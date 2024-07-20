Breaking News
IMD predicts heavy rains in Mumbai in next 24 hours
Sharad Pawar-led NCP releases book on 'black deeds' of Mahayuti govt
Man held for withdrawing Rs 2 lakh from BJP MLA's mother's account
One dead another injured as city continues to witness rains
Puja Khedkar's father gets protection from arrest in criminal intimidation case
Mumbai: CUET results delay leaves students in fix over admissions

Pupils seek guidance as they are unsure whether to opt for pvt varsities

20 July,2024 05:11 PM IST | Mumbai
Entertainment News
After the movie came out, many fans flocked to theatres yesterday to see it on opening day. Let's take a look at how the users have reacted!

20 July,2024 03:04 PM IST | Mumbai
Mumbai
The four hour block will be placed on Sunday night to carry out enabling works to facilitate the girder launch of the Carnac Bridge near Masjid station

20 July,2024 10:36 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
At a time when Bandra West is booming with restaurants, cafes and bars, those from outside are finding it difficult to afford the rent in the region. With this in mind, mid-day.com spoke to a real estate expert and restaurateurs to learn more

20 July,2024 11:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Elite sport can be ruthless and Pandya found that out when he was pipped by Suryakumar Yadav for the post of captain of the Indian T20 side for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka

20 July,2024 04:20 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent

