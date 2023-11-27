Breaking News
Maharashtra: Unseasonal rains lash six districts of Marathwada
Maharashtra: 23-year-old man nabbed from UP for rape of 9-year-old girl
Some people did not like certain parts of Anand Dighe biopic: CM Shinde
Mahatma Gandhi mahapurush, PM Narendra Modi yugpurush: Vice President Dhankhar
Mumbai Police arrests two persons for posing as IPS officers, duping bank staffer of Rs 35.25 lakh
City News

In Focus

Man arrested for hoax call on presence of 'terrorists' on 26/11 anniversary
Mumbai

Mumbai police has arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly making a hoax call to it on the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks on Sunday and claiming that three terrorists had entered the city

Entertainment Top Stories: Alia Bhatt becomes next victim of deepfake

Entertainment Top Stories: Alia Bhatt becomes next victim of deepfake

27 November,2023 08:22 PM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
Entertainment News
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023: Vicky to Kiara, celebs who visited Golden Temple

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023: Vicky to Kiara, celebs who visited Golden Temple

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023 or Gurpurab 2023 celebrates the birth of the first Sikh guru, Guru Nanak. He was one of the most celebrated and important Sikh gurus and the founder of Sikhism. On this occasion, the Sikh community and Punjabis visit Gurudwaras to offer prayers. Golden Temple in Amritsar is a revered place of worship. Bollywood celebrities often visit the temple to offer prayers. On Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023, here's looking at celebrities who sought blessings at the Golden Temple

27 November,2023 04:52 PM IST | Tanmayi Savadi
News
Farmer injured in knife attack; claims targeted for exposing corruption

Farmer injured in knife attack; claims targeted for exposing corruption

A farmer was injured in a knife attack by an unidentified man in Sillod city in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district of Maharashtra, the police said

27 November,2023 08:50 PM IST | Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Jaipur Literature Festival set to take place from February 1-5 in 2024

Jaipur Literature Festival set to take place from February 1-5 in 2024

The 17th edition of the literary festival will take place at Hotel Clarks Amer in the Pink City. It will see speakers like Sudha Murty, Daisy Rockwell and Geetanjali Shree return, and will also see the likes of Badri Narayan, Kal Penn and Daniel Hahn speak at the festival

27 November,2023 11:59 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
This too shall pass!

Mid-Day Premium This too shall pass!

India’s ‘only bad’ day on the field came totally out of the clouds as nearly every pundit and every bookmaker expected Sharma and Co. to lift the shiny trophy

27 November,2023 10:05 PM IST | Mumbai | Srijanee Majumdar

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK