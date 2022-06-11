In Focus
Mumbai: Byculla zoo set to get aquarium with two walk-through tunnels11 June,2022 08:08 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent The civic body plans to set up the aquarium in a 600-sq metre space with at least 46 different marine species; work to be completed in two years
The film is based on the life of Mithali Dorai Raj, the celebrated skipper of the Indian women's cricket team who recently hung up her boots and announced her retirement from all forms of cricket11 June,2022 09:23 AM IST | Mumbai | IANS
Two cases were registered on Friday evening in Mandsaur's Kotwali police station and Bhopal's Ashoka Garden police station against the accused Abhishek Singh, on the complaints of some members of the Muslim community11 June,2022 06:18 PM IST | Bhopal | mid-day online correspondent
As children in Mumbai prepare to get back to the classroom with a fixed academic schedule from June 13, nutritionists tell us how mindful eating habits could help bring order to students’ busy lives11 June,2022 06:24 PM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
Pant is leading Team India for the first ever time, he had to swallow a bitter pill when South Africa's David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen shot down an imposing 212 with utmost nonchalance to go up 1-0 in the series11 June,2022 12:35 PM IST | Cuttack | mid-day online correspondent