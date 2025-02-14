Breaking News
All Mumbai and MMR construction sites told to install air-quality monitors
GBS outbreak: Wadala man dies of Guillain-Barré Syndrome; BMC says no need to panic
Crass joke row: Cops summon India’s Got Latent show jury
Mumbai: How these residential areas are battling mosquito menace round the year
Mumbai: BMC plans new firefighting technology for high-rise buildings
Three hardcore Maoists surrender before Gadchiroli Police and CRPF

They collectively carried a total reward of Rs. 38 lakh on their head, officials said

When Jackky Bhagnani was asked the ‘Ranveer Allahbadia question’ - watch video

14 February,2025 06:35 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Katrina Kaif reviews husband Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava: ‘You are a chameleon'

Katrina Kaif commended Vicky Kaushal's efforts to transform for Chhaava to play the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Here's what she wrote on Instagram

14 February,2025 07:14 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
BMC attaches 18 properties worth Rs 178.64 crore in Chandivali

The civic body launched strict action against the reality firm for failing to pay property taxes on its 18 properties in Chandivali, an official statement said

14 February,2025 05:04 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Want to manage exam stress? Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares tips

Diwekar shared the insights in a special episode of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' featured renowned experts in nutrition and wellness, including author and macrobiotic nutritionist Shonali Sabherwal and health and nutrition influencer Revant Himatsingka

14 February,2025 05:40 PM IST | New Delhi | ANI
Sports News
Champions Trophy 2025: Players to get ruled out from the event

Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, here is the list of players who have been ruled out following specific reasons (Pic: File Pic/X)

14 February,2025 03:32 PM IST | Sujay Shivalkar

