Breaking News
Saif Ali Khan attack case: Actor discharged, cops to record statement soon
Mumbai: Grass and water to tackle Shivaji Park dust issue
Mumbai: Four stray dogs found dead at Cooper hospital
Mumbai: CR commuters at wits’ end over defunct ‘train expected’ indicators
Mumbai: Three Bangladeshi nationals convicted for forgery, illegal entry
In Focus

Thane accident: Auto-rickshaw driver injured in Shilphata Road collision

According to the Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell, the Thane accident occurred on Shilphata Road, opposite the Royal Hotel in Thane, at approximately 2:03 AM today

Did you know? Paatal Lok 2 deadly sniper Prashant Tamang won Indian Idol

22 January,2025 10:28 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Saif Ali Khan gets a glittering welcome at home post discharge from hospital

In the pictures and videos shared by the paparazzi, Saif Ali Khan’s home on the 11th and 12th floor of Satguru Sharan in Bandra, Mumbai was decorated with fairy lights

22 January,2025 10:57 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
TATA Mumbai Marathon 2025: Renowned runner, 71, finishes 21k post cancer

Running coach Savio D’Souza blazes trail in half marathon to signal terrific turning point

22 January,2025 08:07 AM IST | Mumbai | Hemal Ashar
Lifestyle News
Mumbai doctors successfully treat rare pregnancy case with multi-organ failure

After intensive care and treatment, the patient made a remarkable recovery, being weaned off ventilator support, and her organ functions gradually returned to normal

22 January,2025 10:52 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News

"My relationship with Hardik is great": Team India skipper Suryakumar Yadav

Rather than think too much about the next World T20, SKY wants the players to enjoy the journey to it. “One series at a time,” he reminded

22 January,2025 07:18 AM IST | Kolkata | Arup Chatterjee

Trending News:


