hospital in Mumbai and she is currently under doctors observation, police said on Saturday

Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan pay emotional respects to Allu Kanakaratnam

30 August,2025 09:08 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan to introduce Amaal Mallik's lady love on national TV?

The first Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 19 promises drama and surprises. The promo shows Salman Khan questioning Natalia Janoszek about Mridul Tiwari, after which the two share a romantic dance

30 August,2025 07:45 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
BMC’s Rs 100 crore bird park project in Mulund to take flight in 3 months

Once the monsoon season ends, construction will begin on the project, which will span approximately four acres, with infrastructure to house 24 avian species, officials said

30 August,2025 06:32 PM IST | Mumbai | Eshanpriya MS
Lifestyle News
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: A glimpse into the art of making Ganpati idols

With the commencement of the 10-day Ganeshotsav, Mumbai is immersed in festivities with people bringing idols of Ganpati Bappa home and visiting pandals to seek blessings. But have you ever paused to think who gives these idols the majestic shape and form you see them in?

30 August,2025 05:11 PM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
News
Ukranian President Zelenskyy dials PM Modi

The conversation came two-days ahead of PM Modi's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in China

30 August,2025 08:49 PM IST | Beijing | PTI

