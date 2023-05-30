- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Health
- IPL
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Shot Videos
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Mid-Day Gold
- Brand Connect
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sachin Tendulkar. The former Indian cricketer will be the campaign's brand ambassador for the next five years
Zeenat Aman took to her Instagram handle and shared a list of 9 female characters she would have loved to play30 May,2023 02:28 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS
Based on a complaint lodged by a former corporator, a case under sections 143, (a member of an unlawful assembly) 147 (rioting), 427, (mischief causing damage to the amount of Rs 50) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered with Kalwa police30 May,2023 01:49 PM IST | Thane | mid-day online correspondent
As the world observes World No Tobacco Day today, to raise awareness on the harmful and deadly effects of tobacco use, we spoke to Dr Deepak Khanna - Consultant Head and Neck Cancer Surgeon, on the relationship between cancer and tobacco smoking and the ways one can detect early signs of oral cancer.30 May,2023 01:12 PM IST | Mumbai | Katyayani Kapoor
The country's top wrestlers, who were detained by Delhi Police and removed from their Jantar Mantar protest site, on Tuesday said they will immerse their hard-earned medals into river Ganges and sit on a hunger strike "until death" at the India Gate30 May,2023 03:50 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT