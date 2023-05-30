Breaking News
Railway police rescue 4-yr-old kidnapped from Vasai within 8 hours
Murder case to be registered against 6 trustees of charitable trust
Mumbai Crime: Two held for duping sports gear firm owner of Rs 2.45cr
Maharashtra’s most-delayed rail project ready, but awaits ribbon-cutting
Mumbai: Private agencies to monitor roads for hazards this monsoon
Weather News

In Focus

Maharashtra govt names Tendulkar as 'Smile Ambassador' to promote oral hygiene

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sachin Tendulkar. The former Indian cricketer will be the campaign's brand ambassador for the next five years

Diljit Dosanjh debuts no turban look in 'Amar Singh Chamkila' teaser

30 May,2023 11:13 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Zeenat Aman lists 9 characters she would have loved to play

Zeenat Aman took to her Instagram handle and shared a list of 9 female characters she would have loved to play

30 May,2023 02:28 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS
Mumbai
Maharashtra: Banner put up by Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena torn in Thane district

Based on a complaint lodged by a former corporator, a case under sections 143, (a member of an unlawful assembly) 147 (rioting), 427, (mischief causing damage to the amount of Rs 50) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered with Kalwa police

30 May,2023 01:49 PM IST | Thane | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
World No Tobacco Day: Do you smoke tobacco? These signs can indicate oral cancer

As the world observes World No Tobacco Day today, to raise awareness on the harmful and deadly effects of tobacco use, we spoke to Dr Deepak Khanna - Consultant Head and Neck Cancer Surgeon, on the relationship between cancer and tobacco smoking and the ways one can detect early signs of oral cancer.

30 May,2023 01:12 PM IST | Mumbai | Katyayani Kapoor
Sports News
‘Will immerse our medals in river Ganga,’ say wrestlers amid ongoing protest

The country's top wrestlers, who were detained by Delhi Police and removed from their Jantar Mantar protest site, on Tuesday said they will immerse their hard-earned medals into river Ganges and sit on a hunger strike "until death" at the India Gate

30 May,2023 03:50 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


