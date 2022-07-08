In Focus
-
Mumbai
Maha political crisis: Feud in Congress intensifies after collapse of MVA govt08 July,2022 07:44 AM IST | Mumbai | Dharmendra Jore Cross-voting in MLC polls, renaming of cities against its secular agenda and absence of MLAs in a trust vote pile up complaints before the high command
-
-
-
Cross-voting in MLC polls, renaming of cities against its secular agenda and absence of MLAs in a trust vote pile up complaints before the high command
"I have different sex playlists. For sensuous, passionate, loving sex. Then for raunchy, randy, dirty sex. Different sex playlists," he said. Ranveer also ticked the Koffee Bingo box that read 'had a quickie in the vanity van'08 July,2022 01:20 PM IST | Mumbai | ANI
It is alleged that iSec Securities Pvt. Ltd, one firm amongst a few others that conducted a security audit of NSE had illegally tapped phones of NSE employees during 2009-17, the CBI said08 July,2022 12:54 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
With the growing interest among Indians about face masks and their benefits, skincare masks made of diverse ingredients have flooded the country’s beauty market. Mid-Day Online spoke to expert dermatologists who explain the types, usage and benefits of commonly available face masks in India08 July,2022 10:48 AM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
The Indian tennis ace, Sania Mirza waved goodbye to SW19 as she lost in the Mixed Doubles semis. With this, Sania's Wimbledon journey too came to an end. Right from 2001 to 2022, Sania Mirza has flourished on the tennis scene, winning numerous plaudits along the way. Below, we take a look at some of her best moments from on the court and off it. Pics courtesy - Sania Mirza's Twitter/Instagram08 July,2022 12:58 PM IST