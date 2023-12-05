-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Mid-Day Gold
- Content Services
The Maharashtra Security Forces will only ensure a smooth flow of traffic in key areas, they do not have powers to enforce the law or deal with traffic offences
BTS ARMYs are all in mourning currently as Jimin, V, Jungkook, and RM are all set to enlist in the military in December. BIGHIT MUSIC has taken to social media to put out a clarification and set a few records straight05 December,2023 09:21 AM IST | Seoul
The 8-year-old had gone to buy ice cream and never returned05 December,2023 07:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Shirish Vaktania
'Coffee badging' is one of the recent trends that has come to light as the hybrid work model gets underway but is the trend an indicator of something much larger? Experts dive into the trend and why organisations need to pay heed05 December,2023 10:36 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Though the recently concluded T20I series between India and Australia lacked the presence of star players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Mitchell Starc and David Warner, many new talents got an opportunity to showcase their skills ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup selection. Here are the five players who can make the cut in their respective teams for the prodigious event (Pic: AFP)05 December,2023 01:06 PM IST | Sujay Shivalkar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT