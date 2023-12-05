Breaking News
Cyclone Michaung: Five killed in Chennai amid heavy rain; airfield closed till morning
Gokhale Bridge: Girder installation for first phase has been completed, says BMC
Dr BR Ambedkar death anniversary: CR to run special trains, extra services
Mumbai: Four held with 60 gm mephedrone worth Rs 12 lakh
Mumbai: 50-year-old man held for flashing minor girls in Kandivali
Three hundred Maharashtra security personnel roped in to help traffic cops

The Maharashtra Security Forces will only ensure a smooth flow of traffic in key areas, they do not have powers to enforce the law or deal with traffic offences

'Dunki' Trailer: SRK's film spans 25 years, introduces pivotal characters

05 December,2023 10:20 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
BTS: RM and V to enlist together, Jungkook to serve with Jimin; ARMYs mourn

BTS ARMYs are all in mourning currently as Jimin, V, Jungkook, and RM are all set to enlist in the military in December. BIGHIT MUSIC has taken to social media to put out a clarification and set a few records straight

05 December,2023 09:21 AM IST | Seoul
Mumbai family finds body of girl who had been missing for days

The 8-year-old had gone to buy ice cream and never returned

05 December,2023 07:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Shirish Vaktania
Mid-Day Premium What is Coffee Badging? Experts highlight how the practice can be avoided

'Coffee badging' is one of the recent trends that has come to light as the hybrid work model gets underway but is the trend an indicator of something much larger? Experts dive into the trend and why organisations need to pay heed

05 December,2023 10:36 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
T20 World Cup 2024: Five players who boosted their WC prospects in IND-AUS T20Is

Though the recently concluded T20I series between India and Australia lacked the presence of star players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Mitchell Starc and David Warner, many new talents got an opportunity to showcase their skills ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup selection. Here are the five players who can make the cut in their respective teams for the prodigious event (Pic: AFP)

05 December,2023 01:06 PM IST | Sujay Shivalkar

