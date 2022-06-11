×
Kanpur authorities raze property of close aide of main accused in Kanpur violence incident
West Bengal: Violence in Howrah's Panchla Bazaar area; protesters clash with police, houses gutted
Rajya Sabha polls: BJP shocks Shiv Sena, wins three seats in Maharashtra
Remarks against Prophet: MP Supriya Sule targets Centre over protests, says it signals something 'really simmering'
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Sore orders high-level probe into Ranchi violence

Mumbai: Byculla zoo set to get aquarium with two walk-through tunnels

The civic body plans to set up the aquarium in a 600-sq metre space with at least 46 different marine species; work to be completed in two years

Jharkhand CM Hemant Sore orders high-level probe into Ranchi violence

Sidhu Moosewala Birth Anniversary: Here are the singer's moments with his mother

Entertainment News
'Shabaash Mithu' starring Taapsee Pannu unveils new poster, trailer to drop soon

The film is based on the life of Mithali Dorai Raj, the celebrated skipper of the Indian women's cricket team who recently hung up her boots and announced her retirement from all forms of cricket

11 June,2022 09:23 AM IST | Mumbai | IANS
News
Man booked in Bhopal for hurting religious sentiments through objectionable post
Madhya Pradesh

Two cases were registered on Friday evening in Mandsaur's Kotwali police station and Bhopal's Ashoka Garden police station against the accused Abhishek Singh, on the complaints of some members of the Muslim community

11 June,2022 06:18 PM IST | Bhopal | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Ahead of school reopening, mindful eating can help clean up kids’ dietary habits

Premium

As children in Mumbai prepare to get back to the classroom with a fixed academic schedule from June 13, nutritionists tell us how mindful eating habits could help bring order to students’ busy lives

11 June,2022 06:24 PM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
Sports News
Pant's captaincy at test as India aim comeback in 2nd T20 against South Africa
IND vs SA

Pant is leading Team India for the first ever time, he had to swallow a bitter pill when South Africa's David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen shot down an imposing 212 with utmost nonchalance to go up 1-0 in the series

11 June,2022 12:35 PM IST | Cuttack | mid-day online correspondent

