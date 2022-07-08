×
Supreme Court grants interim bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair in UP Police FIR
Entry to beaches will be restricted on heavy rainfall warning days after 10 am'
Maharashtra political crisis: Shiv Sena battle spills over to local polls
Two killed, 38 injured as bus falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur
Japan ex-leader Shinzo Abe reportedly shot during campaign speech
SC to hear on July 11 fresh plea against appointment of Eknath Shinde as Maha CM

Maha political crisis: Feud in Congress intensifies after collapse of MVA govt

Cross-voting in MLC polls, renaming of cities against its secular agenda and absence of MLAs in a trust vote pile up complaints before the high command

In photos: Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe shot in chest during campaign event

Keeping up with the Pataudis: Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Jehangir Ali Khan

Koffee with Karan 7: Ranveer Singh reveals he was 'very on' for his 'suhagraat'

"I have different sex playlists. For sensuous, passionate, loving sex. Then for raunchy, randy, dirty sex. Different sex playlists," he said. Ranveer also ticked the Koffee Bingo box that read 'had a quickie in the vanity van'

08 July,2022 01:20 PM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Illegal phone tapping case: CBI registers FIR against ex-Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey

It is alleged that iSec Securities Pvt. Ltd, one firm amongst a few others that conducted a security audit of NSE had illegally tapped phones of NSE employees during 2009-17, the CBI said

08 July,2022 12:54 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
Beauty tips: Curious about facial masks? Here’s what you need to know

Premium

With the growing interest among Indians about face masks and their benefits, skincare masks made of diverse ingredients have flooded the country’s beauty market. Mid-Day Online spoke to expert dermatologists who explain the types, usage and benefits of commonly available face masks in India

08 July,2022 10:48 AM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
Photos: Sania Mirza's Best Moments

The Indian tennis ace, Sania Mirza waved goodbye to SW19 as she lost in the Mixed Doubles semis. With this, Sania's Wimbledon journey too came to an end. Right from 2001 to 2022, Sania Mirza has flourished on the tennis scene, winning numerous plaudits along the way. Below, we take a look at some of her best moments from on the court and off it. Pics courtesy - Sania Mirza's Twitter/Instagram

08 July,2022 12:58 PM IST

