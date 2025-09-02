Breaking News
8,984 Ganpati idols immersed in Thane on Day 5 of Ganesh Chaturthi
Jarange’s Maratha quota stir disrupted Mumbai; streets must clear by Sept 2: HC
Maratha morcha | Don’t disrupt daily life of Mumbaikars during protests: HC
Who is Manoj Jarange Patil? The face of the Maratha reservation campaign
Maratha quota protest: Protesters crowd CSMT, disrupt traffic in south Mumbai
“Even if I die, I will not rise from this ground”: Jarange at Mumbai's Azad Maid

As the state government has been directed to take steps to stop protestors from entering Mumbai in the future, Jarange warned Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, stating, “My request to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is that you will not be able to withstand the public outcry that is coming on Monday"

Allu Arjun resumes shoot for Atlee's film days after grandmother's demise

02 September,2025 07:46 AM IST | Mumbai | Mohar Basu
Entertainment News
Rock of Love contestant Kelsey Bateman 'unexpectedly' passes away at 39

Kelsey Bateman, who once appeared on Bret Michaels' reality show named Rock of Love Bus has reportedly died at the age of 39. The reason for her death has not been revealed yet, but sources claim it was an 'unexpected' death

02 September,2025 11:42 AM IST | Washington DC | ANI
Mumbai
Mumbai weather update: City braces for moderate rain, occasional intense spells

Tidal activity will remain moderate, with a low tide of 1.61 metres expected at 2.35 pm, followed by a high tide of 2.70 metres at 6.46 pm. For Wednesday, a low tide of 1.61 metres is predicted at 1.46 am, while a high tide of 3.38 metres is expected at 9.22 am

02 September,2025 12:22 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Musician Jon Batiste to make India debut in November 2025; check details here

Besides winning an Oscar for composing Pixar's 'Soul', Jon Batiste is also a seven-time Grammy award winner

02 September,2025 11:54 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Kim Jong Un attends China parade alongside world allies

Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin are among the 26 world leaders who'll join Chinese President Xi Jinping to watch Wednesday's massive military parade in Beijing that commemorates the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II and China's fight against Japan's wartime aggressions

02 September,2025 09:38 AM IST | Seoul | AP

