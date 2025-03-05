Breaking News
Three booked for killing colleague in Kalyan
Over 1200-vehicle capacity parking facility to be set up at Haji Ali: CM
Shiv Sena (UBT) stakes claim to LoP post in assembly, nominates Bhaskar Jadhav
Dhananjay Munde resignation: MVA to move breach of privilege notice, says NCP SP
Five booked for marriage of 16-year-old girl in Thane district
Womens Day

In Focus

CM Fadnavis made the announcement in a post on X after a review meeting held on Tuesday

Ent Top Stories: Tamannaah-Vijay’s breakup; Millie Bobby Brown calls out shamers

04 March,2025 07:45 PM IST | Oshin Fernandes
Entertainment News
Spotted in the city: Malaika Arora, Raveena Tandon, Mahira Sharma, and others

Spotted in the city: It's time to sit back and flip through pictures of celebrities who made an appearance in the city throughout the day

04 March,2025 10:11 PM IST | Oshin Fernandes
Mumbai
Maharashtra

Shiv Sena (UBT) stakes claim to LoP post in assembly, nominates Bhaskar Jadhav

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray insisted the decision on the issue should be taken before the Maharashtra Budget Session ends on March 26

04 March,2025 07:56 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
IN PHOTOS: Shades of grey to belts, trends that took over Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week might be over, but the trends to stay elegant and stylish next winter have been revealed. The general mood of the week was quiet luxury, in line with the last few seasons, where quality materials were paired with everyday essentials. Here are the main trends that were on show in Milan.  (Report: AFP)

04 March,2025 01:43 PM IST | Raaina Jain
Sports News
No regrets for Kohli despite missing out on second ton in Champions Trophy

India finally savoured the sweet taste of revenge of the 2023 ODI World Cup heartbreak, which now became a distant memory as India relished its four-wicket victory in the semi-final

04 March,2025 10:10 PM IST | Dubai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


